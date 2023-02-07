ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown

TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY

A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
HUDSON, NY
Main Street stabbing ends with suspect in custody in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie responded to the area of Active Beverage at 487 Main Street at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a person who had been stabbed. Police located the victim who city firefighters triaged before being transported to a local hospital for additional treatment by ambulance.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week

Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Another train fatality and ways to spot suicide signs

PEEKSKILL, NY
Mystery Machine for Sale Near Hudson Valley

Woah Scoob! You can own your very own Mystery Machine. You can live out one of America's favorite cartoons by purchasing your very own Mystery Machine. If you have a big brown dog then it is perfect. Remember Scooby Doo?. If you watched the popular cartoon then you are well...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Prankster Cost Himself $700+ For Damaging Perry's Florist Flowers

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A 22-year-old Middletown, NY, man cost himself more than $700 in damages he caused when he sprayed plants at Perry's Florist, according to police. The man, dressed in a hazmat suit, entered the florist store on Harristown Road on January 16 and "began spraying plants and flowers with an unknown substance."  Glen Rock Police Investigating If There are Other Hazmat Suit Wearing Individuals Lurking in Stores The man surrendered himself at police headquarters after being identified, and "confessed the incident was a prank," police said. The man stated that he was trying to establish himself as a “YouTuber”," police said....
MIDDLETOWN, NY
