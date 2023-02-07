Club Privata 2023 Mardi Gras Celebration in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club, Benefit for Prism Health

Read full article on original website
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
tourcounsel.com
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
$150 cups of coffee sell out in one day at Portland coffee shop
It only took one day for a Portland café to sell out of a limited number of cups of coffee that each cost more than some people’s daily salary.
thatoregonlife.com
Three Delicious Portland Restaurants Make Yelp’s Top 100 For 2023
Every year Yelp puts out a top 100 list of restaurants so you’ll always be up to date on the absolute best spots to eat in the United States. This year three Portland, Oregon restaurants made the cut for having mouth watering food that will make your taste buds explode.
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Lake Oswego funeral procession to impact traffic in Portland area
The procession starts at 1 p.m.
thatoregonlife.com
This Heavenly Bakery In Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1980
The Toll Gate Inn Bakery in Sandy, Oregon is a hidden gem that has been serving fresh baked goods and delicious comfort food to the local community since 1980. The bakery is located in the heart of Sandy and is known for their delicious baked goods that customers can’t seem to get enough of.
Top 3 Restaurants in the Three Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon
EAT TO LIVE, LOVE TO EAT... Spring "road trip" weather is just around the corner and I’ve been dying to travel to Oregon when it starts warming up. I want to do a foodie's road trip experience when I go!. I am always looking for recommendations for the best...
Portland pizzeria named one of the best in the U.S.
The world is starting to realize what your nana already knows: Portland makes a primo pizza pie. The travel publication Trips to Discover recently named Ken’s Artisan Pizza on Southeast 28th as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the U.S.
Girl Scout helps local homeless swap cardboard for waterproof sleeping mats
A local Girl Scout has been spending her free time making sleeping mats for homeless people out of waterproof plastic yarn.
KGW
BJ's Restaurant at Jantzen Beach closing down
PORTLAND, Ore. — BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Jantzen Beach is set to close permanently on Feb. 21 after 26 years in operation, the parent company confirmed last week. The company did not give a reason for the closure in a statement to KGW, saying only that the decision was "by no means an easy one" and encouraged customers to visit other BJ's locations in the area.
Understanding Portland's Big Pipes
The vital infrastructure project has drastically reduced the amount and frequency of sewer overflow events in the Willamette River and Columbia Slough.
Oregon is the least romantic state in America, apparently
As the Day of Disappointed Partners (Valentine’s Day) draws near, the brands are sending out all the “studies” they can, in hopes that someone sees a headline and thinks, “Sure, that’s a thing a person could write about.”. This year, it’s a tie between Oregon...
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
Troutdale’s Tippy Canoe space is back on market after Sugarpine owners back out
Shirley’s Tippy Canoe, a Troutdale restaurant destroyed in a “suspicious” fire in early 2020, is back on the market nearly two years after it was first bought by the owners of Sugarpine Drive-In, just down the Sandy River. When they purchased the property in 2021, Sugarpine owners...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love the Homestyle Meals at This Cozy Country Restaurant in Oregon
Estacada, a charming town located in the heart of the Clackamas River Basin in Oregon, is known for its stunning scenery, friendly community, and delightful dining options. One of the most popular places to eat in Estacada is the Country Restaurant and Lounge. This family-owned and operated eatery has been serving up delicious homestyle meals to locals and visitors alike since Linda and Glen Parsons first opened their doors over 42 years ago.
Geologist highlights Portland buildings at risk of collapse in earthquake
PORTLAND, Ore. — About 1,700 buildings have already collapsed during or after Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey, and more damage is expected as aftershocks continue. The damage is a stark reminder of the impact expected from the next catastrophic earthquake in the Pacific Northwest. The Cascadia Subduction Zone...
WWEEK
Where to Eat This Week
18 SE 82nd Ave., 503-265-8378. 9:30 am-7 pm Wednesday-Monday. It’s been less than six months since Corina Wang opened Fortune BBQ Noodle House in a Southeast Portland strip mall, and the place is thriving. The longtime server at Kenny’s Noodle House launched the business last September, bringing along the savory congee and soups from her previous employer, and joined them with Cantonese barbecue classics, all for super-reasonable prices. The roasted pork belly is the standout. Arrive at opening and order by the pound to ensure you get your haul.
Only a few more days to adopt pets for free from Multnomah County Animal Services
Multnomah County Animal Services has been waiving adoption fees for animals since summer 2022, but that comes to an end after Saturday.
kptv.com
Family says it’s a miracle as endangered Gresham man returns home safely
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A local family said it’s a miracle after an endangered Gresham man was found days after he went missing. Wesley Ash’s parents said he lost his way back home after going to a library just a few blocks from home. His family said after he went missing on Sunday, he was spotted riding the MAX, so they focused their search on TriMet stations from Hillsboro to Gresham.
City of Portland drains ODOT funds intended for homeless camp cleanup
The Oregon Department of Transportation and the City of Portland have a deal where ODOT provides the city $2 million per year for homeless camp cleanup on ODOT Rights of Way. However, the city is already tapped out.
