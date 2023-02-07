Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball Mercer County Tournament Preview: Trenton, Ewing on collision course
Can anyone get in the way of a Trenton-Ewing rematch in the boys basketball Mercer County Tournament?. That is the big question with action set to get underway Saturday with four quarterfinal games. No. 1 Trenton (22-1) and No. 2 Ewing (19-3) have been by far the most consistently strong...
H.S. Girls Basketball Wrap: Hamilton West rallies past Pennsauken
HAMILTON — Led by a career-high 23 points from senior guard Arianna Acevedo, the Hamilton High West varsity girls’ basketball team pulled away from Pennsauken High in the fourth quarter to grab a 46-38 win Thursday in regular-season, non-league play. Brielle Maigue backed her classmate Acevedo with 10...
Ewing girls basketball earns top seed for Mercer County Tournament Championship Bracket
The Mercer County Tournament Association introduced the 2022-23 version of its girls’ basketball tournament Tuesday with a Championship Bracket for the top-8 seeds and an Invitational Bracket for its 9-16 seeds. Both brackets will be played until each has one champion. Teams are guaranteed at least two games, meaning...
With a nudge from parents, Sydney Blum excelling for TCNJ women’s basketball
When Sydney Blum was a young girl and making the venture in youth sports the one she wanted no part of was basketball. Her parents, Monique and Derek, uttered the words we’ve all heard as kids, “try it, you’ll like it,’’. Eventually, Blum listened and now...
Princeton High boys basketball rallies past Florence to boost state tournament resume
FLORENCE — In order to boost its state tournament resume Tuesday evening, the Princeton High boys basketball team had to dig deep. The Tigers went into halftime of Florence’s Senior Day facing a 27-21 deficit after allowing a 19-2 run over an eight-minute span in the second quarter. But when junior Jahan Owusu knocked down a 3 to make it a one-possession game with 3:53 remaining in the third, everything changed.
Burlington County celebrating Black History Month with events, lectures and performances
MOUNT HOLLY – Burlington County is celebrating Black History Month with events, exhibits, lectures and performances throughout February that show the county’s rich Black historical presence and culture. A special lecture titled “Spirit of Freedom” about Mount Holly’s 1872 celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation...
Camden man, 25, faces multiple charges in Marlton
EVESHAM – On Dec. 12, 2022, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Evesham Township Patrol Bureau, and extensive investigative work conducted by the township’s investigative bureau identified a...
Harnessing the power of nature to help our climate
From large forests to tree-lined city streets, from wooded wetlands to coastal salt marshes, green landscapes are some of humanity’s best allies in addressing threats posed by a warming climate. Trees, seagrasses and other plants act as the Earth’s lungs, pulling carbon dioxide from the air and emitting oxygen...
