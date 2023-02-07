FAMU basketball comes up short against SWAC West opponent Prairie View A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ― The Florida A&M women's basketball team held Prairie View A&M to just 17.4 percent from deep in a 4-for-23 shooting performance, but fell 51-49 to the Lady Panthers on the road Monday.

Mide Oriyomi led the Rattlers (5-17, 3-8 SWAC) with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Paulla Weekes added eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Ahriahna Grizzle helped out with eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

FAMU out-rebounded PVAMU 46-30 in Monday's game, led by Weekes' 10 boards. The Rattlers also grabbed 15 offensive rebounds and scored 18 second chance points.

The FAMU defense held PVAMU shooters to just 33.9 percent from the field, including 17.4 percent from three-point range.

MORE RATTLERNEWS COVERAGE

Moving on:FAMU football passing game coordinator and receivers coach Jelani Berassa says goodbye

Props given:FAMU football's Isaiah Land impresses NFL coach after Reese's Senior Bowl showing

High Hopes:FAMU baseball returns to practice field with great motivation and anticipation

How It Happened

FAMU kept it close in the first quarter, but entered the second frame down 10-9.

The Rattlers then outscored the Lady Panthers 10-9 in the second quarter to bring the game even at halftime with the count 19-19. FAMU scored three of its 10 total points in the period on second chance opportunities created by pulling down one offensive rebounds.

PVAMU proceeded to take over in the third quarter and the Rattlers entered the fourth trailing 40-31. FAMU knocked down two three-pointers in the quarter to score six of its 12 total points.

FAMU kept the Lady Panthers from increasing their lead before going on a 5-0 run, finished off by Weekes' jumper, to shrink the deficit to 46-42 with 3:56 to go in the contest. The Rattlers kept their comeback going, but PVAMU managed to hold on for the 51-49 win. FAMU pulled down five offensive rebounds to score six second chance points out of 18 total in the period

Game Notes

» The Rattlers held the Lady Panthers to only 33.9 percent shooting from the field.

» FAMU played solid perimeter defense, holding PVAMU to 17 percent from three point land on 23 attempts.

» FAMU lost despite a 46-30 rebounding advantage.

» The FAMU defense forced 18 turnovers.

» FAMU cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 15 offensive boards in the game.

» Mide Oriyomi led the Rattlers with a game-high 16 points.

» FAMU got a game-high 10 rebounds from Paulla Weekes.

FAMU men's basketball also falls to PVAMU

The FAMU men's basketball team got a 16-point showing from the bench, but fell 75-45 to the PVAMU Panthers on the road Monday.

Jaylen Bates led the Rattlers (5-17, 3-8 SWAC) with eight points, nine rebounds and three steals. Noah Meren also tacked on 14 points and four assists and Byron Smith helped out with six points off the bench.

Led by Bates' four offensive rebounds, FAMU did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 10 boards that resulted in four second chance points.

How It Happened

FAMU struggled out of the gate, falling behind 28-21 heading into halftime.

PVAMU kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 49-28 advantage before FAMU went on a 5-0 run, finished off by Meren's three, to shrink the deficit to 49-33 with 10:39 to go in the contest. PVAMU responded and outscored the Rattlers the rest of the way, ending the game with a final score of 75-45. FAMU took care of business in the paint, recording 12 of its 24 points in the lane.

Game Notes

» The FAMU bench came alive by adding 16 points to its scoring output.

» FAMU cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 10 offensive boards in the game.

» Noah Meren led the Rattlers with 14 points.

» FAMU got a team-high nine rebounds from Jaylen Bates.