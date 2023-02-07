ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

Franklin County Times

Russellville basketball teams get senior night wins over Red Bay

The Russellville Golden Tigers wrapped up the varsity basketball regular season with a busy week of games. The RHS boys will host the area tournament with an overall record of 15-10, while the Lady Golden Tigers have an 11-16 record and will travel to West Point for the area tourney.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Regular season wraps up for local teams

The 2022-23 high school basketball regular season came to an end this past week with a smattering of games. The Belgreen girls, for one, picked up wins over Russellville and Cherokee. The Bulldogs beat the Golden Tigers 46-43 and the Indians 54-12. Russellville led Belgreen 26-21 at the half, but...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Area Tournament: Vina upsets top-seed Phillips to advance to area finals

The Vina Red Devils pulled off the high school equivalent of a 16-seed beating a one-seed to kick off March Madness. Vina, a four-seed in Class 1A Area 14, beat the top-seeded Phillips Bears 71-67 Tuesday night to advance to the finals of the area tournament, where they will play Hackleburg. The Panthers beat Belgreen 29-28, ending the Bulldogs’ season. The game will be played at Phillips Friday night.
VINA, AL
WAFF

Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight

It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rayburn Austin Parker

Rayburn Austin Parker, 87, of Cullman, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at his residence. He was born Sept. 4, 1935. Rayburn graduated from West Point High School, earned his Bachelor’s Degree at St. Bernard College, and his Master’s Degree from the University of Alabama. He was an avid Alabama Football fan. Rayburn was a teacher at Cold Springs High School and West Point High School and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was also a member of Baldwin Church of Christ. He enjoyed photography and also sold real estate, so if he didn’t teach you,...
CULLMAN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Alabama Music Hall of Fame announces six new inductees. See who they are

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced this week six new inductees including a UAB professor of music, a popular bluegrass trio, and influential songwriters in country and pop/rock music genres. The induction ceremony will be the first since the pandemic. The 2023 inductees. Six Alabama musicians will be...
ALABAMA STATE
Franklin County Times

Downtown Russellville Collective names director

The Downtown Russellville Collective, which formed last year as the city pursues Main Street Alabama status, now has a leader in place. This past week the DRC announced Ann Epperson McDermitt as its first executive director, effective Feb. 1. McDermitt comes to the group with more than 30 years of...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
myjrpaper.com

Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville

HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: John Albert Redding

A Celebration of Life service for John Albert Redding, 75, of Cullman will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at K and S Barn in Fairview. The address is 8575 Al Hwy 69, Cullman, Al.  Mr. Redding passed away on Feb. 7, 2023, he was born June 11, 1947 to Gilbert Lee and Catherine Brooks Redding. The family request that no flowers be sent and that a donation be made to St. Jude in his memory. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Redding family. Mr. Redding was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Lee and Catherine Brooks Redding; 3 brothers, Carson, Willie Lee and Jack Redding; 2 sisters, Ruby Jo Redding, Loy Buchannan. He is survived by a son, Wade Redding; daughter, Anita (Matt) Tatro; brother, George (Elizabeth) Redding; 3 sisters, Verdeara Sizemore, Margaet Bowser, Francis (Nick) Monk; grandchildren, Chris & Kelsie Redding, Nichole and James Taylor, Adam Turner, Jesse Caleb (Ashley) Saab, Robert Saab; great-grandchildren, Jase, Carter, Kipton, and Matthew. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneral home.com for the Redding family.
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
GOOD HOPE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Former deputy facing felony charge

A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. A letter was sent to parents dated Jan. 30, 2023, stating the allegations against Deanna Hastings...
FLORENCE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Alabama

Florence Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall northeast of downtown Florence, Alabama. Owned by Hull Property Group, it was renamed from Regency Square Mall in late 2013 as part of a mall wide renovation. The anchor stores are Dillard's (formerly Castner Knott), and two Belk locations (one converted from Parisian, the other from Pizitz and McRae's). JCPenney closed in 2020 and Sears closed in 2017.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Florence City set to vote on sewer agreement for agricultural center

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a sewer extension agreement for the new Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center. For months, city Leaders and the Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority have been working to annex the center and extend the city’s sewage lines into property.
FLORENCE, AL

