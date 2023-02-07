ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

KDRV

Medford playground fire becomes criminal investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is treating Thursday morning’s playground fire at Bear Creek Park as a criminal investigation. 20% of the Olsrud Family Playground was destroyed after a fire started early Thursday morning. The Medford Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the playground.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION

Myrtle Creek Police jailed a man following a man following an alleged strangulation incident early Thursday. An MCPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. a disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Broadway Street. Following an investigation, the 28-year old was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of strangulation. He was detained without bail.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (February 9, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:15 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Mustang, traveling northbound on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Jackson County Sheriff's Office continues call for new jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Over the years, Jackson County voters have consistently rejected plans to build a new jail. The current facility was built back in 1981 when the county’s population was a fraction of what it is in 2023. Calls by officials to build a new jail have been shot down, including most recently in 2020.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm

TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
TRAIL, OR
KDRV

kqennewsradio.com

PASSENGER HURT AFTER DRIVER APPARENTLY FELL ASLEEP

A passenger was hurt after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said shortly after 2:00 a.m. a deputy responded an accident to the 12000 block of Old Highway 99 South near Myrtle Creek. The driver, a Tenmile resident, said he was heading north when the wreck happened after his pickup left the road.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Expect delays driving south on I-5

MEDFORD,Ore-- the Oregon Department of Transportation says a car crash has happened on Interstate 5 near the Rogue Valley Mall and Target around 6pm. O-Dot says drivers should expect at least a 20 minute delay- -and it is asking drivers to slow down as workers try to clear the area.
MEDFORD, OR
goldrushcam.com

Siskiyou County, California Man Sentenced for Mailing Pounds of Marijuana to Western Pennsylvania

February 6, 2023 - PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Seiad Valley, California, has been sentenced in federal court to 24 months of imprisonment followed by one year of supervised release on his conviction for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 2/6 – Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies “Suspicious Death” as 29-Year-Old Medford Woman

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty. Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday. Her attorney entered a ‘not...
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...

