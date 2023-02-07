ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NFL: Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

By Michael Chow/The Republic
 3 days ago

Feb 6, 2023; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni answers questions during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Super Bowl injury report: Patrick Mahomes practices fully

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are relatively healthy in the leadup to the Super Bowl. In post-practice injury reports released by the NFL on Wednesday, only one player, Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, did limited work due strictly to injury issues. Toney is dealing with ankle and hamstring ailments. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been slowed by an ankle injury, took part fully in practice. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
Eagles' D faces ultimate test in Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and his task on Sunday is to solve the dominant defense of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at Glendale, Ariz. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Attack Mahomes or play keep-away? Eagles mull their options

Brandon Graham has already strip-sacked the greatest quarterback of all time in a Super Bowl. What to do for an encore? Call 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes the GOAT, too, and try to make it a double. The veteran defensive end helped the Philadelphia Eagles lock up their first Super Bowl victory five years ago with a strip sack of Tom Brady late in the 41-33 win over the New England Patriots....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Colts, Cardinals narrow coaching searches

One month since the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts ended the season and began searching for a new head coach, each franchise has given signals the finish line is near. Multiple reports Friday indicate the Colts informed three finalists they were out of the running -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator -- with speculation mounting the pick will be Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ten ex-players sue NFL over disability program

Willis McGahee is one of 10 former NFL players suing the league, its board of trustees and commissioner Roger Goodell in federal court over its benefits plan, accusing them Thursday of a number of "unscrupulous tactics" to wrongfully avoid paying out disability claims. The class-action lawsuit was filed in Baltimore in the U.S. District Court of Maryland and lays out what's described as an "overly aggressive and disturbing pattern" of denying benefits for specious, subjective reasons, making it far more difficult for retired players to...
MARYLAND STATE
