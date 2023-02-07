ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

FOX Sports

Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Devils get bad news on Jack Hughes’ upper-body injury | What it means

Jack Hughes is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Devils coach Lindy Ruff revealed Thursday morning. Hughes missed practice on Tuesday to nurse “upper-body soreness” and was a limited participant at morning skate on Wednesday. Ruff said he “missed a couple of shifts” in the Devils’ 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks on Monday and didn’t feel “right” after skating on Wednesday.
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks top prospect expected to miss two months with injury

It has already been a rather disappointing post-draft season for Vancouver Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimaki, the 15th overall pick from 2022. Now, after suffering a foot injury at practice, he is expected to miss the next eight weeks. Through 29 games with Djurgardens IF this season, Lekkerimaki has scored just...
FOX Sports

Vancouver visits Detroit after Pettersson's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (21-27-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (22-20-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Detroit Red Wings after Elias Pettersson's two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Canucks' 6-5 win. Detroit has a 22-20-8 record overall and...
DETROIT, MI

