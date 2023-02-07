ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

'Hateful, Dangerous': Event warning about consequences of gender transitions dropped

WASHINGTON (TND) — A panel discussion consisting of both transgender and non-transgender speakers who regularly challenge the normalization of transgenderism, was removed from the event management and ticketing platform Eventbrite, according to the panel's organizers. The event titled "Stolen Innocence" was hosted by the parents' rights group Parents on...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy