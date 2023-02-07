Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to arson, animal abuse
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty to setting a fire to a home on the city’s northwest side that resulted in the deaths of 15 animals. The fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of 11th Street Northwest on Oct. 1, 2022.
KCRG.com
Opening statements to begin in trial for man accused of shooting Linn County deputy
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Opening statements are set to start Friday in the trial of a man accused of shooting a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy in Coggon in June 2021. Stanley Donahue faces several charges, including attempted murder and first degree robbery. His attorneys requested a change of venue...
KCJJ
Armed Coralville man arrested after North Liberty police chase
An armed Coralville man has been arrested after a police chase in North Liberty. North Liberty Police say officers attempted a traffic stop on a Jeep Grand Cherokee just before noon Tuesday on West Penn Street. The vehicle reportedly had a dirty rear window which obscured the temporary DOT tag, the left turn signal was left on for several blocks, and the driver appeared to be thrashing around inside the car.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with hitting squad car during eluding incident
An Iowa City man was arrested on warrants stemming from a January incident where he allegedly drove backwards to strike a patrol car during an eluding incident. A Johnson County deputy stopped 24-year-old Junior Mulumba of the Quarters apartment complex on southbound Highway 218 just after 11pm January 13th for unsafe driving. After a short conversation, Mulumba reportedly started to drive away, and a short pursuit ensued. He allegedly failed to yield to lights and sirens signaling him to stop. Authorities also state that Mulumba drove backwards and struck a deputy’s squad car, causing damage.
kwayradio.com
Mexican Man Facing Life Sentence
A Mexican national is facing a life sentence after overseeing a large-scale network that moved methamphetamine in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 31 year old Luis Corral Lopez was working with a Sinaloa based cartel that provided distributors with meth. During the investigation agents found pounds of meth and fentanyl hidden behind drywall in the basement of a Waterloo home. It turned out to be one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Iowa history. Corral was found guilty of one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Meth. He will be sentenced at a later date.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man who barricaded inside home with child to serve 15 years in prison
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man who barricaded himself in a home with a small child, along with stolen firearms, ammunition and narcotics, after an assault was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday. Darren Ackerman, 39, of Waterloo, was sentenced to the prison term after pleading guilty...
cbs2iowa.com
Court docs: Cedar Rapids man found dead in car was killed amid drug deal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Cedar Rapids man charged with first-degree murder in a January shooting is accused of killing a man who was meeting him to sell drugs. Paris Diamond, 21, is pleading not guilty to his charges in the January 8 shooting death of...
cbs2iowa.com
Appeals court overturns murder conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
The second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik, has been thrown out by the Iowa Court of Appeals. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the court ruled in favor of Church and his defense lawyers saying the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations.
iheart.com
Mexican Drug Dealer Convicted In Iowa
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A jury in federal court in Cedar Rapids has convicted a drug dealer found with 200 pounds of meth and 23-pounds of fentanyl. Investigators say 31-year-old Luis Carlos Corral Lopez of Sonora, Mexico faces up to 10-years in prison when he's sentenced. Evidence at trial showed Lopez was sent by a Mexican drug cartel to Waterloo to run the organization's meth operation between 2020 and last year.
KCRG.com
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville
KCJJ
Area transient charged with theft of multiple items
An Iowa City area transient was taken into custody on warrants stemming from an alleged burglary. Police say 32-year-old Jeffrey Naughton made entry into a closed business on the 2400 block of South Scott Boulevard the morning of November 17th and stole multiple items from the business and a nearby locked out-building. Investigators discovered that an inner door was kicked in, causing about $200 in damage to the door and frame.
KCRG.com
Linn County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired incident in Ely
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office learned of a shots fired incident in the 1700 block of East Pacific St that occured Monday evening. Homeowners in the area showed investigators video footage from security cameras that showed a light-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan stop in the roadway at approximately 10:30 pm Monday. Gunshots are heard on the video, with both vehicles speeding away shortly thereafter.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Seeing Fake $100 Bills
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police are seeing counterfeit $100 bills circulating around the city. Police say the bills are fake $10 bills altered to look like $100 bills created before 2007. They say it's hard to tell these bills are fake because they're made using real money.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of assaulting live-in girlfriend
An Iowa City man who was convicted on assault charges twice last year has been arrested for the same charge again. Police were called to the South Johnson Street apartment of 42-year-old Shannon Gittings on reports of a victim crying for help. Upon arrival, they observed the woman with multiple scratches, contusions and blood coming from her face. A witness reportedly showed officers video of the assault. Gittings was seen holding the woman down and punching her in the face. Another witness on scene was holding Gittings down while he was throwing punches at the woman. Once they were separated, Gittings allegedly kicked the woman as she was laying on the couch.
KCRG.com
Appeals court overturns Blahnik murder conviction
KCJJ
Coralville man with history of domestic abuse charged again after Monday incident
A Coralville man who police say has eight domestic abuse convictions in the last twelve years was arrested for the same crime early Monday. Officers were called to the Holiday Road apartment of 31-year-old Janard Goins after a 911 call was disconnected. Upon arrival, officers learned that he assaulted the mother of his child.
KCRG.com
Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Suspects wanted for passing bad check
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Police asking for help locating 14-year old girl
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa City Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen. 14-year old TaMariaè Bridges was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 6, 2023, at her home on the west side of Iowa City. TaMariaè has not...
