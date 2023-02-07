Club Privata 2023 Mardi Gras Celebration in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club, Benefit for Prism Health

18 SE 82nd Ave., 503-265-8378. 9:30 am-7 pm Wednesday-Monday. It’s been less than six months since Corina Wang opened Fortune BBQ Noodle House in a Southeast Portland strip mall, and the place is thriving. The longtime server at Kenny’s Noodle House launched the business last September, bringing along the savory congee and soups from her previous employer, and joined them with Cantonese barbecue classics, all for super-reasonable prices. The roasted pork belly is the standout. Arrive at opening and order by the pound to ensure you get your haul.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO