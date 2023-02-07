Read full article on original website
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy
Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
AZFamily
Woman organizes for 45-mile long litter cleanup of Route 286
Kotsur became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his role in the film "CODA."
knau.org
Student group to recover unused food at Super Bowl to feed those experiencing homelessness
A nonprofit group along with students from Northern Arizona University will recover and redistribute unused food from the Super Bowl this weekend in Glendale. The Food Recovery network is spearheading the effort to cut down on food waste and provide surplus food to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, which serves those experiencing homelessness, hunger and addiction.
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Box of puppies left at Heidi's Village in Phoenix: 'More and more common'
A box of abandoned puppies remains a mystery as no one knows where they came from after they were dropped off at Heidi's Village. FOX 10's Anita Roman talked to them about what they need people to do if they have to give up their animals.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say.
AZFamily
Puppy available to adopt after being rescued from car’s axle in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 14-week-old puppy needs a new home after being saved from the undercarriage of a car. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, an Emergency Animal Medical Technician with the Arizona Humane Society was sent to the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road after reports that a puppy was being chased by two larger dogs. The AHS tech soon found the 12-pound puppy had wedged herself on top of the rear axle of a car’s undercarriage and was too scared to come out.
AZFamily
Cologne bottle found on spice shelf, raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat food at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
House fire in central Phoenix burned through most of building
Southwest led all U.S. airlines in canceled flights last year, accounting for more than 40,000 of the total 210,000 cancellations, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. Woman organizes for 45-mile long litter cleanup of Route 286.
AZFamily
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app.
AZFamily
Four missing Mesa kids found safe, father arrested
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities.
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love: Shea Cheese
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shea Cheese is the brainchild of Valley Couple Jenny Zink and Izaak Myers. They moved to Arizona from Des Moines, Iowa eight years ago and were surprised when they couldn’t find a local cheese shop nearby. After a few years, and one career-altering pandemic, they decided it was time to start one.
AZFamily
Phoenix Fire Department warns of lithium-ion batteries after pair of fires
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Fire Department is warning the public about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries after two of them caught fire and damaged homes in the Valley in January. “It was really shocking and scary,” said Erin Delano. “My husband actually noticed first, he noticed the smell.” Delano’s garage caught on fire after an E-bike battery exploded. “It was go-time, grab this baby, and let’s go,” said Delano.
AZFamily
Main Street tailgate in Old Town Scottsdale
House fire in central Phoenix consumes home while fire crews contain flames. A house fire in central Phoenix burned its way through most of the home as firefighters work to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes.
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
AZFamily
Phoenix fire officials provide update on man who scaled Chase building
Two pups from Arizona will compete for the 'Lombarky' trophy in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl on Feb. 12. Inside look at Game Day preparations for Super Bowl LVII. The State Farm Stadium is almost ready for the big day. Pro-life activist climbs 40-story Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app.
AZFamily
Fire engulfs entire house in central Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bright orange flames and thick black smoke shot into the sky around 10 a.m. Thursday after a home caught fire near Indian School Road and 20th Street in Phoenix. The situation only got worse from there. Anthony James was taking video of the fire across...
AZFamily
Why does the PGA have a on-site meteorologist at the WM Phoenix Open?
House fire in central Phoenix consumes home while fire crews contain flames. A house fire in central Phoenix burned its way through most of the home as firefighters work to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes.
AZFamily
Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities.
