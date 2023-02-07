Taunton mom headed to State of the Union

Good morning, everyone! Let’s check out today’s top stories.

Family and education have been the priorities for Eugénie Ouedraogo and her husband Alain since they immigrated to the United States from Burkina Faso in 2017. And part of Ouedraogo’s story is similar to what many parents face nationwide: the challenge of finding affordable child care. It's why she got invited to Tuesday’s State of the Union Address, a guest of Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Get to know her here.

When George, an 18-year-old draft horse living at a boarding stable in Raynham, lay down in the dirt Monday morning, his legs fell asleep. He didn't have the strength to get back on his feet. The Raynham Fire Department was called to the stable – see how they rescued him.

The owner of a vacant consignment shop and former Taunton Fitness Center on Weir Street is proposing to renovate the building into a 10-unit luxury-studio apartment complex with several retail shops. Check it out.

