ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wanderingwheatleys.com

A Local’s Guide to the 10 Best Restaurants in Portland, Oregon

Portland is one of the most exciting food cities in the US. This is in part due to its wide range of high-quality international cuisines that respect the flavors and dining experiences of their nations of origin so that an authentic experience can be had. As well as the food...
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Heavenly Bakery In Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1980

The Toll Gate Inn Bakery in Sandy, Oregon is a hidden gem that has been serving fresh baked goods and delicious comfort food to the local community since 1980. The bakery is located in the heart of Sandy and is known for their delicious baked goods that customers can’t seem to get enough of.
SANDY, OR
KGW

BJ's Restaurant at Jantzen Beach closing down

PORTLAND, Ore. — BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Jantzen Beach is set to close permanently on Feb. 21 after 26 years in operation, the parent company confirmed last week. The company did not give a reason for the closure in a statement to KGW, saying only that the decision was "by no means an easy one" and encouraged customers to visit other BJ's locations in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Family says it’s a miracle as endangered Gresham man returns home safely

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A local family said it’s a miracle after an endangered Gresham man was found days after he went missing. Wesley Ash’s parents said he lost his way back home after going to a library just a few blocks from home. His family said after he went missing on Sunday, he was spotted riding the MAX, so they focused their search on TriMet stations from Hillsboro to Gresham.
GRESHAM, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ll Love the Homestyle Meals at This Cozy Country Restaurant in Oregon

Estacada, a charming town located in the heart of the Clackamas River Basin in Oregon, is known for its stunning scenery, friendly community, and delightful dining options. One of the most popular places to eat in Estacada is the Country Restaurant and Lounge. This family-owned and operated eatery has been serving up delicious homestyle meals to locals and visitors alike since Linda and Glen Parsons first opened their doors over 42 years ago.
ESTACADA, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

As Sherwood resident's rent skyrockets, she wonders if Oregon can still be home

When Jessica Israel received notice that her rent at Cannery Row Apartments would go up, she wasn’t surprised. What did surprise her was the steepness of the increase: 32% from what she had been paying. “Actually, I was thinking, 'OK, gosh, it might go up like $200,' which is still a lot of money extra per month, but when I saw the actual increase, I was just floored,” Israel said. ...
SHERWOOD, OR
opb.org

Multnomah County’s Central Library will close for up to nine months

Multnomah County’s biggest library, the central branch in downtown Portland, will close for renovations on March 11. Then it will likely remain closed through the rest of 2023. Multnomah County Library spokesperson Shawn Cunningham said during the closure, the 110-year-old building will get new paint and carpets, renovated restrooms...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy