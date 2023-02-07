Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nirvana Water Sciences Acquires Alder Creek Beverages, Expands Presence in New York StateJot BeatBoonville, NY
This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the ShelvesTravel MavenUtica, NY
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Related
WKTV
Former police detective running for Rome mayor
ROME, N.Y. – A retired police detective is throwing his hat in the ring in the race for Rome mayor. Jeffrey Lanigan announced his candidacy at The Franklin in Rome on Tuesday night. Lanigan is running as a Republican and says he wants to provide stronger leadership for the...
Republicans won’t run for Syracuse Common Council seats in 2023 election
Onondaga County Republicans gathered Thursday night to designate the party’s candidates for the 2023 election with some notable exceptions. The GOP did not choose a candidate for any of the seven seats up for election this November on the Syracuse Common Council.
US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids
A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
Former lawmaker seeks to unseat Marty Masterpole in Onondaga County comptroller’s race
A former Onondaga County legislator is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge County Comptroller Marty Masterpole in the November election. Casey Jordan, 61, of Clay, said he has asked the Onondaga County Republican Committee for its designation to run for the post. He is unopposed.
WKTV
City of Utica Republican Committee announces 2023 endorsements
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica Republican Committee has announced its endorsements for the 2023 election cycle. Common Council-at-Large: Samantha Colosimo-Testa and Mark Williamson. Utica City Court judge: Grant Garramone. Galime is the current common council president and will face off against Bob Cardillo in the primary. Colosimo-Testa...
U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome
The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
wwnytv.com
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
Onondaga County legislator will run for county exec if he gets medical clearance
Onondaga County Legislator Bill Kinne, a veteran Democratic lawmaker, says he will likely launch a campaign next week to unseat County Executive Ryan McMahon in the November election. Kinne, 66, of Syracuse, told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard he is waiting only for medical clearance from his neurologist before starting his...
syracuse.com
Now we know the real reason Jamesville prison is closing: It’s the land (Your Letters)
Regarding “Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail,” Feb. 7, 2023):. The real reason for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s push to close Jamesville Correctional Facility was revealed Tuesday when the legislature passed a one-year moratorium on sale of the land. It has never been about understaffing, getting inmates (excuse me, incarcerated persons) to court on time, or any of the other reasons they gave. The real reason, and the reason for the rush, is the land. There is a growing housing community behind the current Jamesville facility. They need the land.
Hot 99.1
Upstate New York Teacher Busted-Had Students Stash Stolen Goods
The news is disappointing when a teacher is involved in criminal behavior. When the teacher involves their students, then police find illegal weapons at the teacher's house, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. That troubling turn-of-events took place at an upstate New York middle school. Police believe that, on...
Local Authentic Mexican Salsa Perfect for Comets and the “Big Game”
This might be the best salsa I've ever tasted, and belief it or not, it's made in New Hartford, NY. Currently only available in "Medium" heat, the salsa is authentic and comes from a family recipe with roots in Mexico. Becky Martyniuk, a local massage therapist is of Mexican descent...
wwnytv.com
State police search Lowville village police department
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police investigators armed with a search warrant searched the Lowville village police department and removed documents. The search took place last Friday. State police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed only the search happened, but said he could release no other details because it’s an ‘ongoing investigation.’
wwnytv.com
NY’s cigarette tax would be highest in nation under governor’s plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York state’s proposed budget would have it leading the nation when it comes to a cigarette tax. “It’s just another tax for a small business that has to pay and try and keep up,” said Christy Houghtaling, general manager, Bottlecaps Beverage Center.
DA Fitzpatrick takes over Armory Square murder case, shares motive and dramatic video
Syracuse, NY -- Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick believes he’s got an airtight case against a Syracuse man accused of killing one person and wounding four others last year in Armory Square. As proof, the DA played a dramatic video of the murder in court Wednesday of the...
Utica Police Renew Calls for Info on 2020 Homicide Case That’s Gone Cold
Utica Police are renewing calls for information in a 2020 murder investigation that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man. There is also a reward being offered in the case in hopes that someone with information will come forward. Molik Liggins, of Utica, suffered several gunshot wounds on the night...
uticatangerine.com
“The reality is we’re very white:” Inside the lack of diversity in Utica University’s athletic programs
Angela Hawthorne didn’t want to be an outfield hockey player, instead, she learned how to power push off the ice instantly just by watching other goalies. At 5-foot, 2 inches, it took her years of practice to get over the fear of standing in front of the crease. Hawthorne...
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
Police ordered woman sedated in Armory Square arrest, lawyer says; key officer lacked body cam
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police ordered medical personnel to forcibly sedate a woman who suffered a bloody head injury during an Armory Square arrest, the woman’s civil lawyer said Thursday. Uniyah Chatman, 25, is planning a police brutality lawsuit after a dispute over a tip jar at a...
WKTV
Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1