Youseriousclark
3d ago
I'm really excited for the straight parade.......oh wait, that's right..... there isn't one. Live your life. Love who you want. But, a parade..... really??? Unbelievable!
FOX 11 and 41
Youth action nonprofit EarthGen names new executive director
YAKIMA, Wash.- Laura Armstrong has been named the executive director of the nonproft EarthGen. “We look forward to the next chapter of EarthGen under Laura’s leadership,” said Steve Shestag, board chair of EarthGen. “Together, we will continue to advance our work as we expand access for youth across Washington and strengthen our programs for even greater success.”
Tri-Cities teen authors WA bill to promote teaching more diversity and inclusion
There’s more to the Black experience than MLK, segregation and slavery, says the student entrepreneur.
FOX 11 and 41
New national civics bee underway for Washington middle school students
OLYMPIA, Wash.- National Civics Bee, being held across Washington beginning with an essay contest that is underway now and in-person competitions this spring. Prizes total up to $1,500. The statewide competition in Seattle and local competitions across the state are being sponsored by the Association of Washington Business (AWB) and...
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
Lawmakers seek to ban some utility shutoffs during extreme heat
OLYMPIA, Wash. — While the Northwest braces for more cold weather, lawmakers in Olympia are busy thinking about how hot it will get this summer. On Thursday, the House Committee on Environment & Energy takes up a bill that supporters say could be a matter of life and death during extreme heat.
Check Out This Amazing Dune Hike Near Tri-Cities
As the weather gets warmer and the urge to get outside gets stronger many of us rush to hike Badger or Red Mountain trails but there are other less crowded options with just as spectacular views – and you’ll feel like you’re in a different world. White...
Hospital mask mandates may change soon, Oregon Health Authority says
In Oregon, health care settings like doctors’ offices and hospitals are the only places still under a mask mandate, but those mandates may change soon.
FOX 11 and 41
Shrubsteppe restoration initiative accepting proposals for fire resources in eastern WA
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), Washington State Conservation Commission (SCC), and Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are seeking project proposals to benefit wildlife affected by wildfire on private, tribal, and public lands in eastern Washington. “Washington’s shrubsteppe habitat, wildlife, and communities are facing...
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday asked the board of commissioners of the state's marijuana and alcohol regulating authority to remove its executive director and other leaders, alleging they “abused their position for personal gain.”
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
kptv.com
Missing Washington crabbers family hangs on to hope
WILLAPA BAY, Wash. (KPTV) - The family of a 24-year-old man who disappeared after a crab boat sank off the coast of Washington is holding on to hope that they will see him again. Bryson Fitch was on board the vessel with two other men when it sank. They were...
kpq.com
Super Sharp Idea from Students to Lawmakers
Washington has a state bird, a state flower, it even has a state oyster. What it doesn't have is a state cactus. That's what a number of kids from Ellensburg's Discovery Lab pitched to Moses Lake Senator Judy Warnick after a field trip with their teacher. "And he was telling...
Is the Pacific Northwest prepared for an earthquake?
As the world watches the damaging effects of the 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday, many are wondering if Oregon and Washington are prepared for an earthquake.
alaskasnewssource.com
Pair of large storms with big impacts head for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Churning through the state over the next 24 hours will be two large low pressure systems. The Southeast panhandle will see winter weather and high winds around Hydaburg on Wednesday night, with southeast winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The arriving storm brings in rain as it moves over the southern southeast, and turns to a rain-snow mix from the central portion of the region and then snow. Juneau could see up to 9 inches of snow with a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the state capital.
kpq.com
Gov Inslee Appoints Wenatchee Area Residents To State Boards
Governor Jay Inslee is reappointing two Wenatchee area residents to boards and commissions. North Central Community of Health Acting Executive Director John Schapman will continue serving on the state Health Benefit Exchange Board. Meanwhile, Shiloh Burgess is getting reappointed to the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board. Schapman will hold...
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at...
Road rage gun incident on I-82 south of Tri-Cities leads to chase in WA and OR
A Benton County deputy forced his car to stop.
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
KXLY
WA bill aims to put further restrictions on who can buy guns in the state
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A new push for gun reform in Washington is now making its way though the legislature. Some lawmakers want to place more requirements on people who can buy guns, and the transferring process.
