A friendly Big Game Wichita challenge

Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan, a Philadelphia native, has issued a friendly challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter for the "Big Game" on Sunday.

According to Chief Sullivan, if the Eagles win the game, he wants to see the Sheriff stand on the corner of Central and Main in Downtown Wichita with a sign that reads, “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Sheriff Easter has accepted the challenge with confidence that the Eagles will not be victorious, saying that Sullivan will instead be required to stand on the same corner and hold a sign that says “Chiefs Kingdom.”