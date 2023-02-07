Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Board of Education Standards hosts 3rd hearing on social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Proponents and opponents will discuss the proposed social studies standards for a third time in the South Dakota Board of Education Standard’s first meeting of 2023 at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City. The public hearing on the proposed social studies standards, which...
KELOLAND TV
Washington Pavilion receives $1.2 million donation to expand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion will be seeing some new changes thanks to a generous donation. A new exhibit will be coming soon to The Kirby Science Discovery Center. “Anytime we bring in a new exhibit, we always look for ways to make it fun and...
KELOLAND TV
Transformation Project files lawsuit against Noem, Secretary of Health
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Transformation Project has filed a federal lawsuit against Governor Kristi Noem and the Secretary of Health in their official capacities. In December, the state’s Department of Health terminated a contract it had with the advocacy group. That contract allowed the organization to...
South Dakota bill to prevent ‘harmful’ reading material from entering public schools, libraries fails
A bill to establish a statewide policy for the handling of public library materials deemed obscene or harmful to minor was shelved Wednesday by the House Education Committee.
KELOLAND TV
DOE releases support letter for social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two days ahead of the third of four public hearings on the proposed social studies standards, the South Dakota Department of Education released a letter signed by a variety of out-of-state education policy leaders. The nine education experts span from the University of Virginia,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Medical cannabis company in Wessington finding success in South Dakota
WESSINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s medical cannabis industry is still navigating hurdles set in front of them by regulations, and learning more about the market they’re in. But a family run operation in central South Dakota said it’s finding success across the state. What...
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: PrairieSons Inc.
After 20 years of serving and owning one of the largest plumbing companies in South Dakota, Frank Howe founded PrairieSons in 2009. Frank’s idea behind PrairieSons was to create a business that provides quality craftsmanship to clients both big and small, and to businesses and homeowners alike. Brittany Kaye recently sat down with Frank Howe for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to hear more about the great service, superior knowledge, and strong work ethic you can find at PrairieSons.
KELOLAND TV
Resolution to affirm access to contraception in SD fails
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In the wake of the Dobbs decision, reproductive health advocates feared that access to contraception could be lost next. The right to access to contraception was enshrined in Griswold v. Connecticut almost 60 years ago and, like Roe v. Wade, it has been considered a long-held right by reproductive justice advocates. But in Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion in the Dobbs decision, he listed the landmark case as one that should be revisited.
kotatv.com
Trial proceedings began today for Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States
South Dakota state lawmakers are taking aim at medical marijuana "pop up" clinics in the state. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE LAWMAKERS ARE TAKING AIM AT MEDICAL MARIJUANA "POP UP" CLINICS IN THE STATE. Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair. Updated: 5 hours ago.
kmaland.com
Summit claims another pipeline milestone
(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
hubcityradio.com
HB1133 passes the South Dakota House
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The South Dakota House passed HB1133 dealing with the issue of the definition of a commodity for the purpose of eminent domain. The bill’s prime sponsor, Representative Karla Lems of Canton talks about what the bill is about. District 22 Representative Roger Chase of Huron explains that...
KELOLAND TV
Noem appoints Perkins to Board of Education Standards
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has appointed a new person to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards. Noem’s office announced the selection of Steven Perkins of Sioux Falls on Tuesday night. Perkins will take the seat previously occupied by Aberdeen superintendent Becky Guffin, who was up for reappointment. Her term expired Dec. 31, 2022.
hubcityradio.com
Democrats commenting on funding private schools
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota legislators will debate a bill that would allow students to use their state aid money to attend a private school. Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says public schools are underfunded already. House Assistant Minority Leader, Representative Erin Healy of Sioux Falls says its...
KELOLAND TV
Bill to prohibit care for transgender minors advances to Senate
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill to prohibit gender-affirming care for transgender children in South Dakota is one step closer to Governor Kristi Noem’s desk. House Bill 1080 seeks to prohibit the prescription of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-affirming surgery for minors. Republican Representative Bethany Soye told the Senate Health and Human Services committee that, “we need to stand up for the vulnerable children in our state.”
KELOLAND TV
Noem plans DC speech trip
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A spokesman has confirmed that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will make three speeches over the course of three days next week to audiences in Washington, D.C. Word of the Republican governor’s plans initially circulated Wednesday on the national website for Fox News and the...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Loiseau Construction receives award
The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota, Heavy-Highway-Utilities Chapter (AGC) is proud to announce their 2022 award winners who were recognized during an Awards Banquet during at the annual State Convention January 16, 2023 at The Monument in Rapid City, SD. The AGC – HHU Chapter Build South Dakota Award...
kiwaradio.com
Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary
Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
kfgo.com
Concordia grad. named CEO of South Dakota health group
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KFGO KWAT) – The long search for a new president and CEO of Watertown-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System has finally come to an end. Prairie Lakes has announced John Allen will assume those duties on February 27. Allen comes to Prairie Lakes with 30 years of experience...
KELOLAND TV
A fourth tax cut is in play at South Dakota Capitol
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to partially reduce the state 4.5% sales tax on groceries to 2.5% has joined the revenue-reduction conversation in the South Dakota Legislature. The House Taxation Committee tried Thursday but couldn’t kill HB-1095 from House Democrat leader Oren Lesmeister. The panel instead forwarded it...
KELOLAND TV
Mayor’s heart checkup
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A screening can be a life-saving checkup for people who are at-risk of heart disease. A well-known member of the Sioux Falls community is raising awareness by taking us along for his own screening. Medical experts recommend men start heart screenings at 40 and...
