San Luis Obispo Tribune
Junipero Serra statues have come down in California. Why does state still have one in US Capitol?
Kevin McCarthy chose his favorite spot in the United States Capitol for his first press conference as Speaker of the House: in front of a tile marking where Abraham Lincoln sat. Alone at night sometimes, the California Republican said after claiming the speaker’s gavel, he puts himself in the spot...
governing.com
Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California
(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
This ‘Colorado’ Bridge Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In California
A 'Colorado' bridge is regarded by many to be one of the most notorious haunted locations in the state of California. As early as 1932 it came to be known as The Suicide Bridge. Many websites, particularly Only In Your State, regard the Colorado Street Bridge as one of the...
NBC Los Angeles
9 of the Safest Cities in the United States Are in California, Report Finds
An annual analysis by MoneyGeek revealed that nine of the safest cities in the United States are in California. MoneyGeek's annual report analyzed the most recent crime statistics from the FBI in 263 cities with populations of more than 100,000 across the United States. “Crime and security are intertwined with...
kptv.com
Oregon lawmakers propose harsher punishments for domestic terrorism
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon lawmakers are discussing bills that address political extremism and domestic terrorism following unrest in Oregon in recent years along with the January 6th attack on the U.S. capitol. Lawmakers hope harsher punishments will deter people from committing domestic terrorism. When discussing the proposals, lawmakers mentioned...
Lassen County News
Survey says state residents want to protect California slang
According to a recent survey, the majority of state residents want to make ‘Californian’ an official dialect. Locals fear phrases and slang unique to California risk dying out, and a whopping 65 percent said they would like our dialect to be protected by law. “Preserving local dialects is...
Insurance report: California has second-worst drivers in U.S.
According to a new insurance company study, California has some of the worst drivers in the country. And some of the worst cities are in Southern California.Insurance company QuoteWizard crunched the numbers and found California has the second-worst drivers in the country.Four specific categories were analyzed: Number of accidents; number of citations; speeding tickets; and DUIs.Utah was ranked the worst driving state in the nation. Connecticut was ranked best in the U.S.Worst drivers in California:Santa ClaritaOrangeHuntington BeachFullertonSimi ValleyBest drivers in California:GlendaleVictorvilleSan Bernardino
Gimme Shelter: Can an obscure law unleash a lot more housing in California?
With a majority of housing plans out of compliance with state housing law, developers could theoretically use a little-known law to kick building into high gear. On this week’s podcast, a housing law expert breaks down the untested “builder’s remedy.”
Readers respond: Two sides to Greater Idaho debate
I hope the media will cover both sides of the question on whether some Oregon counties should become part of Idaho, (“Idaho Republican wants to talk to Oregon about Greater Idaho movement,” Feb. 2). I only hear about the exit side. In Union County we were given the question, “Shall the county commissioners meet to explore...?” It passed by just over 50%. This is not a mandate to leave Oregon. The question had no fiscal component and no sunset clause. So, for how many years are the commissioners obligated to continue? 2020 was a massive year politically and there was no campaign to oppose the measure. After all, it was an exploratory suggestion. The commissioners had better use their time and energy solving real problems. We don’t need to create an artificial problem that sucks up all their attention.
KQED
Hospitals Struggling To Stay Afloat Across California
Many Hospitals Facing Uncertain Future Over Fiscal Concerns. Half of California hospitals are losing money everyday. Madera Community Hospital is just the latest to close due to financial issues. And experts predict many more will follow across the state. Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED. Emergency Hospital Declaration Lifted In Fresno County.
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
goldrushcam.com
California Assemblymembers Sharon Quirk-Silva and Diane Papan Introduce Legislation to Close Gun Restriction Loophole
February 7, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) and Assemblywoman Diane Papan (D-San Mateo) have introduced legislation that will close a legal loophole that allows criminal defendants who suffer from mental illness to possess guns. AB 455 will extend post-conviction gun restrictions to criminal defendants who enter mental health diversion to the same extent as if the defendant was convicted of the underlying crime.
KABC
California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.
(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
sdvoice.info
Republican Lawmakers Announce Agenda to “Fix California”
California Senate Republicans recently held a rally at the State Capitol announcing their legislative goals “to fix California” for the next year. Slamming proposals and policies their Democratic colleagues and Gov. Gavin Newsom are championing, the GOP State Senators presented several bills of their own. They also called for more oversight – and in some cases, a total rehaul — of state programs addressing crime, homelessness, education, climate and more.
KVAL
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays
SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
pv-magazine-usa.com
California coalition calls for RTO in the West
The “Lights on California” coalition was launched by well-known names in the clean energy industry as well as environmental advocates. The group is committed to expanding renewable energy cooperation across the West, and it intends to raise awareness of the state’s options for a more affordable, reliable clean energy grid through participation in a regional transmission organization (RTO).
California residents angry over high energy bill explanations from utility officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California residents heard from public utilities officials and experts Tuesday when the Public Utilities Commission sought to tell the public why energy and gas bills are soaring. Many people disappointed from the answers provided by the panel called into the meeting to express their struggles with...
dallasexaminer.com
No safe spaces
In California last month, hearts, families and lives were broken again by two mass shootings in two days. On Jan. 21, a Saturday evening, 11 people were killed and nine more were injured at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, a community outside Los Angeles known as the first suburban Chinatown. The neighborhood surrounding the ballroom was in the middle of a massive, joyous two-day festival celebrating the Lunar New Year and the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit. At a time when hate crimes have targeted Asian Americans across the country, for many people the Monterey Park community and gathering spaces like the Star Ballroom have long felt like a safe haven. But as we have seen again and again, there are no safe spaces from guns in our nation. Instead, a place of fellowship and celebration that was especially beloved by many older community members turned into another site of tragedy.
KSBW.com
From snowpack to groundwater: Here's a look at water supply conditions across California
The first week of February brought only modest amounts of rain and snow but despite that, California's snowpack and many of the state's largest reservoirs are in good shape. According to data tracked by California's Department of Water Resources, the statewide snowpack is at 135% of the average peak. Typically the snowpack peaks in late March to early April.
