Get Ready for the Abilene Police Auction February 14th through the 28th
The Abilene Police Department Impound Facility has scheduled its auction of abandoned and crashed vehicles with the auction company ReneBates.com. The auction opens for bidding on February 14th and will continue until 12 PM Friday, February 24th, 2023 at which time winning bidders can start removing their paid-for auction items.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
‘Where their hair is celebrated’: How an Abilene native is diversifying the local beauty industry
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Trips to the beauty supply store is a regular occurrence for many. Whether you’re going to pick up a new shampoo or restocking on another hair product, the beauty industry means big business. For people with black or ethnic hair, it can be difficult to find the products you need at […]
ktxs.com
Merkel Chamber of Commerce makes historical announcement
MERKEL, Texas — The people of Merkel are very proud of their heritage and history and today the Chamber of Commerce and Historical Society made an announcement that will put the city on the map for generations to come. During a meeting with the historical society, it was announced...
5 Things That Should Be Done With Abilene’s ‘White Mansion’ On Buffalo Gap Road
I'd venture to say that almost everyone I know in Abilene has gone past that massive white house on Buffalo Gap road. Most Abilenians simply call it "the white mansion". Although there have been plans uttered here and there for a remodel, I've always known it to be completely vacant. It seems like such a waste. From what I've seen, it was once a gorgeous home with a little history.
Traffic alert: I-20 east through Abilene reduces to one lane after semitruck wrecks
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on I-20 through Abilene was reduced to one lane around 7:00 Monday night after a semitruck crashed in a jackknife position. A KTAB/KRBC crew was able to confirm that the driver was not hurt as a result to this wreck. The wreck happened right around 7:00 p.m. Monday, on I-20 […]
ktxs.com
Big changes could be coming to several Abilene ISD schools
ABILENE, Texas — The 2024-2025 school year could bring a shift for where students learn, after Abilene Independent School District announced that they are looking to reconfigure 4 schools in the district into intermediate campuses. Those schools that would see the switch include Purcell, Martinez, Bowie, and Clack and...
ktxs.com
Abilene Zoo welcomes new rhinoceros
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo welcomed a new rhinoceros to their zoo family yesterday. The new rhinoceros, named Uhuru (Uh-hoo-roo) is 21 years old, only a few more than Macho. Macho, who formerly lived in the rhinoceros enclosure, passed away at the end of 2022 from natural causes.
ktxs.com
Abilene resident wins first in barrel racing at FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene resident Jackie Ganter won barrel racing in the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament this weekend on her gelding, Howes a Tycoon. The final day of the tournament took place Saturday, February 4th in the Dickies Arena. The pair stopped the clock at 16.30 seconds, matching the time...
HAPPENING NOW: Three hospitalized after Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Callahan County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 near CR 238 in Eula around 2:00 p.m. First responders told KTAB and KRBC one pickup was attempting to make a U-turn when it was t-boned by a 2nd pickup that was […]
Man drowns in Nolan County, no foul play suspected
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man in Nolan County drowned south of Lake Sweetwater on February 4. According to a press release from the Nolan County Sheriffs Office, there were no indications of foul play. “Our investigation revealed that the victim apparently died as a result of an accidental drowning. It appears that the […]
ktxs.com
Local retired army veteran expresses the importance of the Richard Star Act
ABILENE, Texas — In this country we honor our veterans who serve and protect our nation. Army veterans have risked their lives to protect this country and the people in it. That’s why veterans who have a disability or have been injured during a war, are pressing for a bill that will help them cover for some costs and retirement.
ktxs.com
Multiple arrested after Abilene police find over four pounds of marijuana in home
ABILENE, Texas — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after police found over four pounds of marijuana in an Abilene home. According to an arrest report, police conducted a search warrant at a home in south Abilene Thursday night. During the search, police found approximately 1962.5 grams-- or 4.3 pounds of marijuana in a bedroom shared by Serenity Gloria and Alexis Luna. Both Gloria and Luna were arrested for state felony possession of marijuana.
Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
San Angelo LIVE!
West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office
ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify cellphone theft suspect
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a cellphone at a local business. Police circulated footage of the theft on social media Thursday, which shows the man enter a store on the 2800 block of S 14th Street in November. In the video, this man, who is wearing […]
ktxs.com
Anson resident responds to former police chief getting arrested
ANSON, Texas — “We do wish him well and God’s protection,” said Linda White, a resident of Anson. Former Police Chief, Coy Sanchez, of Anson has been arrested. City officials from Jones County confirmed that Sanchez had 2 warrants for theft of property. According to court documents, Coy Sanchez, had a felony warrant for theft more than $750 but less than $2,500 and misdemeanor warrant for theft more than $100 but less than $750. Both charges are related to the Texas rangers investigating and arresting him. We went to Anson's City Hall, the Sheriff's Office, and Courthouse to get some answers. The city officials declined to make a comment, but Linda White did. She believes that Sanchez was a great member of the Anson community and had made a mistake.
ktxs.com
Abilene honors beloved donut shop owner's legacy
ABILENE, Texas — AM Donuts #3 is more than just a spot for morning coffee and donuts. It's a gathering place for both newcomers and old timers in Abilene, cultivated by owner George Kim. "It was like a sitcom," described retired Abilene Chief of Police Melvin Martin. "Everybody knew...
ktxs.com
Abilene Zoo welcomes baby steenbok
The Abilene Zoo has a new addition. A baby steenbok has joined their family. They are looking for the perfect, unique name for her. Her father's name is Kidogo, which is Swahili for small. Her mother's name is Kira. A steenbok is a small antelope of Southern and Eastern Africa.
acuoptimist.com
Police log Jan. 31 – Feb. 7
Weekly Highlight Report for January 31st – February 7th, 2023. 02/03/2023 1:17 a.m SUSPICIOUS PERSON WILL HAIR PARK. While on a random patrol ACUPD contacted a white male sitting in a vehicle inside the park. The male was advised the park was closed and he needed to leave. 02/03/2023...
