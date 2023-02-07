Read full article on original website
Tolton boys wrestling sets new program record for dual victories
Tolton wrestling continued its winning ways Tuesday night, defeating Osage and South Callaway, 48-33 and 66-18, respectively, in Columbia. The two dual victories pushed the Trailblazers' total to 17, which is the most in a season in program history. Senior Justus Martin (150 pounds) showcased his talent throughout the night,...
Father Tolton blows out KC Legacy 66-36
COLUMBIA - Father Tolton hosted KIPP Legacy Gators on Thursday night in boys basketball. Heading into this matchup, the Trailblazers had a 15-7 record. KC Legacy jumped out to an early 18-12 lead, but Tolton was only down by 1 after the 1st quarter. In the 2nd quarter, the Blazers turned up the intensity and Zay Wilson led a scoring surge, putting Tolton up 34-25 at halftime.
Tolton girls basketball stymies Hogan Prep in first half en route to rout
Tolton girls basketball rumbled to a 50-22 victory over Hogan Prep on Wednesday in Columbia. The Trailblazers had 12 different players, nine of whom were underclassmen, score at least two points in their second-widest margin of victory this season. “(Before the season), we didn’t have a senior that was going...
Westran hires alum as new football coach
HUNTSVILLE - Westran High School announced Andrew Baxley as the new head coach for the football program Thursday. The 2012 Westran and 2016 William Jewell graduate spent the last four years assistant coaching the Hornets in both the running back and defensive back positions. The Westran team went 5-6 in...
Ex-MU star Stipanovich to be honored as SEC Basketball Legend
Former Missouri center Steve Stipanovich was named as the Tigers' representative to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends class, the conference announced Wednesday. Stipanovich was one of 14 new additions to the class that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Hickman baseball coach Mershon resigns
Hickman baseball coach Mason Mershon has informed the school of his resignation, athletic director Jack Rubenstein confirmed to the Columbia Daily Tribune on Monday. There has been no information provided yet for the reason behind Mershon’s resignation. Isaiah Cummings will serve as the team’s interim coach for the upcoming...
Missouri basketball takes home another SEC win against South Carolina
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Men's Basketball team beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 83-74 Tuesday. "That's February," Missouri Men's Basketball Head Coach Dennis Gates said after the game. "There's everything you can do that is right, but you can still feel like your own, and I want the guys to continue to protect their spirit because of that."
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Columbia
A Columbia convenience store sold a Mega Millions lottery ticket that is worth $1 million after Tuesday night's drawing, according to a press release from the Missouri Lottery. The ticket, sold at Alta Convenience on East St. Charles Road, matched all five white-ball numbers — 9, 15, 46, 55 and...
Jefferson City police welcome new K-9 Micky after unexpected loss of K-9 Drax
JEFFERSON CITY − Following the unexpected death of K-9 officer Drax, the Jefferson City Police Department is welcoming the addition of its new K-9 officer, Micky. Micky, a dark sable German Shepherd, was born in January 2022 in the Czech Republic. He came to the United States last month and joined the JCPD K-9 program this week.
Mid-Missouri tech school hosts largest career expo on record
LINN — State Technical College of Missouri held its annual career expo on Wednesday. This was the largest career expo the college has planned. This year, the career expo was split into two sessions due to such high demand from visiting employers. The expo included a morning session where...
Forecast: Rain will arrive midday and we could get nearly an inch of rainfall
Wednesday will become a rainy day and eventually temps will turn cold to close the week. It has been mild over the last few days where temps have reached the 50s and 60s this week with sunshine. That changes today. Starting this morning, skies will be cloudy with rain developing...
Missourians protest execution of Leonard Taylor
JEFFERSON CITY − People across Missouri voiced their frustration against Missouri’s growing numbers of state executions Tuesday. Peaceful protests were held in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Bonne Terre, St. Louis and Columbia, leading up to the lethal injection of Leonard "Raheem" Taylor Tuesday night. On Monday, Gov. Mike...
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Feb. 8
The Boone County Commission held the first of many planned community information and listening sessions concerning the distribution of ARPA funds at Hallsville City Hall, Tuesday night. The first round of funding will provide $15 million in relief in response to the COVID-19 relief package. Spending must benefit people and...
Morning rain to clear with wind and sun Thursday, great weekend weather after a cold Friday
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones presented the structure and operations of CPD. Jones emphasized a major challenge within CPD is an officer shortage.
Grass fire burns half an acre in Audrain County Tuesday
A grass fire spread through a residential area Tuesday in Mexico, Missouri. A resident at the 600 block of East Orange Street was burning items in his yard when the fire spread beyond his control, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD). The department responded around noon and extinguished...
Emergency repairs to be completed on Highway 63 over I-70 starting Sunday
COLUMBIA – One lane of southbound Highway 63 over Interstate 70 in Columbia will close on Sunday for emergency bridge repairs. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close the lane starting at 8 a.m. It will not reopen it until the repairs are complete, which should be no...
City of Refuge plans to open new preschool with newly-awarded state funding
COLUMBIA - The City of Refuge is planning to build a new preschool after it was named one of 35 nonprofits statewide to share a $7.2 million grant from the Missouri Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). "We're so thankful to the Economic Development of the State of Missouri for the help...
Columbia hair salon to offer veterans free haircuts for Valentine's Day
COLUMBIA - The Captain's Quarters hair salon will be spreading love to veterans this Valentines Day by offering them free haircuts on Tuesday. "This is our way of honoring our Vets next week," said Susan Haines, who owns the hair salon and is also the director of the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF).
Highest-paying science jobs in Columbia, Missouri
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Columbia, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Police investigating stabbing near Highway 63/I-70 connector
COLUMBIA - Police responded to reports of an injured woman early Friday, and found she had apparently been stabbed. According to the Columbia Police Department Twitter account, officers got the call around 6 a.m. for a woman who appeared to be seriously injured along the side of Highway 63 just north of the connector.
