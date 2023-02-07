Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Related
pdxpipeline.com
2023 Portland Spring Festival in SE Portland | AAPI Night Market & Music Festival, Free, Food, Games, Giveaways
Join us in celebrating the 2023 Portland Spring Festival at the center of SE Portland. Enjoy delicious food and drinks from some of Portland’s best Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) vendors. We will also be featuring local musical artists and cultural performances throughout the night. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the rich culture and traditions of the Lunar New Year and welcome the Spring season.
WWEEK
Our Hikes Start With Mysterious Art Installations
The oddities begin almost as soon as Northwest Saltzman Road starts its winding, one-lane ascent from Highway 30 up to the trailhead into Forest Park. A caution sign warns, “Laundry Ahead. Expect Delays.” Soon enough, a gigantic clothespin dangles a pink brassiere over the road. Drivers often pause to take photos of the roadside art attractions: a 1959 Jaguar that was pulled from the bottom of the Willamette River and now is wrapped around a fir tree, and a five-stall “rest area” complete with water towers and a windmill.
WWEEK
At Portland Art Museum’s Symbiosis, You’d Make a Lovely Tree Frog
Although it was far from a black-tie affair, patrons attending the debut installation of the Portland Art Museum’s newly rebranded Center for Untold Tomorrow’s recently revamped headquarters still had to dress for the occasion. “To be honest, this is as close as someone can get to becoming an...
wanderingwheatleys.com
A Local’s Guide to the 10 Best Restaurants in Portland, Oregon
Portland is one of the most exciting food cities in the US. This is in part due to its wide range of high-quality international cuisines that respect the flavors and dining experiences of their nations of origin so that an authentic experience can be had. As well as the food...
Channel 6000
Warmest temperatures since November expected in Portland Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early onset of spring will take hold of Portland Thursday afternoon!. Sunny and dry skies return as afternoon temperatures climb well into the mid-50s. Portland hasn’t seen an afternoon temperature of 56 degrees since Nov. 14, 2022. On average, Feb. 9 typically sees...
Portland’s top 20 spots to buy sweets for your sweetie this Valentine’s Day, according to Yelp
Dessert, like love, takes many forms. So, don’t confine your feelings to a single confectionary expression this Valentine’s Day.
$150 cups of coffee sell out in one day at Portland coffee shop
It only took one day for a Portland café to sell out of a limited number of cups of coffee that each cost more than some people’s daily salary.
WWEEK
Zwickelmania Will Take Place This February Without Any Pandemic Restrictions
Get ready to celebrate Oregon beer, from the comfort of indoors, without the burden of slipping your mask off and on. Zwickelmania, the state’s massive version of an open house for breweries, will return this month with no pandemic restrictions. The Oregon Brewers Guild announced this week that the...
WWEEK
The City Is Ablaze With Brightly Colored Murals
No art form tells the story of Portland right now like our murals. Our brick walls are vision boards and the chalkboards of an al fresco history classroom. Purple llamas watch over a gentrifying Southeast Foster Road. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery gaze onto Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the multicolor patchwork corner at Failing Street. Working Kirk Reeves smiles gently down Grand Avenue, rainbow staff lines adorned with half notes at his back.
thatoregonlife.com
Three Delicious Portland Restaurants Make Yelp’s Top 100 For 2023
Every year Yelp puts out a top 100 list of restaurants so you’ll always be up to date on the absolute best spots to eat in the United States. This year three Portland, Oregon restaurants made the cut for having mouth watering food that will make your taste buds explode.
tourcounsel.com
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
Can Downtown Portland be saved? 4 Portland developers have plans
In conversations with these developers and with Mayor Ted Wheeler, one thing is clear: The time to act is now -- and there are things that are moving forward.
Portland pizzeria named one of the best in the U.S.
The world is starting to realize what your nana already knows: Portland makes a primo pizza pie. The travel publication Trips to Discover recently named Ken’s Artisan Pizza on Southeast 28th as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the U.S.
focushillsboro.com
What To Do In Hillsboro Today? 5 Amazing Places to Visit!
Hillsboro is a bustling city in Oregon known for its rich history and cultural heritage. If you are planning a visit to Hillsboro, here are some exciting activities to consider:. Visit the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals – This museum is dedicated to studying and appreciating rocks, minerals,...
WWEEK
There Is Such a Thing as a Free Breakfast, if You Bike
For more than 20 years, on the last Friday of every month, bikes, bridges, coffee beans and artisan pastry come together in the most Portlandian of ways, with volunteers, donations and grease-perfumed good vibes. It’s all courtesy of Breakfast on the Bridges. Founded as part of Portland’s first BikeSummer,...
WWEEK
On Southeast Division Street, a Newsstand Survives
Arriving at Portland State University from Chicago, Karin Dibling missed newsstands. You know: the sidewalk kiosks where tabloid headlines shout scandal in neat stacks. They’re a staple of big cities, a cliché in the movies, and all but missing from Portland. Except in one hallway on Southeast Division...
KGW
Timeline: Higher elevations in Oregon could see sticking snow on Valentine's Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians in higher elevations could wake up to snow on Valentine's Day morning. Heavy snow is expected to fall in the Cascades and the coast range. Snow could stick in the higher spots of Portland, but downtown will likely only stay wet with snowflakes in the air.
Kids inspired ‘The Dream,’ Paul Knauls made it real
"I'm so proud of the statue," Paul Knauls told KOIN 6 News. "I think the fact that, you know, the whitest city in America, for them to come and see the statue I think that means the city's very special."
WWEEK
Portland Music Venues Are Equipped to Stop Overdose Deaths
Ellen Wirshup was sitting under a bridge over the Sandy River last summer, mourning the loss of a good friend to an overdose, when a question popped into her head. “How can I just get Narcan everywhere?” she wondered. Her answer is Project RED. What began in August as...
Hiking guide for Portland, Oregon
Check out these 15 hiking trails catered to all skill levels in and around Portland, Oregon for outdoor adventures.
Comments / 1