Franklin County Times
Russellville basketball teams get senior night wins over Red Bay
The Russellville Golden Tigers wrapped up the varsity basketball regular season with a busy week of games. The RHS boys will host the area tournament with an overall record of 15-10, while the Lady Golden Tigers have an 11-16 record and will travel to West Point for the area tourney.
Franklin County Times
Regular season wraps up for local teams
The 2022-23 high school basketball regular season came to an end this past week with a smattering of games. The Belgreen girls, for one, picked up wins over Russellville and Cherokee. The Bulldogs beat the Golden Tigers 46-43 and the Indians 54-12. Russellville led Belgreen 26-21 at the half, but...
Franklin County Times
Area Tournament: Vina upsets top-seed Phillips to advance to area finals
The Vina Red Devils pulled off the high school equivalent of a 16-seed beating a one-seed to kick off March Madness. Vina, a four-seed in Class 1A Area 14, beat the top-seeded Phillips Bears 71-67 Tuesday night to advance to the finals of the area tournament, where they will play Hackleburg. The Panthers beat Belgreen 29-28, ending the Bulldogs’ season. The game will be played at Phillips Friday night.
WAFF
Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
WHNT-TV
Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight
It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
Obituary: Rayburn Austin Parker
Rayburn Austin Parker, 87, of Cullman, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at his residence. He was born Sept. 4, 1935. Rayburn graduated from West Point High School, earned his Bachelor’s Degree at St. Bernard College, and his Master’s Degree from the University of Alabama. He was an avid Alabama Football fan. Rayburn was a teacher at Cold Springs High School and West Point High School and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was also a member of Baldwin Church of Christ. He enjoyed photography and also sold real estate, so if he didn’t teach you,...
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama Music Hall of Fame announces six new inductees. See who they are
The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced this week six new inductees including a UAB professor of music, a popular bluegrass trio, and influential songwriters in country and pop/rock music genres. The induction ceremony will be the first since the pandemic. The 2023 inductees. Six Alabama musicians will be...
Franklin County Times
Downtown Russellville Collective names director
The Downtown Russellville Collective, which formed last year as the city pursues Main Street Alabama status, now has a leader in place. This past week the DRC announced Ann Epperson McDermitt as its first executive director, effective Feb. 1. McDermitt comes to the group with more than 30 years of...
myjrpaper.com
Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville
HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
Obituary: John Albert Redding
A Celebration of Life service for John Albert Redding, 75, of Cullman will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at K and S Barn in Fairview. The address is 8575 Al Hwy 69, Cullman, Al. Mr. Redding passed away on Feb. 7, 2023, he was born June 11, 1947 to Gilbert Lee and Catherine Brooks Redding. The family request that no flowers be sent and that a donation be made to St. Jude in his memory. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Redding family. Mr. Redding was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Lee and Catherine Brooks Redding; 3 brothers, Carson, Willie Lee and Jack Redding; 2 sisters, Ruby Jo Redding, Loy Buchannan. He is survived by a son, Wade Redding; daughter, Anita (Matt) Tatro; brother, George (Elizabeth) Redding; 3 sisters, Verdeara Sizemore, Margaet Bowser, Francis (Nick) Monk; grandchildren, Chris & Kelsie Redding, Nichole and James Taylor, Adam Turner, Jesse Caleb (Ashley) Saab, Robert Saab; great-grandchildren, Jase, Carter, Kipton, and Matthew. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneral home.com for the Redding family.
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
WHNT-TV
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
Hartselle Enquirer
Former deputy facing felony charge
A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
WAFF
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. A letter was sent to parents dated Jan. 30, 2023, stating the allegations against Deanna Hastings...
Growing discount retailer opening new store in Alabama
A discount retail store chain that has been rapidly expanding in recent years just announced that it would be opening another new store location in Alabama early next month. Read on to learn more.
tourcounsel.com
Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Alabama
Florence Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall northeast of downtown Florence, Alabama. Owned by Hull Property Group, it was renamed from Regency Square Mall in late 2013 as part of a mall wide renovation. The anchor stores are Dillard's (formerly Castner Knott), and two Belk locations (one converted from Parisian, the other from Pizitz and McRae's). JCPenney closed in 2020 and Sears closed in 2017.
Muscle Shoals dentist offering free dental services
A Muscle Shoals dentist is offering free dental services next week!
WAFF
Florence City set to vote on sewer agreement for agricultural center
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a sewer extension agreement for the new Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center. For months, city Leaders and the Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority have been working to annex the center and extend the city’s sewage lines into property.
