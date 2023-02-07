ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Brítanny Ortiz Pérez
3d ago

please I will like a check up Felix de Jesus Case that went missing February 2 2022 in hand of j feliziano and D zorrilla from Paterson police department he is still missing sense this mayor from Paterson have a cover-up on my brother Felix de Jesus case

7
Babylon Exposed
3d ago

Doesn’t give the cop a right to shoot someone in the back. Maybe calling for back up or put tht training from the academy to good use and persue the criminal on foot if he was running away 🤯 thts why ppl w/ your mentality should never own a gun

6
Hank H
3d ago

So if the bad guy is fleeing the seen because he did bad things, the police should maybe get like a gun that shoots spider webs to capture him. Why give the cop a gun if he can't use it. He made a choice to shoot the criminal fleeing the scene. Now he gets in trouble for doing his job. Sounds like bs to me.

