Read full article on original website
Related
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 7 additional stores to close in New Jersey
Stores in Elizabeth, Paramus, Watchung, Marlton, Manahawkin, North Brunswick and Ramsey will be closing.
News 12
Gov. Lamont delivers budget with historic tax cuts, but cautious spending
Gov. Ned Lamont delivered a budget address Wednesday that includes the biggest income tax cut in Connecticut history, as well as added spending on schools and housing. The proposal drew praise from both sides of the aisle, but critics called it too cautious. “I want a sustainable tax cut that...
News 12
Mount Vernon HS put in hold-in-place after altercation between students, their relatives
Sources say Mount Vernon High School was placed in a hold-in-place Thursday. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Waveline Bennett-Conroy said that the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. in between class periods. The superintendent said that five students at the school were involved in an altercation, with one of the students wielding a knife.
Police: Gang of thieves is stealing women’s identities and writing fake checks
The latest incident was at the TD Bank in Old Bridge. Officials say that this has become a pattern in Central Jersey specifically.
Family attorneys release photo of Gabby Petito with bloody face
Attorneys for Gabby Petito's family say the photo was taken just weeks before her killing.
Mount Kisco deploys new device to hit the brakes on dangerous drivers
Residents who live on Boltis and Spencer streets say cars often speed through their neighborhood.
South Brunswick police seek public’s help to identify man who made threats at 2 Wawa stores
South Brunswick police say a man went into two Wawa stores and threatened to shoot them up.
2 more Bed, Bath & Beyond locations set to close on Long Island
A total of 400 stores have closed in the last year.
Headlines: Mount Vernon murder, Tuxedo Park police officer arrested, former officer charged with stealing
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Ramapo man indicted for raping 7-year-old girl
Authorities say Ottoniel Gomez-Martinez, 42, of Ramapo was indicted on charges including predatory sexual assault against a child and rape.
Father of Kayla Green speaks out for first time as Mount Vernon cheerleaders ready for nationals
Marlan Green spoke with News 12's Veronica Jean Seltzer before the cheer team his daughter captained heads to nationals for the first time in program history.
Another cold start in NJ before record challenging temperatures on Friday
Storm Watch Team meteorologist Michele Powers says thankfully, the rain is light during the game on Super Bowl Sunday.
Comments / 0