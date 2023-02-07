ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hoops Rumors

Bulls unlikely to trade top three players at deadline

The Bulls are still unlikely to trade away one of their “Big Three” in the next few days, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. The front office is committed to seeing how the current group will finish out the season, despite a relatively disappointing 26-28 record thus far.
CHICAGO, IL
TheAtlantaVoice

Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. For Atlanta, they finished their road trip with a 2-3 record. Given the fact this five game road trip had the team playing in Portland, […] The post Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Memphis Grizzlies trade ex-UNC star Danny Green to Houston Rockets

Ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies dealt shooting guard Danny Green to the Houston Rockets as a part of a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Green, who missed Memphis' first 50 games this season with a torn ACL, made his Grizzlies debut on Feb. 1 and saw action in three games this season, averaging 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists. The Rockets are the eighth NBA franchise the North Carolina product has played for since entering the league in 2009-10 and the sixth in the last six years.
HOUSTON, TX

