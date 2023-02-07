ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

abcnews4.com

New Coconut Joe's Beach Grill restaurant planned for Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The owners of Coconut Joe's Beach Grill have announced plans to open another location on Folly Beach this spring. "I want to thank everyone who has supported me and our team over the years. It’s truly incredible. We could never do it without you," owner Perry Freeman shared on Facebook. "I’m so grateful to be able to give my team more opportunities with their careers and hopefully a better life for their future."
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

$20 million playground for all under construction in Park Circle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An inclusive playground is preparing to serve the North Charleston community and beyond by late fall of this year. It will be 55,000 square feet, along with a 16,000-square-foot community center that will hold recreation and cultural arts activities. This facility will be the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville Town Council approves contract for extension to Maple St.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Town Council approved the Maple Street extension project contract at the Finance Committee meeting on Feb. 6. The contract is pending execution of the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between Summerville and Dorchester County, according to a press release. According to the press release, the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Burn notice: Crews to conduct fire hazard for 631 acres in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is asking the public not to call 911 if they see and smell smoke in the Willow Hall Road and Steed Creek area. A prescription fire for hazard reduction will take place in the area, with 621 acres planned. A prescription fire...
AWENDAW, SC
abcnews4.com

IAAM's HVAC system on the mend, but no new opening date announced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been nearly three weeks since the International African American Museum was supposed to open. Instead, the museum remains closed to the public, with no known opening date. IAAM officials said the opening is delayed due to conditions inside the building, specifically humidity. The City...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Vehicles parked on King Street will now be towed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you're parked along King Street, between Spring and John Street, your car may be getting towed. It's part of new Charleston Police Department (CPD) parking enforcement. CPD's goal is to get people to pay attention to the parking rules in downtown Charleston. Jason Bruder,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Son of Murdaugh's late housekeeper appears before jury on Day 14

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Tony Satterfield said he trusted Alex Murdaugh. His mother, Gloria, helped raise Murdaugh's sons and she was their family housekeeper. On Feb. 9, Day 14 of Murdaugh's trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, Satterfield testified at Gloria's funeral, Murdaugh told him and his brother he would take care of them by filing a claim against his insurance company.
abcnews4.com

BCSD will use new tax to construct two new schools and addition to Hanahan Middle

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Board of Education approved the first phase of the capital building program on Feb. 7. The first phase of program will comprise the construction of two schools, and the construction and renovation of an addition at Hanahan Middle School. According to the district, a K-5 school will be constructed and equipped in the Jedburg area, specifically on Black Tom Road, and a middle school will be constructed and equipped in Nexton.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry Land Trust protects additional 512 acres at Sheldon Plantation

HOLY CITY SINNER — Lowcountry Land Trust today announced the permanent protection of an additional 512 acres near one of the most iconic sites in the Lowcountry, the National Register of Historic Places’ Old Sheldon Church Ruins. The announcement comes less than one year after the initial protection of 240 acres at Sheldon Plantation in Yemassee, South Carolina. Thanks to landowner Christine Jacob’s generosity and commitment to land conservation, the protection of the remainder of Sheldon Plantation further expands upon the initial conservation easement and all other protected lands in the region.
YEMASSEE, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville officer struck by vehicle while on duty, police department says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while on duty Thursday, according to Police Captain Chris Hirsch. Hirsch said the officer was struck by a vehicle on Trolley Road at Community Road while directing traffic for a vehicle collision around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD adds new layer of security to some schools in form 'School Security Officers'

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) has a new program to help provide schools with an extra layer of security. Five CCSD schools now have a full-time School Security Officer, or SSO, who provide full-time school security to schools that don't have a School Resource Officer.

