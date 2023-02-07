Read full article on original website
New Coconut Joe's Beach Grill restaurant planned for Folly Beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The owners of Coconut Joe's Beach Grill have announced plans to open another location on Folly Beach this spring. "I want to thank everyone who has supported me and our team over the years. It’s truly incredible. We could never do it without you," owner Perry Freeman shared on Facebook. "I’m so grateful to be able to give my team more opportunities with their careers and hopefully a better life for their future."
$20 million playground for all under construction in Park Circle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An inclusive playground is preparing to serve the North Charleston community and beyond by late fall of this year. It will be 55,000 square feet, along with a 16,000-square-foot community center that will hold recreation and cultural arts activities. This facility will be the...
Summerville Town Council approves contract for extension to Maple St.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Town Council approved the Maple Street extension project contract at the Finance Committee meeting on Feb. 6. The contract is pending execution of the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between Summerville and Dorchester County, according to a press release. According to the press release, the...
Burn notice: Crews to conduct fire hazard for 631 acres in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is asking the public not to call 911 if they see and smell smoke in the Willow Hall Road and Steed Creek area. A prescription fire for hazard reduction will take place in the area, with 621 acres planned. A prescription fire...
IAAM's HVAC system on the mend, but no new opening date announced
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been nearly three weeks since the International African American Museum was supposed to open. Instead, the museum remains closed to the public, with no known opening date. IAAM officials said the opening is delayed due to conditions inside the building, specifically humidity. The City...
Vehicles parked on King Street will now be towed
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you're parked along King Street, between Spring and John Street, your car may be getting towed. It's part of new Charleston Police Department (CPD) parking enforcement. CPD's goal is to get people to pay attention to the parking rules in downtown Charleston. Jason Bruder,...
Son of Murdaugh's late housekeeper appears before jury on Day 14
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Tony Satterfield said he trusted Alex Murdaugh. His mother, Gloria, helped raise Murdaugh's sons and she was their family housekeeper. On Feb. 9, Day 14 of Murdaugh's trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, Satterfield testified at Gloria's funeral, Murdaugh told him and his brother he would take care of them by filing a claim against his insurance company.
CPD: Pedestrian collision at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to the CPD, the road reopened as of 9:04 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A collision involving a pedestrian occurred the evening of Feb. 9 at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced the collision in a tweet at...
Murdaugh's former paralegal testifies on financial crimes and chaotic work environment
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Feb. 8, Day 13 of Alex Murdaugh's trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, jurors heard how he ran a chaotic law practice. Annette Griswold, his paralegal, was ultimately the one to discover what that chaos was covering up - millions in missing money, according to the state.
BCSD will use new tax to construct two new schools and addition to Hanahan Middle
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Board of Education approved the first phase of the capital building program on Feb. 7. The first phase of program will comprise the construction of two schools, and the construction and renovation of an addition at Hanahan Middle School. According to the district, a K-5 school will be constructed and equipped in the Jedburg area, specifically on Black Tom Road, and a middle school will be constructed and equipped in Nexton.
Lowcountry Land Trust protects additional 512 acres at Sheldon Plantation
HOLY CITY SINNER — Lowcountry Land Trust today announced the permanent protection of an additional 512 acres near one of the most iconic sites in the Lowcountry, the National Register of Historic Places’ Old Sheldon Church Ruins. The announcement comes less than one year after the initial protection of 240 acres at Sheldon Plantation in Yemassee, South Carolina. Thanks to landowner Christine Jacob’s generosity and commitment to land conservation, the protection of the remainder of Sheldon Plantation further expands upon the initial conservation easement and all other protected lands in the region.
$16K in iPads stolen during break-in at Mount Pleasant Costco, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant police are investigating a break-in at Costco over the weekend that resulted in dozens of iPads being stolen from the store, according to an incident report from the police department. Officers responded to the store on Park Avenue Boulevard shortly before 1...
Financial crime evidence remains center stage on day 14 of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Thursday marks Day 14 of the Murdaugh murder trial and we're nearing the end of Week 3. Wednesday was a bit of a chaotic scene after a bomb threat was made at the Colleton County Courthouse. The courthouse was evacuated and the building was cleared after about two hours, allowing court to resume.
Summerville man arrested with stolen gun, drugs after police chase in Charleston: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Summerville is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a chase in Charleston on Tuesday, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Mark Lee Frasier, 31, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine...
Summerville police will host community meetings to answer difficult questions
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Police Department is addressing the impact of Tyre Nichols' death and how it impacts their neighborhoods. Officers say hard conversations need to be had in order for there to be change. The Dignity Project meets bi-weekly to discuss issues around the world. Members...
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
Summerville officer struck by vehicle while on duty, police department says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while on duty Thursday, according to Police Captain Chris Hirsch. Hirsch said the officer was struck by a vehicle on Trolley Road at Community Road while directing traffic for a vehicle collision around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Ruby's NY Style Bagels to open new locations in West Ashley, N. Charleston, Berkeley Co.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant favorite is expanding its business to three new Lowcountry locations. Ruby's NY Style Bagels is planning to open shops in North Charleston at Dorchester Road and Montague Avenue; West Ashley on Ashley River Road; and Berkeley County in the Carnes Crossroads area.
CCSD adds new layer of security to some schools in form 'School Security Officers'
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) has a new program to help provide schools with an extra layer of security. Five CCSD schools now have a full-time School Security Officer, or SSO, who provide full-time school security to schools that don't have a School Resource Officer.
'I knew he was stealing money': CFO testifies on Alex Murdaugh's mishandling of firm funds
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The chief financial officer looked straight at the jury while telling them repeatedly that Alex stole from the firm. The jury was watching Alex closely. "I think Alex was successful more often than not. Not from work ethic, ability establish relationships, manipulate people and...
