ANSON, Texas — “We do wish him well and God’s protection,” said Linda White, a resident of Anson. Former Police Chief, Coy Sanchez, of Anson has been arrested. City officials from Jones County confirmed that Sanchez had 2 warrants for theft of property. According to court documents, Coy Sanchez, had a felony warrant for theft more than $750 but less than $2,500 and misdemeanor warrant for theft more than $100 but less than $750. Both charges are related to the Texas rangers investigating and arresting him. We went to Anson's City Hall, the Sheriff's Office, and Courthouse to get some answers. The city officials declined to make a comment, but Linda White did. She believes that Sanchez was a great member of the Anson community and had made a mistake.

ANSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO