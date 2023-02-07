Union-Endicott takes down Binghamton in Monday night battle
ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Girls Basketball team picked up a win at home on Monday night over Binghamton, winning 61-50 over the Patriots.
It was a close game throughout, the Tigers and Patriots traded baskets throughout the first half.
