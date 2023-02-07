Prep Basketball: Monroe boys pull away from New Boston Huron

Monroe’s boys basketball team had a lead at halftime Monday.

But a 25-14 advantage couldn’t exactly be considered comfortable.

The Trojans came out after the intermission and made sure New Boston Huron would not be staging a comeback.

The home team dominated the third period 20-5 to build a commanding 45-19 advantage.

“We got off to a slow start tonight, but our guys started to pick it up towards the end of the half and played a much better second half,” Monroe coach Larry Middleton said.

Lukas Johnson netted a career-high 17 points to lead the 4-11 Trojans and Drew Scznsny and Logan Frank added 12 each.

Tyler Ramsby, who had scored 5 points all season, hit a trio of 3-pointers and led Huron (5-9) with 11 points.

Monroe 10 15 20 10 – 55 Huron 6 8 5 15 – 34

MONROE: Scznsny 6 0-0 12, Johnson 7 3-5 17, Frank 5 (2) 0-0 12, Sweat 2 0-0 4, Loveland 1 0-1 2, Bice 0 2-2 2, Collett 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 (2) 5-8 55.

NEW BOSTON HURON: Farrugia 1 2-2 4, Anderson 0 1-4 1, Ramsby 4 (3) 0-0 11, Handyside 1 2-2 4, Kantola 2 0-0 4, Z. Grant 2 2-2 6, Moczydlowsky 1 0-0 2, C. Grant 1 0-0 2. 12 (2) 7-11 34.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Defense carries SMCC

CARLETON – Defense was the difference as St. Mary Catholic Central trimmed Airport 48-35 Monday.

Airport managed just 12 points in the first half.

“Our defense was really good,” SMCC coach John Durbin said. “We were able to contain them. The defense was just great in the first half.”

The Kestrels (13-4) had a 30-12 lead at the intermission.

SMCC featured a balanced offense as Maddie Hamilton scored 12 points, Natalie LaPrad 10 and Brooke Mossburg 9.

Airport’s Olivia Gratz led all scorers with 14.

“We have been a step slower since winter break. We will figure out the solution,” Airport coach Darrell Mossburg said after seeing his team slip to 9-7. “SMCC imposed their will on us and we’ve gotta flip that.”

Abby Lechy scored 24 points as SMCC pulled out a 47-45 junior varsity win.

SMCC 17 13 11 7 – 48 Airport 7 5 12 11 – 35

SMCC: Turner 2 1-2 5, Roecker 2 0-0 4, Mossburg 2 (2) 3-5 9, Hamilton 5 2-2 12, Dean 0 2-2 2, Dalton 2 2-2 6, LaPrad 5 0-0 10. Totals 18 (2) 10-13 48.

AIRPORT: Gratz 3 8-14 14, Zajac 3 (2) 0-0 8, J. Baker 2 4-7 8, Boehm 0-2 0, B. Baker 1 1-4 3, Drummond 1 0-2 2. Totals 10 (2) 13-29 35.

Rams hold off Huron

FLAT ROCK – Flat Rock built a big early lead then held on for a 42-32 win over New Boston Huron Monday.

The Rams bolted out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter.

“With Huron's talent, I knew that they would make a comeback, but I didn't anticipate being up by only 2 at the half,” Flat Rock coach Brian Kryk said.

Three players reached double figures for Flat Rock – Addison Kopp (14), Madleen Hussein (12) and McKenna Williams (10).

Breeya Kryk and Addison Kopp led the Ram defense, Hussein dished out 7 assists and Peyton Mysliwiec snared 11 rebounds.

Gabriella Emelian led Huron with 14 points and Lila Clements scored 12.

Flat Rock also took the junior varsity game 29-25 as Keola Bots and Sophia Durfee scored 7 points apiece.

Flat Rock 17 6 8 11 – 42 Huron 3 18 3 8 – 32

FLAT ROCK: Kopp 4 (3) 3-5 14, Hussein 4 (1) 3-5 12, Mysliwiec 1 (1) 0-2 3, Holbrook 1 (1) 0-0 3, Williams 4 2-5 10. Totals 14 (6) 8-17 42.

NEW BOSTON HURON: N. Clements 0 1-2 1, Emelian 6 2-6 14, Cassette 1 (1) 0-0 3, L. Clements 5 (1) 1-5 12, Leporowski 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 (1) 4-13 32.

Summerfield cruises

PETERSBURG – Summerfield (15-2) celebrated moving up to No. 7 in the Associated Press Division 4 state rankings with a 55-27 win over Waldron.

The Bulldogs, who had not played since Jan. 26, showed no signs of rust. Abby Haller (14), Ava Fisher 11 and Jaeli Jones (10) all scored in double figures and Destanee Smith racked up 8 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals.

Jones led with 10 rebounds.

“I thought we did a better job in the second half executing offensively and our defense was better,” Summerfield coach Mickey Moody said.

Mayley Mannebach, Cami Taylor and Grace Raymond led the defense.

Summerfield 10 16 13 16 – 55 Waldron 6 7 8 6 – 27

SUMMERFIELD: Fisher 4 (2) 1-2 11, Gaymond 0 1-2 1, Miller 2 2-4 6, Mannebach 2 (1) 0-0 5, Jones 4 2-4 10, Destanee Smith 3 (1) 1-4 8, Haller 5 (2) 2-2 14. Totals 20 (6) 9-18 55.

WALDRON: Ma. Burk 1 0-0 2, Mo. Burk 3 (1) 0-2 7, Wines 2 (2) 0-0 6, Fellabaum 3 1-2 7, Kurtz 2 (1) 0-2 5. Totals 11 (4) 1-6 27.

Milan can’t stop Pirates

RIVERVIEW – Milan was no match for 15-2 Riverview Monday, falling 59-19 to the Huron League leaders.

The Pirates blasted out to a 41-12 halftime lead, then eased off the gas in the second half.

Sydney McCray scored 8 points for Milan, which dipped to 5-12.

Riverview 18 23 13 5 – 55 Milan 4 8 6 1 – 19

RIVERVIEW: Cangialosi 1 (1) 0-0 3, Perez 1 0-0 2, Poe 8 (2) 1-2 19, Kaminske 4 (3) 0-0 11, Patterson 1 0-0 2, Kinkaid 4 (2) 1-2 11, Westbay 5 0-0 10. Totals 24 (8) 2-4 55.

MILAN: McDaniel 1 0-2 2, Beck 1 1-7 3, Wourman 2 0-0 4, Hatfield 1 0-2 2, Stines 0 1-2 1, S. McCray 3 2-3 8. Totals 8 3-12 19.

PREP BASKETBALL

Rams make list

Flat Rock’s boys basketball has crept into the Associated Press Class B state rankings at No. 18.

Summerfield’s girls made it up to No. 7 in Division 4 and Bedford’s girls are 14th in Division 1.

PREP BOWLING

Tie at the top

FLAT ROCK – New Boston Huron pulled out a 19-11 win over Airport at Flat Rock Lanes Monday to leave both girls teams with 11-1 record in the Huron League heading into a showdown on Feb. 20.

Olivia Demick shot 237 and 214 for Huron. Airport was led by Madison Nichols (208) and Ryan Giese (201).

In other girls matches, Jefferson beat Riverview 28-2 for its second win of the season as Callie Calvins led the way, Liberty Ostrander shot 203 to lead Dundee past St. Mary Catholic Central 22-8, and Maggie Smith and Milan beat Flat Rock 21-9.

Huron’s boys ran their league winning streak to 72 matches by beating Airport 28-2 as Logan Wyszynski shot 233, Donnie Jacobs 205/202, and Tyler Toth 201/200.

Max Jennes shot 235/225 to lead Milan past Flat Rock, Seth Hendrich and Steven Hypio led SMCC past Dundee, and Riverview topped Jefferson.

JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL

Bedford sweeps Jackson

JACKSON – Bedford swept Jackson Monday with the eighth grade winning 27-7 and the seventh 27-12. Journey Gossard, Anna Gray, Kinzi Burmeister, Lexie Morris and Ava Thomas were standouts.

ADULT SOCCER

Fast start for Not Fast

Goose Batres, Ashley Lore and Tyler Caruso led Not Fast, Just Furious to a 6-4 win over Athletico on opening night in the Monroe Adult Indoor Coed Soccer League Winter Session 3 at LevelUp Training Sunday.

The game was part of the six-team Recreation Division. Four squads play in the competitive division.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Prep Basketball: Monroe boys pull away from New Boston Huron