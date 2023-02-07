ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL News 3

Report: Pharmacies south of the border selling fentanyl-laced prescription meds

By Salvador Rivera
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INVEZ_0kejDj7Q00

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — An investigation conducted by the Los Angeles Times found that pharmacies south of the border are selling — possibly unknowingly — prescription medications laced with fentanyl or methamphetamine.

The investigation, published last week under the headline, “Some pharmacies in Mexico passing off fentanyl, meth as legitimate pharmaceuticals,” found some pharmacies in Tijuana, Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, are selling counterfeit prescription pills laced “with stronger and deadlier drugs and passing them off as legitimate pharmaceuticals.”

Times personnel purchased oxycodone, hydrocodone and other medications, and most of the came back positive for either fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to the article, 71 percent of 17 pills tested positive for meth or fentanyl.

The Times also cited a similar study conducted by a team led by UCLA researchers that found similar results.

Pharmacies and others in Tijuana have been quick to denounce the Times story.

Dr. Raul Palacios, who runs a drug counseling facility for juveniles, said he finds it hard to believe medications are being laced with potentially deadly drugs and sold to unsuspecting customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0se21E_0kejDj7Q00
Dr. Raul Palacios operates a drug intervention center for juveniles in Tijuana. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report.)

“Would they contain fentanyl, highly unlikely,” Palacios said as he shook his head. “It could be with a simple test, legal amphetamines test positive for methamphetamine because they contain the same active ingredient, but more tests would have to be done to confirm it.”

Julian Palombo, head of Tijuana’s chamber of commerce, also questioned the Time article.

“There is a lot of oversight by the government making it almost impossible to taint legal medications with illegal drugs,” said Palombo. “This is only generating a bad image for the city of Tijuana, especially in the eyes of families who visit or might visit in the future.”

Palombo said the pharmacy industry is also looking bad.

“This is worrisome that they could claim it’s happening,” he stated. “We would like this foreign medium that published the story to help us learn more and give us the names of the actual pharmacies reportedly selling the fentanyl and meth-laced products to see if any are committing any crimes.”

The Times also found that pharmacists might not know they are selling fentanyl-laced pills. Cecilia Farfán-Mendez, who studies cartels as head of research at UC San Diego’s Center of U.S.-Mexican Studies, told the newspaper that pharmacy owners are most likely not buying directly from the criminal organizations and that there are typically networks of middlemen.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Border Report reached out to the Times about its article, but was told its communications team would respond later about doubts cast by people in Tijuana and about the methodology used to test the pills staff members purchased for the story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Third co-defendant in deadly Upatoi home invasion sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The third co-defendant in the 2020 deadly Upatoi Ridge subdivision home invasion was sentenced Wednesday morning. Anthony Foster was sentenced on Feb. 8 to 30 years, 18 to serve in prison for his role in the 2020 Upatoi home invasion that turned deadly. Superior Court Judge John Martin accepted a pre-arranged plea […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Phenix City police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing

UPDATE 2/10/23 10:37 a.m.: The Phenix City Police Department made two arrests in connection to last night’s fatal stabbing. 64-year-old Michael Huff and 68-year-old Rhonda Crute, both of Phenix City, face charges relating to Smith’s death. Police say Huff is the brother of the victim, while Crute is Huff’s girlfriend. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
KRON4 News

Multiple people arrested for allegedly stealing $1 million in goods from Apple stores across California

(KTXL) - Eight individuals are being charged for their alleged involvement in a statewide organized retail theft operation that primarily targeted different Apple store locations. According to a press release from the Office of the California Attorney General, Apple stores in 11 California counties resulted in a total loss of approximately $1 million. The alleged […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: 15-year-old arrested in connection to hidden handgun at Russell County Middle School

UPDATE 2/9/23 12:40 p.m.: On Feb. 8, investigators with Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old male on one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office found a hidden handgun at Russell County Middle School, according to the Russell County School District (RCSD). […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Request for mistrial denied in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Testimony about Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes is expected to resume Friday as week three of his murder trial comes to a close. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. WATCH: ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 14 RECAP Get caught […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WRBL News 3

Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Heavy police presence near Macon Rd. and Barbara Rd.

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Heavy police presence is currently blocking Macon Road from Avalon Road to Reese Road. There are reports of several police units and an ambulance on the scene. No further details are available at this time, stick with News 3 as we work to update you as more details become available.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy