Myrtle Creek Police jailed a man following a man following an alleged strangulation incident early Thursday. An MCPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. a disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Broadway Street. Following an investigation, the 28-year old was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of strangulation. He was detained without bail.

MYRTLE CREEK, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO