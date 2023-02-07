ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Hope, AL

PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders handle East Lawrence 57-12 to advance to area tournament finals

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFLme_0kejB37100

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The top-ranked Good Hope Lady Raiders hosted this year’s 4A, Area 13 Tournament and tipped off their postseason run with a matchup against East Lawrence. The Lady Raiders smothered East Lawrence on the defensive end of the floor on their way to a 57-12 win and one of the many highlights on the offensive end came from Ivey Maddox. The junior eclipsed to 2,000-point mark early in the first half and helped Good Hope secure a spot in the 4A, Area 13 championship game Thursday night.

Ivey Maddox scored the first eight points of the game for the Lady Raiders as they jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead. East Lawrence made a basket in the paint to make it an 8-4 game, but Good Hope quickly took complete control of the game after that. Bailey Tetro hit an acrobatic layup and Emma Thompson drilled a three to make it 14-4. An and-one by Maddox pushed their lead to 17-4, then a jumper by Charly Johnson and a trey by Heather Tetro gave Good Hope a 22-7 lead after one.

Baskets by Maddox and Rudi Derrick made it 26-9, then Maddox hit a long-range shot and Johnson added a shot in the paint to make it 31-9. Heather Tetro and Maddox each hit a three to stretch the Lady Raider lead to 40-9 at the half. The second half saw Good Hope hit four more treys, they got a lot of players involved offensively, and they held East Lawrence to just five made baskets for the entire game as the Lady Raiders rolled to a 57-12 win over the Lady Eagles.

Maddox finished with 22 points for Good Hope. Heather Tetro added 12 points and Derrick added six points.

Good Hope will take on Priceville in the area championship game Thursday night at 6 p.m.

