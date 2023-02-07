A Celebration of Life service for John Albert Redding, 75, of Cullman will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at K and S Barn in Fairview. The address is 8575 Al Hwy 69, Cullman, Al. Mr. Redding passed away on Feb. 7, 2023, he was born June 11, 1947 to Gilbert Lee and Catherine Brooks Redding. The family request that no flowers be sent and that a donation be made to St. Jude in his memory. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Redding family. Mr. Redding was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Lee and Catherine Brooks Redding; 3 brothers, Carson, Willie Lee and Jack Redding; 2 sisters, Ruby Jo Redding, Loy Buchannan. He is survived by a son, Wade Redding; daughter, Anita (Matt) Tatro; brother, George (Elizabeth) Redding; 3 sisters, Verdeara Sizemore, Margaet Bowser, Francis (Nick) Monk; grandchildren, Chris & Kelsie Redding, Nichole and James Taylor, Adam Turner, Jesse Caleb (Ashley) Saab, Robert Saab; great-grandchildren, Jase, Carter, Kipton, and Matthew. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneral home.com for the Redding family.

