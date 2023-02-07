Two Leesburg men were arrested as the result of a road rage incident. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch communications center received a 911 call from 21-year-old Matthew Michael Morales who said his car had been rear ended Monday and that he was following the pickup that had hit him. The dispatcher told him that he should stop following the suspect and let the deputies handle the situation. Morales did not follow instructions and tried to force open the truck’s driver’s side door when the driver, later identified as 73-year-old William Thomas McCullough, stopped at the Home Depot store in Leesburg.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO