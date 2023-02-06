Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
NBA
Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons in 4-team deal
The Warriors dealt James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as a part of a four-team trade that also involves the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. In the deal, the Hawks picked up Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox II will go from Detroit to Portland. Pistons receive:. James Wiseman. Warriors...
NBA
LeBron and the NBA Scoring Title
No one knows how LeBron James’ NBA odyssey will end. On Tuesday night, Akron’s favorite son claimed ownership to the most coveted record in the sport – drilling a short fadeaway to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring mark of 38,387 points, one that had stood for nearly four decades.
NBA
Jalen McDaniels Acquired from Charlotte in Four-Team Trade
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 9, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Jalen McDaniels and two second-round draft picks in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. In his fourth NBA season,...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 8, 2023
New Orleans (29-27) posted a third straight victory Tuesday, beating Atlanta 116-107 in the Smoothie King Center. Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy. On Western Conference Wednesday, the Pelicans have moved up a couple spots over the last few days, now in eighth place...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Suns
Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After combining for one of the biggest in-season trades in recent NBA history, the Pacers (25-31) and Phoenix Suns (30-27) will meet on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In the larger NBA world, the four-team deal announced Thursday night will...
NBA
Kings Complete Trade With Brooklyn Nets
The Sacramento Kings have acquired forward Kessler Edwards and cash considerations in exchange for the draft rights to David Michineau. In a related move, Sacramento waived Deonte Burton. Edwards was selected by the Nets with the 44th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He appeared in 14 games for...
NBA
Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks
It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Trade deadline-day moves could alter award chase
MVP candidates need help too, and our 2023 NBA trade deadline roundup indicates nearly every player listed on this week’s Kia Race to the MVP Ladder received some form of it in the flurry of transactions consummated ahead of the league’s annual trade deadline. “You never take any...
NBA
Lakers trade center Thomas Bryant to Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers continued their roster remodel on trade deadline day by sending Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in a four-team deal with the LA Clippers and Orlando Magic. Denver sends guard Davon Reed and a second-round pick to the Lakers and guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers as part of the deal.
NBA
NUGGETS PUT TRADE DISTRACTIONS ASIDE, VISIT MAGIC
DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back...
NBA
Bucks add Jae Crowder in 4-team deal
The Milwaukee Bucks helped complete a 4-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns in order to acquire veteran forward Jae Crowder. Kevin Durant heads to Phoenix as part of that deal. Suns receive:. Nets receive:. Juan Pablo Vaulet. 2023 first-round pick (from Phoenix) 2025 first-round pick...
NBA
Ryan Smith And Dwyane Wade To Captain The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
After being on the same side for the past two years, Ryan Smith and Dwyane Wade will find themselves on opposite ends of the court come Friday. Feb. 17. As part of the annual Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at All-Star Weekend, Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, and Wade, minority owner of the Jazz, have been selected as the captains for the game.
NBA
2023 NBA trade deadline buzz: Feb. 9 edition
The NBA trade deadline has officially passed! Check out the latest deals that have been agreed to from a hectic 2023 trade deadline. NBA TV also has live coverage of the trade deadline. • NBA.com Trade Buzz: Feb. 6 | Feb. 7 | Feb. 8 | Feb. 9 | Official...
NBA
Kyrie Irving shines in Mavs debut, is 'glad' Kevin Durant is on brink of being dealt
LOS ANGELES — Kyrie Irving processed his debut with the Dallas Mavericks with a hour-long postgame workout. Irving experienced what he called a “long 96 hours” that included little sleep and lots of packing after the Brooklyn Nets dealt him earlier this week to Dallas. So Irving...
NBA
Magic Acquire Patrick Beverley, Future Second Round Draft Pick and Cash Considerations as Part of a Four-Team Trade
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have acquired guard Patrick Beverley and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as a future second round draft pick (2024 selection) from the Denver Nuggets, as part of a four-team trade also involving the L.A. Clippers, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Orlando sends center Mo Bamba to the L.A. Lakers as part of the deal.
NBA
Clippers add Bones Hyland in deal with Nuggets
The LA Clippers have acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for two second-round draft picks. Hyland, 22, appeared in 42 games for the Nuggets this season, averaging 12.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds. Originally selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Hyland appeared in 111 games with the Nuggets, averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 19.2 minutes. The 6-foot-2 guard has also appeared in five career playoff games and was named to the 2021-22 All-Rookie Second Team.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.09.23
GAME NIGHT FROM BROOKLYN: Bulls (26-28, 10-17 on the road) at Nets: (32-22, 16-10 at home). 6:30 CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Nets: Claxton: 13 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per. Nets: Claxton: 9 per. LEADING ASSISTS:...
NBA
Pelicans 3-0 homestand sparked by return of Brandon Ingram, emergence of wings
The team’s All-Star from 2020 has performed at an All-NBA level in his last two games, following a two-month injury absence. The club’s first-round draft pick from 2021 is playing perhaps the best basketball of his brief pro career. The squad’s defensive-minded, second-round selection from 2021 is finding his stride, returning to the menacing, disruptive presence he was throughout an eye-opening, rookie campaign.
Comments / 0