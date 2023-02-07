ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Union-Endicott takes down Binghamton in Monday night battle

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2JU3_0kejDrw000

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Girls Basketball team picked up a win at home on Monday night over Binghamton, winning 61-50 over the Patriots.

It was a close game throughout, the Tigers and Patriots traded baskets throughout the first half.

Watch the highlights above!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy