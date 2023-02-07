PATERSON, NJ – A Paterson man was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated assault, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Acting Chief Bert Ribeiro announced. According to a statement, on November 5, 2022, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit (PCPO SVU) was contacted by the Paterson Police Department regarding allegations of sexual assault that Edwin Chaparro, 56, committed against a victim who was, at the time of the alleged offenses, between the ages of five and seven-years old. Thereafter, the PCPO SVU collected evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses. The State alleges that Chaparro sexually assaulted the victim on more than one occasion between June 2001 and June 2004 at a residence in Paterson. Chaparro is currently detained at the Passaic County Jail.

