FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The owners of Coconut Joe's Beach Grill have announced plans to open another location on Folly Beach this spring. "I want to thank everyone who has supported me and our team over the years. It’s truly incredible. We could never do it without you," owner Perry Freeman shared on Facebook. "I’m so grateful to be able to give my team more opportunities with their careers and hopefully a better life for their future."

FOLLY BEACH, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO