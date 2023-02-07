ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

Fires threaten homes in Ormond Beach

Raging infernos are burning behind homes in Ormond Beach. Firefighters were battling a large blaze in a wooded area off of Clyde Morris Blvd. late Thursday afternoon.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her Downtown Orlando apartment early Sunday morning. The woman, who was not home at the time, received an alert from her camera on her phone and immediately called 911, according to police.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Chlorine leak injures 3 in Winter Garden, fire officials say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Three people were injured after trying to contain a chlorine leak at a city pool in Winter Garden, according to fire department officials. According to the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to the city-owned Farnsworth Pool on Surprise Drive on Wednesday and located two city employees trying to contain the leak.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

3 hospitalized after chlorine leak at Central Florida pool

On Wednesday, the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Dept. was called to the city pool in Farnsworth for a chlorine leak. Upon arrival at the location on Surprise Drive, crews found city employees trying to contain the leak. Officials say the leak came from a 250-gallon tank where a valve had...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Thank God, my baby girl pulled through': Father of toddler shot during drive-by says child is recovering

'Thank God, my baby girl pulled through': Father says toddler recovering after shooting. A 3-year-old girl is back home from Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, recovering from what authorities said was an injury she received during a drive-by shooting at an Orange County apartment complex on Tuesday. The father of the child, Thomas Banks, spoke exclusively with FOX 35 News about the incident.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

22-year-old motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — A local mother says her son has already undergone surgery and has a second scheduled after he was knocked from his motorcycle by a hit-and-run driver. She hopes people will come forward to help police identify the driver. “He has road rash bruised, probably on the...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

1 dead after crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man facing burglary charges in Orange County, police say

A man has been arrested after a woman said she spotted him in her apartment on camera footage. The woman received a camera alert on Feb. 5 and saw a burglar in her home around 3 a.m., according to the Orlando Police Department. Police responded to the home after receiving...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Two drivers arrested in Leesburg road rage incident

Two Leesburg men were arrested as the result of a road rage incident. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch communications center received a 911 call from 21-year-old Matthew Michael Morales who said his car had been rear ended Monday and that he was following the pickup that had hit him. The dispatcher told him that he should stop following the suspect and let the deputies handle the situation. Morales did not follow instructions and tried to force open the truck’s driver’s side door when the driver, later identified as 73-year-old William Thomas McCullough, stopped at the Home Depot store in Leesburg.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Police identify woman shot dead near Orlando shopping plaza

PINE HILLS, Fla. — Police said one woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Pine Hills. She was identified as 61-year-old Angela Sutton Washington. Orlando police responded to North Lane just before 7 p.m. Officials say upon arrival, they found Washington with a gunshot wound lying on the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Permit issued for demolition of historic DeLand hotel, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A historic DeLand hotel that's been standing for 100 years is being demolished, according to city officials. A permit for the Putnam Hotel's demolition was issued by the city Wednesday. The hotel's building department and the current owner, Axia Putnam LLC, discovered structural deficiencies as...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

4 teens arrested in vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four teens have been arrested after Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange was vandalized over the weekend, according to the police department. According to police, the school was vandalized around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning by four unidentified people, resulting in damage to the school in excess of $30,000.
PORT ORANGE, FL

