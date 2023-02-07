ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Club Privata 2023 Mardi Gras Celebration in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club, Benefit for Prism Health

tourcounsel.com

Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Heavenly Bakery In Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1980

The Toll Gate Inn Bakery in Sandy, Oregon is a hidden gem that has been serving fresh baked goods and delicious comfort food to the local community since 1980. The bakery is located in the heart of Sandy and is known for their delicious baked goods that customers can’t seem to get enough of.
SANDY, OR
KGW

BJ's Restaurant at Jantzen Beach closing down

PORTLAND, Ore. — BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Jantzen Beach is set to close permanently on Feb. 21 after 26 years in operation, the parent company confirmed last week. The company did not give a reason for the closure in a statement to KGW, saying only that the decision was "by no means an easy one" and encouraged customers to visit other BJ's locations in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ll Love the Homestyle Meals at This Cozy Country Restaurant in Oregon

Estacada, a charming town located in the heart of the Clackamas River Basin in Oregon, is known for its stunning scenery, friendly community, and delightful dining options. One of the most popular places to eat in Estacada is the Country Restaurant and Lounge. This family-owned and operated eatery has been serving up delicious homestyle meals to locals and visitors alike since Linda and Glen Parsons first opened their doors over 42 years ago.
ESTACADA, OR
KGW

Geologist highlights Portland buildings at risk of collapse in earthquake

PORTLAND, Ore. — About 1,700 buildings have already collapsed during or after Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey, and more damage is expected as aftershocks continue. The damage is a stark reminder of the impact expected from the next catastrophic earthquake in the Pacific Northwest. The Cascadia Subduction Zone...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Where to Eat This Week

18 SE 82nd Ave., 503-265-8378. 9:30 am-7 pm Wednesday-Monday. It’s been less than six months since Corina Wang opened Fortune BBQ Noodle House in a Southeast Portland strip mall, and the place is thriving. The longtime server at Kenny’s Noodle House launched the business last September, bringing along the savory congee and soups from her previous employer, and joined them with Cantonese barbecue classics, all for super-reasonable prices. The roasted pork belly is the standout. Arrive at opening and order by the pound to ensure you get your haul.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Family says it’s a miracle as endangered Gresham man returns home safely

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A local family said it’s a miracle after an endangered Gresham man was found days after he went missing. Wesley Ash’s parents said he lost his way back home after going to a library just a few blocks from home. His family said after he went missing on Sunday, he was spotted riding the MAX, so they focused their search on TriMet stations from Hillsboro to Gresham.
GRESHAM, OR

