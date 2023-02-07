ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWCH.com

The State of Aviation in Wichita

'Who is left to run the city?': Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Ft. Larned National Historic Site in need of volunteers

WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Just looking at him, you wouldn't know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police to increase traffic enforcement on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Watch your speed! The Wichita Police Department will be increasing enforcement along the East Kellogg Corridor. The WPD Traffic Section along with the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct the concentrated enforcement project. Officers will be looking for excessive speeding and aggressive driving.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Bed Bath & Beyond confirms closure of NW Wichita location

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bed Bath & Beyond released a statement on Thursday confirming that its store located in Wichita's New Market Square is closing. 12 News first reported about the closure on Tuesday when we learned that the store's manager was telling customers that the liquidation process had begun.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs. MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver's license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

30th and Lucille to be subject of study session

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The freshly filled City Council seats of Stacy Goss and Stuart Conklin weren't even to their body temperature yet when public input turned to the 30th and Lucille intersection once again. The now full five person council is going to do a study session on the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Handy Heater

'Who is left to run the city?': Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward.
GODDARD, KS
KWCH.com

STATE OF MIND 2-9-2023

A Wichita bakery, packed with goodies and sweets, is dealing with an influx of orders for the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day. Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU's challenge to death penalty is valid.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District. Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU's challenge to death penalty is valid

A Wichita bakery, packed with goodies and sweets, is dealing with an influx of orders for the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day. 'Who is left to run the city?': Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Spirit AeroSystems to hold job fair Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems is looking to hire hourly employees for multiple positions. The aviation manufacturer will hold a job fair at its headquarters in Wichita on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Candidates will have the opportunity for interviews and on-the-spot job offers.
WICHITA, KS

