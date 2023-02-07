Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade that also saw D'Angelo Russell land with the Los Angeles Lakers. If the...
Chicago Bulls players reportedly choose a side in ongoing Zach LaVine-Billy Donovan drama
The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of an ongoing division between their head coach and top star, and it
Report: Sixers considering bringing back Andre Drummond from Bulls
The NBA trade deadline is mere hours away and now is the time for the Philadelphia 76ers to decide how they are going to handle everything thrown at them. The Sixers have a need for an upgrade at the backup center position and there are a few options they could turn to.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Bulls unlikely to trade top three players at deadline
The Bulls are still unlikely to trade away one of their “Big Three” in the next few days, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. The front office is committed to seeing how the current group will finish out the season, despite a relatively disappointing 26-28 record thus far.
Chicago Bulls list DeMar DeRozan as "questionable" to play vs. Brooklyn Nets, Alex Caruso is "probable"
The Chicago Bulls might be without DeMar DeRozan against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.
Bulls lose to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road
Chicago Bulls logo (Photo credit: NBA.com) The Chicago Bulls lost their 28th game of the season with a 104-89 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, February 7, on the road. The Bulls were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who finished with a team-high 28 points and 17 rebounds in...
Magic Makes Statement, Beat Nuggets in Bounce Back Win
The Denver Nuggets came into the Orlando Magic's home with the Western Conference's best record. However, the Magic handed them a loss on their way back out.
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan Relationship Has 'Sailed'; CHI Sides With HC
The relationship between Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and head coach Billy Donovan has "sailed," and the locker room has reportedly sided with the latter in this dispute. That's according to David Kaplan on ESPN 1000's Kap & J. Hood radio show Thursday:. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times previously...
Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. For Atlanta, they finished their road trip with a 2-3 record. Given the fact this five game road trip had the team playing in Portland, […] The post Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
247Sports
Memphis Grizzlies trade ex-UNC star Danny Green to Houston Rockets
Ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies dealt shooting guard Danny Green to the Houston Rockets as a part of a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Green, who missed Memphis' first 50 games this season with a torn ACL, made his Grizzlies debut on Feb. 1 and saw action in three games this season, averaging 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists. The Rockets are the eighth NBA franchise the North Carolina product has played for since entering the league in 2009-10 and the sixth in the last six years.
