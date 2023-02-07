ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘Copperhead Road’ could become an official state song of Tennessee

By Gregory Raucoules
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25N5KO_0kejDvSu00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “ Copperhead Road ” as a piece of state history.

HB1437 / SB1521 would designate the southern rock anthem as an official state song. The bill is carried by Rep. Bo Mitchell (D—Nashville) and Sen. Heidi Campbell (D—Nashville).

Another bill filed for introduction in the latest legislative session would make “The Tennessee in Me” by Debbie Mathis Watts an official state song.

VOTE: Best Sushi in the Tri-Cities

If both are approved, they would become the 11th and 12th official songs of Tennessee. They would be the first new state songs since John R. Bean’s “Tennessee” was added to the list in 2012.

Official state songs of Tennessee

Song Date adopted
My Homeland, Tennessee – Nell Grayson Taylor 1925
When It’s Iris Time in Tennessee – Willa Waid Newman 1935
My Tennessee – Frances Hannah Tranum 1955
Tennessee Waltz – Redd Stewart 1965
Rocky Top – Boudleaux and Felice Bryant 1982
Tennessee – Vivian Rorie 1992
The Pride of Tennessee – Fred Congdon, Thomas Vaughn and Carol Elliot 1996
A Tennessee Bicentennial Rap: 1796-1996 – Joan Hill Hanks 1996
Smoky Mountain Rain – Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan 2010
Tennessee – John R. Bean 2012

Earle’s song follows narrator John Lee Pettimore III’s family history of moonshine making in Johnson County, Tenn. and also references Knoxville.

Moon Coffee and Tea House to open in downtown Johnson City

According to East Tennessee State University , a road bearing the same name near Mountain City, Tenn. was changed to Copperhead Hollow Road to discourage people from stealing the original street sign. Theft of Copperhead Road street signs in other states have also been reported over the years since its release.

“Copperhead Road” reached No. 10 on the Billboard Rock Tracks Chart and has sold over one million digital copies.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Lt. Governor Randy McNally in hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally is in the hospital Friday after he says he experienced symptoms of an irregular heartbeat. McNally, 79, posted to his social media overnight Friday stating he had checked into Vanderbilt Medical Center Thursday. “Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

No state money for ETSU pharmacy school in Lee budget

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) may have to rely on the legislative budget process if its multi-year efforts to secure some state funding for the Gatton College of Pharmacy are to prove successful at last. In-state tuition at the privately funded school, at around $39,000, is about 70% higher than […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Plant a tree (cheaply) for Tennessee Tree Day

March 18, 2023, is "Tennessee Tree Day" — a statewide tree-planting event organized each year by the Tennessee Environmental Council. You and your family can participate in planting trees together, and then watch them grow for years to come.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Tennessee state legislature works during the 2023 session, bills are piling up in committees. The transportation committee is looking at Senate Bill 373 which would, among other things, start the process of having a portion of the Department of Transportation focus on commuter rail service in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Tweetsie, mountain bike trails win big in Lee budget

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Tweetsie Trail extension advocates described their feelings identically Tuesday after learning Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was recommending $6.3 million of state funds to make the extension a reality. “I’m just thrilled to have this opportunity,” said Carter County mayor Patty Woodby, who has worked to secure a Tweetsie Trail extension […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities authorities combat growing fentanyl use

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Virginia Senate passed a bill that declares fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism; meanwhile, local leaders and advocates in Sullivan County, Tennessee are working to address the growing problem the drug poses. “Right now, fentanyl is our number one drug of choice it seems like,” said Sullivan County District […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man arrested after slow speed chase

A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. Good Morning Tennessee at...
KODAK, TN
WJHL

Tennessee House speaker mulls rejecting US education money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One of Tennessee’s most influential Republican lawmakers says the state should stop accepting the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. House Speaker Cameron Sexton told The Associated Press that he has introduced a bill to explore […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

$10M business expansion coming to Piney Flats, bringing 70 new jobs

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) and company officials announced a $10 million business expansion for The Robinette Company in Sullivan County that is set to bring dozens of new jobs to the area. According to a press release from the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD), the Bristol, […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Will it snow in North Alabama this weekend?

You may have heard rumblings of snow potential in North Alabama this weekend. Whether or not that comes to fruition will be determined by what happens tens of thousands of feet above us. The jet stream is a fast-moving river of air about 30,000 feet above sea level that develops...
ALABAMA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy