The oddities begin almost as soon as Northwest Saltzman Road starts its winding, one-lane ascent from Highway 30 up to the trailhead into Forest Park. A caution sign warns, “Laundry Ahead. Expect Delays.” Soon enough, a gigantic clothespin dangles a pink brassiere over the road. Drivers often pause to take photos of the roadside art attractions: a 1959 Jaguar that was pulled from the bottom of the Willamette River and now is wrapped around a fir tree, and a five-stall “rest area” complete with water towers and a windmill.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO