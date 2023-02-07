ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy

Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman organizes for 45-mile long litter cleanup of Route 286

Kotsur became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his role in the film "CODA.".
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Puppy available to adopt after being rescued from car’s axle in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 14-week-old puppy needs a new home after being saved from the undercarriage of a car. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, an Emergency Animal Medical Technician with the Arizona Humane Society was sent to the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road after reports that a puppy was being chased by two larger dogs. The AHS tech soon found the 12-pound puppy had wedged herself on top of the rear axle of a car’s undercarriage and was too scared to come out.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cologne bottle found on spice shelf, raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat food at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

House fire in central Phoenix burned through most of building

Southwest led all U.S. airlines in canceled flights last year, accounting for more than 40,000 of the total 210,000 cancellations, according to tracking service FlightAware.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Four missing Mesa kids found safe, father arrested

Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love: Shea Cheese

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shea Cheese is the brainchild of Valley Couple Jenny Zink and Izaak Myers. They moved to Arizona from Des Moines, Iowa eight years ago and were surprised when they couldn’t find a local cheese shop nearby. After a few years, and one career-altering pandemic, they decided it was time to start one.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Fire Department warns of lithium-ion batteries after pair of fires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Fire Department is warning the public about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries after two of them caught fire and damaged homes in the Valley in January. “It was really shocking and scary,” said Erin Delano. “My husband actually noticed first, he noticed the smell.” Delano’s garage caught on fire after an E-bike battery exploded. “It was go-time, grab this baby, and let’s go,” said Delano.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Main Street tailgate in Old Town Scottsdale

House fire in central Phoenix consumes home while fire crews contain flames. A house fire in central Phoenix burned its way through most of the home as firefighters work to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix fire officials provide update on man who scaled Chase building

Two pups from Arizona will compete for the 'Lombarky' trophy in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl on Feb. 12.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fire engulfs entire house in central Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bright orange flames and thick black smoke shot into the sky around 10 a.m. Thursday after a home caught fire near Indian School Road and 20th Street in Phoenix. The situation only got worse from there. Anthony James was taking video of the fire across...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Why does the PGA have a on-site meteorologist at the WM Phoenix Open?

House fire in central Phoenix consumes home while fire crews contain flames. A house fire in central Phoenix burned its way through most of the home as firefighters work to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash

Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people.
PHOENIX, AZ

