aiexpress.io
Therma Raises $19M in Series A Funding
Therma, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a cooling intelligence platform combating meals and power waste, raised $19M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Zero Infinity Companions, with participation from Deciens Capital, CityRock Enterprise Companions, Homecoming Capital, Ananta Capital, Kindergarten Ventures, Collaborative Fund, and Govtech Fund. The...
aiexpress.io
Simple HealthKit Raises $8M in Series A Funding
Simple HealthKit, a Fremont, CA-based healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, remedy and follow-up care, raised $8m in Collection A funding. The spherical, which brings complete funding thus far to $12M, was led by Initialized Capital with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital and Quest Enterprise Companions. The corporate...
aiexpress.io
Avicenna.AI Raises $10M Series A Funding
Avicenna.AI, a Marsille, Frace-based medical imaging AI firm, raised $10M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Innovacom and CEMAG Make investments. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale up deployment of its options internationally and to diversify its providing into new areas of medication.
aiexpress.io
Moderne Raises $15M in Series A Funding
Moderne, a Miami, FL-based steady software program modernization firm, raised $15M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Intel Capital with participation from True Ventures, Mango Capital and Allstate Strategic Ventures. Nick Washburn, Senior Managing Director at Intel Capital, will be a part of Trendy’s board of administrators.
aiexpress.io
Asset-Map Raises $6M in Series B Funding
Asset-Map, a Philadelphia, PA-based supplier of a monetary recommendation engagement expertise for monetary professionals, raised $6M in Collection B funding. With this newest financing, 41 household workplaces, CEOs, wealth managers, companions and board members have joined RGAx and SixThirty on Asset-Map’s cap desk, as of December 14th, 2022. Asset-Map has now raised $7.6M in whole funding since inception.
aiexpress.io
Rezolve.ai Raises $11M in Series A Funding
Rezolve.ai, a Dublin, CA-based supplier of an AI-powered worker service SaaS platform, raised $11M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by SIG Enterprise Capital with participation from Exfinity Enterprise Companions, 9Unicorns and Tri Valley Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale progress and...
aiexpress.io
181travel Raises €2.5M in Funding
181travel, a Cagliari, Italy-based journey expertise startup, raised €2.5M in funding. The spherical was led by CDP Enterprise Capital SGR with its Fondo Italia Enterprise II – Fondo Imprese Sud, Primo Ventures SGR with its Barcamper Ventures and Sefea Impression SGR. The corporate intends to make use of...
aiexpress.io
Conquest Planning Closes CAD$24M Series A Funding
Conquest Planning, a Winnipeg, Canada-based supplier of a expertise platform for monetary planning, raised CAD$24M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Constancy Worldwide Strategic Ventures, with participation from Portage BNY Mellon and Royal Financial institution of Canada (“RBC”). The corporate intends to make use of...
aiexpress.io
Rembrand Raises $8M in Seed Funding
Rembrand, a Los Altos, CA-based supplier of an AI product placement platform that embeds photo-realistic merchandise into digital movies, raised $8M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Greycroft and UTA.VC. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to help its beta launch. Led by CEO Omar...
aiexpress.io
FireCompass Raises $7M in Funding
FireCompass, a Boston, MA-based supplier of a SaaS platform for Steady Automated Purple Teaming (CART) and Assault Floor Administration (ASM), raised $7M in funding. The spherical was led by Cervin and Athera Enterprise Companions with participation from present investor BIF. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its operations throughout U.S. and worldwide […]
aiexpress.io
Animeta Raises Funding
Animeta, a Singapore-based AI-based self-service creator tech platform, raised a seed funding spherical of undisclosed quantity. Founding buyers included Rajesh Kamat, the managing director of KKR’s Asian Media & Leisure Platform, Emerald Media, and Sameer Manchanda, a serial media entrepreneur. Based by Anish Mehta, Animeta is a creator tech...
aiexpress.io
Stratus Materials Raises $12M in Series A Financing
Stratus Materials, a Pittsburgh, PA-based developer and producer of cathode energetic supplies for lithium-ion batteries, raised $12M in Collection A funding (in mid-2022). The spherical was led by Breakthrough Power Ventures (BEV) with participation from DNS Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress...
aiexpress.io
flox Raises $16.5M in Series A Funding
Flox, a New York-based firm that permits organizations to undertake and implement Nix at scale by offering omni-platform developer, take a look at and manufacturing environments outlined (and managed) as code, raised $16.5M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding raised up to now to $27m, was...
aiexpress.io
Breef Raises $16M in Funding
Breef, a New York Metropolis, NY and Aspen, CO-based on-line company market, raised $16M in funding. The spherical, which introduced whole funding thus far to $21M, was led by Greycroft, with participation from BDMI Contact Ventures, UTA.VC, The Home Fund, Rackhouse Ventures and Burst Capital. The corporate intends to make...
aiexpress.io
Latent Technology Raises $2.1M in Pre-Seed Funding
Latent Technology, a London, UK-based supplier of a platform that permits sport builders to construct interactive and immersive worlds, closed a $2.1M pre-seed funding. The spherical was led by Root Ventures and Spark Capital, with participation from gaming fund Bitkraft. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
aiexpress.io
Nevly Raises $1.25M in Pre-Seed Funding
Newly, a Washington, WA-based fintech startup, raised $1.25M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Tenacity Enterprise Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development and broaden operations. Based in 2021 by Eric Blue, Nevly introduced the launch of its net app, “Nevly...
aiexpress.io
Uniify RaiseS €3M in Seed Funding
Uniify, a Copenhagen, Denmark-based supplier of a platform to automate monetary buyer onboarding, raised €3m in seed funding. The spherical was led by Folks Ventures, Ahead VC, and Spring Capital with participation from public.com founders Jannick Malling and Leif Abraham, in addition to the founding father of Vivino Heini Zachariassen.
aiexpress.io
Tioga Cardiovascular Closes $30M Series A Financing
Tioga Cardiovascular, a Los Gatos, CA-based firm that goals to redefine structural coronary heart valve alternative, raised $30M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Cormorant Asset Administration, with participation from The Capital Partnership, AMED Ventures, the PA MedTech VC Fund, and Shifamed angel buyers. The corporate intends...
aiexpress.io
Moonfare Raises $15M Extension of Series C Financing
Moonfare, a Berlin, Germany-based supplier of a digital personal fairness funding platform, has capped the extension of its Sequence C financing spherical at c.a. $15m. This brings the whole capital raised within the Sequence C funding spherical to over $130m from Perception Companions. With the extension of the Sequence C...
aiexpress.io
Ecotrak Raises Funding Round
Ecotrak, an Irvine, CA-based supplier of an clever facility and asset administration platform, raised a bridge spherical of funding. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The spherical was led by Gala Capital Companions and included investments from Rellevant Companions. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
