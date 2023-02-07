ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

governing.com

Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California

(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kptv.com

Oregon lawmakers propose harsher punishments for domestic terrorism

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon lawmakers are discussing bills that address political extremism and domestic terrorism following unrest in Oregon in recent years along with the January 6th attack on the U.S. capitol. Lawmakers hope harsher punishments will deter people from committing domestic terrorism. When discussing the proposals, lawmakers mentioned...
OREGON STATE
Lassen County News

Survey says state residents want to protect California slang

According to a recent survey, the majority of state residents want to make ‘Californian’ an official dialect. Locals fear phrases and slang unique to California risk dying out, and a whopping 65 percent said they would like our dialect to be protected by law. “Preserving local dialects is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Insurance report: California has second-worst drivers in U.S.

According to a new insurance company study, California has some of the worst drivers in the country. And some of the worst cities are in Southern California.Insurance company QuoteWizard crunched the numbers and found California has the second-worst drivers in the country.Four specific categories were analyzed: Number of accidents; number of citations; speeding tickets; and DUIs.Utah was ranked the worst driving state in the nation. Connecticut was ranked best in the U.S.Worst drivers in California:Santa ClaritaOrangeHuntington BeachFullertonSimi ValleyBest drivers in California:GlendaleVictorvilleSan Bernardino
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Two sides to Greater Idaho debate

I hope the media will cover both sides of the question on whether some Oregon counties should become part of Idaho, (“Idaho Republican wants to talk to Oregon about Greater Idaho movement,” Feb. 2). I only hear about the exit side. In Union County we were given the question, “Shall the county commissioners meet to explore...?” It passed by just over 50%. This is not a mandate to leave Oregon. The question had no fiscal component and no sunset clause. So, for how many years are the commissioners obligated to continue? 2020 was a massive year politically and there was no campaign to oppose the measure. After all, it was an exploratory suggestion. The commissioners had better use their time and energy solving real problems. We don’t need to create an artificial problem that sucks up all their attention.
IDAHO STATE
KQED

Hospitals Struggling To Stay Afloat Across California

Many Hospitals Facing Uncertain Future Over Fiscal Concerns. Half of California hospitals are losing money everyday. Madera Community Hospital is just the latest to close due to financial issues. And experts predict many more will follow across the state. Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED. Emergency Hospital Declaration Lifted In Fresno County.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Assemblymembers Sharon Quirk-Silva and Diane Papan Introduce Legislation to Close Gun Restriction Loophole

February 7, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) and Assemblywoman Diane Papan (D-San Mateo) have introduced legislation that will close a legal loophole that allows criminal defendants who suffer from mental illness to possess guns. AB 455 will extend post-conviction gun restrictions to criminal defendants who enter mental health diversion to the same extent as if the defendant was convicted of the underlying crime.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.

(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sdvoice.info

Republican Lawmakers Announce Agenda to “Fix California”

California Senate Republicans recently held a rally at the State Capitol announcing their legislative goals “to fix California” for the next year. Slamming proposals and policies their Democratic colleagues and Gov. Gavin Newsom are championing, the GOP State Senators presented several bills of their own. They also called for more oversight – and in some cases, a total rehaul — of state programs addressing crime, homelessness, education, climate and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVAL

Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays

SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
OREGON STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

California coalition calls for RTO in the West

The “Lights on California” coalition was launched by well-known names in the clean energy industry as well as environmental advocates. The group is committed to expanding renewable energy cooperation across the West, and it intends to raise awareness of the state’s options for a more affordable, reliable clean energy grid through participation in a regional transmission organization (RTO).
CALIFORNIA STATE
dallasexaminer.com

No safe spaces

In California last month, hearts, families and lives were broken again by two mass shootings in two days. On Jan. 21, a Saturday evening, 11 people were killed and nine more were injured at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, a community outside Los Angeles known as the first suburban Chinatown. The neighborhood surrounding the ballroom was in the middle of a massive, joyous two-day festival celebrating the Lunar New Year and the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit. At a time when hate crimes have targeted Asian Americans across the country, for many people the Monterey Park community and gathering spaces like the Star Ballroom have long felt like a safe haven. But as we have seen again and again, there are no safe spaces from guns in our nation. Instead, a place of fellowship and celebration that was especially beloved by many older community members turned into another site of tragedy.
CALIFORNIA STATE

