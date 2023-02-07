ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallsville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Tolton boys wrestling sets new program record for dual victories

Tolton wrestling continued its winning ways Tuesday night, defeating Osage and South Callaway, 48-33 and 66-18, respectively, in Columbia. The two dual victories pushed the Trailblazers' total to 17, which is the most in a season in program history. Senior Justus Martin (150 pounds) showcased his talent throughout the night,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Father Tolton blows out KC Legacy 66-36

COLUMBIA - Father Tolton hosted KIPP Legacy Gators on Thursday night in boys basketball. Heading into this matchup, the Trailblazers had a 15-7 record. KC Legacy jumped out to an early 18-12 lead, but Tolton was only down by 1 after the 1st quarter. In the 2nd quarter, the Blazers turned up the intensity and Zay Wilson led a scoring surge, putting Tolton up 34-25 at halftime.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Tolton girls basketball stymies Hogan Prep in first half en route to rout

Tolton girls basketball rumbled to a 50-22 victory over Hogan Prep on Wednesday in Columbia. The Trailblazers had 12 different players, nine of whom were underclassmen, score at least two points in their second-widest margin of victory this season. “(Before the season), we didn’t have a senior that was going...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Westran hires alum as new football coach

HUNTSVILLE - Westran High School announced Andrew Baxley as the new head coach for the football program Thursday. The 2012 Westran and 2016 William Jewell graduate spent the last four years assistant coaching the Hornets in both the running back and defensive back positions. The Westran team went 5-6 in...
HUNTSVILLE, MO
KOMU

Ex-MU star Stipanovich to be honored as SEC Basketball Legend

Former Missouri center Steve Stipanovich was named as the Tigers' representative to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends class, the conference announced Wednesday. Stipanovich was one of 14 new additions to the class that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hickman baseball coach Mershon resigns

Hickman baseball coach Mason Mershon has informed the school of his resignation, athletic director Jack Rubenstein confirmed to the Columbia Daily Tribune on Monday. There has been no information provided yet for the reason behind Mershon’s resignation. Isaiah Cummings will serve as the team’s interim coach for the upcoming...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri basketball takes home another SEC win against South Carolina

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Men's Basketball team beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 83-74 Tuesday. "That's February," Missouri Men's Basketball Head Coach Dennis Gates said after the game. "There's everything you can do that is right, but you can still feel like your own, and I want the guys to continue to protect their spirit because of that."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Columbia

A Columbia convenience store sold a Mega Millions lottery ticket that is worth $1 million after Tuesday night's drawing, according to a press release from the Missouri Lottery. The ticket, sold at Alta Convenience on East St. Charles Road, matched all five white-ball numbers — 9, 15, 46, 55 and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri tech school hosts largest career expo on record

LINN — State Technical College of Missouri held its annual career expo on Wednesday. This was the largest career expo the college has planned. This year, the career expo was split into two sessions due to such high demand from visiting employers. The expo included a morning session where...
LINN, MO
KOMU

Missourians protest execution of Leonard Taylor

JEFFERSON CITY − People across Missouri voiced their frustration against Missouri’s growing numbers of state executions Tuesday. Peaceful protests were held in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Bonne Terre, St. Louis and Columbia, leading up to the lethal injection of Leonard "Raheem" Taylor Tuesday night. On Monday, Gov. Mike...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Feb. 8

The Boone County Commission held the first of many planned community information and listening sessions concerning the distribution of ARPA funds at Hallsville City Hall, Tuesday night. The first round of funding will provide $15 million in relief in response to the COVID-19 relief package. Spending must benefit people and...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Grass fire burns half an acre in Audrain County Tuesday

A grass fire spread through a residential area Tuesday in Mexico, Missouri. A resident at the 600 block of East Orange Street was burning items in his yard when the fire spread beyond his control, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD). The department responded around noon and extinguished...
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Columbia hair salon to offer veterans free haircuts for Valentine's Day

COLUMBIA - The Captain's Quarters hair salon will be spreading love to veterans this Valentines Day by offering them free haircuts on Tuesday. "This is our way of honoring our Vets next week," said Susan Haines, who owns the hair salon and is also the director of the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF).
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Police investigating stabbing near Highway 63/I-70 connector

COLUMBIA - Police responded to reports of an injured woman early Friday, and found she had apparently been stabbed. According to the Columbia Police Department Twitter account, officers got the call around 6 a.m. for a woman who appeared to be seriously injured along the side of Highway 63 just north of the connector.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy