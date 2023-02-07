Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Dr. Marcus Ware to replace Lynn Clark as superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a lengthy deliberation, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware of Connecticut as their new superintendent. This came 10 months after former superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested for allegedly making false statements and sending threatening messages to a candidate running for the city’s police chief in 2021.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: lawmakers react to closure of four local nursing homes
(WGGB/WSHM) - This week, many families across western Mass. have received a phone call, notifying them that the nursing home where their loved one lives is closing. The State Department of Public Health confirmed they were notified of the intended closure of four long-term care facilities in June:. The Chapin...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield officials holds meeting on the effectiveness of metal detectors in city schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield school safety subcommittee holds a meeting Wednesday night with one item on their agenda: an update on metal detectors in the district. The update will come less than a week after an assault at JFK Middle School which involved boy being sent to the hospital and a female student arrested.
westernmassnews.com
Bill filed to make Springfield resident’s song as official jazz song of Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Representative Orlando Ramos has filed a legislation to designate music by Springfield resident Montenia Shider as the official jazz song of Massachusetts. If passed, it would officially make Shider’s song “Massachusetts” the official jazz song of the Commonwealth. On Thursday, state...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Longmeadow. On Wednesday morning, the city of Springfield celebrated Black History Month with a black inventions exhibit. Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Springfield Department of Elder Affairs at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in...
westernmassnews.com
Investigation continues into threat against Agawam Junior High School
Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Springfield awarded $15 million to improve pedestrian safety. Updated: 5 hours ago.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman joins race for Springfield mayor
A Massachusetts mom is accused of killing her three children while it’s believed she was suffering from severe postpartum depression. Dr. Marcus Ware to replace Lynn Clark as superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools. Updated: 7 hours ago. This came 10 months after former superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested for...
westernmassnews.com
Thursday afternoon news update
In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: St. Patrick’s Community of Holyoke winning design, tax aide volunteers, green energy incentive program for businesses
Valentine's Day is just a few days away and a new restaurant in Springfield is ready to welcome customers to celebrate. (Sponsored by Kirin Asian BBQ)
westernmassnews.com
TJO Foundation's role in the community
Western Mass News hosts Future Media Leaders visit from Rise Prep High School. Students from Rise Prep High School of Springfield visited our studios Wednesday as part of our Future Media Leaders program. Updated: 11 hours ago. Authorities report that remains found near Stanley Park this weekend have been identified...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
westernmassnews.com
The Stepping Stones group hosts open house in Springfield
Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Updated: 6 hours ago. Springfield awarded $15 million to improve pedestrian safety.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: skating lessons, Glenmeadow grant, and new Mount Holyoke president
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Longmeadow, and South Hadley. Square One’s preschoolers were treated to a skating lesson at the MassMutual Center Tuesday thanks to the Springfield Thunderbirds, former U.S. Olympic figure skater Tiffany Scott Pryor, Olympia Ice Center, Peter Pan Bus Lines, and Bob “The Bike Guy” Charland.
westernmassnews.com
Agawam Junior High School closed Wednesday due to potential threat
Court documents reveal new details on Springfield teacher facing child rape charges. Science teacher David Weremay is now facing a total of 12 charges, including 4 counts of aggravated statutory rape of a child. Dr. Marcus Ware to replace Lynn Clark as superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools. Updated: 13 hours...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Renaissance parent speaks out after teacher’s arrest
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield teacher has been arrested for statutory rape and now, a mother of a student at his current school is speaking out. David Weremay, 44, was arrested in a parking lot on Carew Street on January 27. New details have emerged after Western Mass News obtained court documents that detailed his alleged crimes.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: online dating
Town by Town: St. Patrick’s Community of Holyoke winning design, tax aide volunteers, green energy incentive program for businesses. Town by Town: St. Patrick’s Community of Holyoke winning design, tax aide volunteers, green energy incentive program for businesses. Updated: 11 hours ago. Valentine's Day is just a few...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: symptoms of postpartum depression and psychosis
Dr. Marcus Ware to replace Lynn Clark as superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools. This came 10 months after former superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested for allegedly making false statements and sending threatening messages to a candidate running for the city’s police chief in 2021. Police find body believed to...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Friday Forecast
Town by Town: St. Patrick’s Community of Holyoke winning design, tax aide volunteers, green energy incentive program for businesses. Town by Town: St. Patrick’s Community of Holyoke winning design, tax aide volunteers, green energy incentive program for businesses. Updated: 11 hours ago. Valentine's Day is just a few...
westernmassnews.com
Governor Healey, Mass. abortion activist in attendance at State of the Union Address
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union Address Tuesday night, and for the first time since 2019, guests will be in attendance. Among them will be Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Bay State resident and abortion rights advocate, Kate Dineen. Governor...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Updated: 4 hours ago. Springfield awarded $15 million to improve pedestrian safety.
Comments / 0