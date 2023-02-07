ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdxpipeline.com

2023 Portland Spring Festival in SE Portland | AAPI Night Market & Music Festival, Free, Food, Games, Giveaways

Join us in celebrating the 2023 Portland Spring Festival at the center of SE Portland. Enjoy delicious food and drinks from some of Portland’s best Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) vendors. We will also be featuring local musical artists and cultural performances throughout the night. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the rich culture and traditions of the Lunar New Year and welcome the Spring season.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Our Hikes Start With Mysterious Art Installations

The oddities begin almost as soon as Northwest Saltzman Road starts its winding, one-lane ascent from Highway 30 up to the trailhead into Forest Park. A caution sign warns, “Laundry Ahead. Expect Delays.” Soon enough, a gigantic clothespin dangles a pink brassiere over the road. Drivers often pause to take photos of the roadside art attractions: a 1959 Jaguar that was pulled from the bottom of the Willamette River and now is wrapped around a fir tree, and a five-stall “rest area” complete with water towers and a windmill.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

At Portland Art Museum’s Symbiosis, You’d Make a Lovely Tree Frog

Although it was far from a black-tie affair, patrons attending the debut installation of the Portland Art Museum’s newly rebranded Center for Untold Tomorrow’s recently revamped headquarters still had to dress for the occasion. “To be honest, this is as close as someone can get to becoming an...
PORTLAND, OR
wanderingwheatleys.com

A Local’s Guide to the 10 Best Restaurants in Portland, Oregon

Portland is one of the most exciting food cities in the US. This is in part due to its wide range of high-quality international cuisines that respect the flavors and dining experiences of their nations of origin so that an authentic experience can be had. As well as the food...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Warmest temperatures since November expected in Portland Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early onset of spring will take hold of Portland Thursday afternoon!. Sunny and dry skies return as afternoon temperatures climb well into the mid-50s. Portland hasn’t seen an afternoon temperature of 56 degrees since Nov. 14, 2022. On average, Feb. 9 typically sees...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The City Is Ablaze With Brightly Colored Murals

No art form tells the story of Portland right now like our murals. Our brick walls are vision boards and the chalkboards of an al fresco history classroom. Purple llamas watch over a gentrifying Southeast Foster Road. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery gaze onto Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the multicolor patchwork corner at Failing Street. Working Kirk Reeves smiles gently down Grand Avenue, rainbow staff lines adorned with half notes at his back.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

What To Do In Hillsboro Today? 5 Amazing Places to Visit!

Hillsboro is a bustling city in Oregon known for its rich history and cultural heritage. If you are planning a visit to Hillsboro, here are some exciting activities to consider:. Visit the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals – This museum is dedicated to studying and appreciating rocks, minerals,...
HILLSBORO, OR
WWEEK

There Is Such a Thing as a Free Breakfast, if You Bike

For more than 20 years, on the last Friday of every month, bikes, bridges, coffee beans and artisan pastry come together in the most Portlandian of ways, with volunteers, donations and grease-perfumed good vibes. It’s all courtesy of Breakfast on the Bridges. Founded as part of Portland’s first BikeSummer,...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

On Southeast Division Street, a Newsstand Survives

Arriving at Portland State University from Chicago, Karin Dibling missed newsstands. You know: the sidewalk kiosks where tabloid headlines shout scandal in neat stacks. They’re a staple of big cities, a cliché in the movies, and all but missing from Portland. Except in one hallway on Southeast Division...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Music Venues Are Equipped to Stop Overdose Deaths

Ellen Wirshup was sitting under a bridge over the Sandy River last summer, mourning the loss of a good friend to an overdose, when a question popped into her head. “How can I just get Narcan everywhere?” she wondered. Her answer is Project RED. What began in August as...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy