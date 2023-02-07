Read full article on original website
Sterling Heights Stellantis Plant to add more lactation rooms after federal investigation
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights will add more lactation rooms for breastfeeding mothers and make changes to its break policy following a federal investigation. It began with complaints of inadequate access including a plant worker who was allegedly expressing breast milk on the...
96-Year-Old Michigan Man’s Home Stolen by Trusted Senior Center Employee
An employee at a Bloomfield Township senior citizens center is being accused of swindling an elderly man, tricking him into signing over his home to her. Woman Grooms Elderly Gentleman in Order to Take Advantage of Him. The 71-year-old woman who was an employee at the Bloomfield Township Senior Center...
Police believe drivers were intentionally hit by ice chunks in Rochester Hills
Police are warning drivers to beware of falling ice hitting cars. According to police, drivers are being targeted while driving and these scary close calls are costing them up to $3,500.
Officials, residents discuss construction on Mound north and south of I-696 in Warren
WARREN — At their Jan. 10 meeting, Warren City Council members voted unanimously to approve a $112,984 cost-sharing agreement with Macomb County for engineering designs linked to a construction project along Mound Road from Eight Mile Road to Interstate 696. Although Council members and the community were in agreement...
'I just did what I was taught to do': Oakland County woman who found $15K, turned it in to police gets rewarded with new car
It’s a story about doing the right thing: An Oakland County woman who found nearly $15,000 and turned it in to police was given a brand new SUV on Tuesday.
At least 5 drivers struck by chucks of ice in Oakland County believe incidents were intentional
Police are searching for answers after a series of suspicious and dangerous incidents in Rochester Hills left several drivers with severe damage to their vehicles over the last week.
Thief trying ton steal tow truck slams into building
A suspect tried to steal a tow truck while the driver was loading up a vehicle, but he didn't get very far. He crashed into a Highland Park building and was caught by police.
'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
Unsuspecting drivers hit by ice in areas of Rochester Hills
The Oakland County Sheriff's office thinks someone may be targeting drivers in a small area of Rochester Hills.
What’s Going Around: Increases in playground injuries, contagious illnesses, colds, sinus infections
Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County: Viral illnesses, colds, bronchitis, influenza, viral croup, sinus infections. Dr. Ralph Scolari -- Emergency Center...
Thief crashes into Highland Park building while trying to steal tow truck
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A tow truck driver was loading up a vehicle Wednesday night in Highland Park with a man on a bike tried to steal the truck. "We heard a loud noise. We came out and see the tow truck in the wall," said Alvin John, with Holbrook Auto Parts.
Michigan teacher plants bomb threat note to get day off, police say
HAZEL PARK, MI – A Michigan teacher is facing charges after allegedly planting a bomb threat note in his classroom to get a day off, police said. The note was found on Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Hazel Park Junior High School classroom of Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, WXYZ Detroit reports. It said the school would be blown up the next day.
On birthday of man killed trying to stop break-in, family plans his funeral
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of Stanley Green Jr. still can’t believe he was killed after trying to stop a car break-in outside his neighbor's residence. Tuesday would have been his birthday. "Tomorrow is not promised, and today is not promised," said Yolanda Givens, the victim's...
How police tracked down teen missing since 2021, found hiding in Port Huron closet
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - More details are emerging on how investigators found a 14-year-old girl missing since Sept. 2021 in Port Huron. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office had been tracking the girl since then. It began as a runaway situation, but then escalated with suspicion the teen might be a victim of sexual abuse. The sheriff told FOX 2 – they’ve been following up leads, but hit roadblocks.
Hazel Park teacher charged for school threat
A teacher at Hazel Park Junior High is facing charges after a note threatening to blow up the school was found last week. Paul Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so others would find it.
Serial crime ring suspects worked out of Family Dollar store next to police mini-station
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police announced on Wednesday that a serial break-in ring are responsible for at least 30 to 40 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. And investigators say that more arrests will be on the way -...
More changes expected for outer lots at Madison Heights Meijer
MADISON HEIGHTS — Last year saw major changes to the outer lots at the Meijer store on 13 Mile Road in Madison Heights, as part of an updated consent agreement between the city and the property’s developer. Even more changes are expected in the event of future developments.
Dearborn man, woman suspected of using lock picking tools to steal from storage units in multiple Metro Detroit communities
A man and woman from Dearborn are facing a long list of charges for allegedly breaking into storage units across several Metro Detroit communities.
Six developments to watch across Novi in 2023
NOVI — Several development projects that have taken years to begin are finally underway in Novi. Plnety of projects across the city are moving forward, with some potentially opening in the coming weeks. Here are a handful of some of the more noticeable projects taking place in the city and their current status, according to Mike McCready, the city's economic development director.
Suspected drunk driver tells Troy cops who smell booze that only his passengers had been drinking: police
A 26-year-old Pennsylvania man could face a drunken driving charge after he was pulled over and arrested early in the morning last Friday in Troy.
