Macomb County, MI

Comments

fox2detroit.com

'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What’s Going Around: Increases in playground injuries, contagious illnesses, colds, sinus infections

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County: Viral illnesses, colds, bronchitis, influenza, viral croup, sinus infections. Dr. Ralph Scolari -- Emergency Center...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

How police tracked down teen missing since 2021, found hiding in Port Huron closet

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - More details are emerging on how investigators found a 14-year-old girl missing since Sept. 2021 in Port Huron. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office had been tracking the girl since then. It began as a runaway situation, but then escalated with suspicion the teen might be a victim of sexual abuse. The sheriff told FOX 2 – they’ve been following up leads, but hit roadblocks.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hazel Park teacher charged for school threat

A teacher at Hazel Park Junior High is facing charges after a note threatening to blow up the school was found last week. Paul Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so others would find it.
HAZEL PARK, MI
HometownLife.com

Six developments to watch across Novi in 2023

NOVI — Several development projects that have taken years to begin are finally underway in Novi. Plnety of projects across the city are moving forward, with some potentially opening in the coming weeks. Here are a handful of some of the more noticeable projects taking place in the city and their current status, according to Mike McCready, the city's economic development director.
NOVI, MI

