NFL: Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference
Feb 8, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during a press conference at Phoenix Convention Center prior to Super Bowl LVII. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl injury report: Patrick Mahomes practices fully
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are relatively healthy in the leadup to the Super Bowl. In post-practice injury reports released by the NFL on Wednesday, only one player, Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, did limited work due strictly to injury issues. Toney is dealing with ankle and hamstring ailments. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been slowed by an ankle injury, took part fully in practice. ...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Eagles' D faces ultimate test in Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and his task on Sunday is to solve the dominant defense of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at Glendale, Ariz. ...
Attack Mahomes or play keep-away? Eagles mull their options
Brandon Graham has already strip-sacked the greatest quarterback of all time in a Super Bowl. What to do for an encore? Call 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes the GOAT, too, and try to make it a double. The veteran defensive end helped the Philadelphia Eagles lock up their first Super Bowl victory five years ago with a strip sack of Tom Brady late in the 41-33 win over the New England Patriots....
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) answers questions from the media during team availability at Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix on Feb. 7, 2023. Nfl Eagles Media
Colts, Cardinals narrow coaching searches
One month since the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts ended the season and began searching for a new head coach, each franchise has given signals the finish line is near. Multiple reports Friday indicate the Colts informed three finalists they were out of the running -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator -- with speculation mounting the pick will be Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. ...
Aaron Rodgers' Controversial Win at Pebble Beach
Alex Myers discusses why people are calling out the NFL star for having a "crap" handicap.
Ten ex-players sue NFL over disability program
Willis McGahee is one of 10 former NFL players suing the league, its board of trustees and commissioner Roger Goodell in federal court over its benefits plan, accusing them Thursday of a number of "unscrupulous tactics" to wrongfully avoid paying out disability claims. The class-action lawsuit was filed in Baltimore in the U.S. District Court of Maryland and lays out what's described as an "overly aggressive and disturbing pattern" of denying benefits for specious, subjective reasons, making it far more difficult for retired players to...
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked with Gatorade by his players in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles
Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen in a game against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
