Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near JacksonvilleDebra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally endsRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff SuspectChristopher ShanksGrants Pass, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
Related
KDRV
Medford playground fire becomes criminal investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is treating Thursday morning’s playground fire at Bear Creek Park as a criminal investigation. 20% of the Olsrud Family Playground was destroyed after a fire started early Thursday morning. The Medford Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the playground.
KTVL
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
Kidnapping, torture suspect evaded arrest with help from woman: Court docs
Grants Pass Police have accused a woman in Wolf Creek of helping a kidnapping suspect evade police by offering transportation and helping conceal evidence.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION
Myrtle Creek Police jailed a man following a man following an alleged strangulation incident early Thursday. An MCPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. a disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Broadway Street. Following an investigation, the 28-year old was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of strangulation. He was detained without bail.
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (February 9, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:15 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Mustang, traveling northbound on...
KTVL
Jackson County Sheriff's Office continues call for new jail
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Over the years, Jackson County voters have consistently rejected plans to build a new jail. The current facility was built back in 1981 when the county’s population was a fraction of what it is in 2023. Calls by officials to build a new jail have been shot down, including most recently in 2020.
KTVL
Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm
TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
KTVL
Fatal crash on Hwy 101 near Douglas County leaves 1 dead and another injured
One person is dead and another injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. Officials say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on...
KDRV
Woman accused of helping & hiding Benjamin Foster appears in court for a second time
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones appeared in court on Tuesday where her attorney asked for Jones to be released from jail due to severe health conditions. Jones, who is 68 years old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. In today’s...
KDRV
Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
kqennewsradio.com
PASSENGER HURT AFTER DRIVER APPARENTLY FELL ASLEEP
A passenger was hurt after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said shortly after 2:00 a.m. a deputy responded an accident to the 12000 block of Old Highway 99 South near Myrtle Creek. The driver, a Tenmile resident, said he was heading north when the wreck happened after his pickup left the road.
KDRV
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into two telephone poles near Table Rock Road
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - A driver is now in custody, on suspicion of driving under the influence, after they crashed into two telephone poles in Central Point. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) say deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Table Rock Road near Vilas Road.
kpic
Over 288 grams of fentanyl seized by Douglas County authorities over 10-day period
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Throughout the end of January, detectives assigned to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted multiple investigations over a ten-day period involving individuals distributing fentanyl throughout the community. On January 19, 2023, DINT investigated a case which resulted in the seizure of approximately 53.8 grams of...
KDRV
Expect delays driving south on I-5
MEDFORD,Ore-- the Oregon Department of Transportation says a car crash has happened on Interstate 5 near the Rogue Valley Mall and Target around 6pm. O-Dot says drivers should expect at least a 20 minute delay- -and it is asking drivers to slow down as workers try to clear the area.
kpic
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
KTVL
One dead, another hospitalized after car crashes into tree on Highway 238
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says one person is dead and another hospitalized after a car hit a tree on Highway 238 Friday. According to police, a green Honda Civic was traveling east on Highway 238 when the driver lost control of the car. The car slid...
kpic
Ashland senior in hospice care facing eviction by new facility owners
ASHLAND, Ore. — The family of a 65-year-old woman who is in hospice care and lives in an assisted living facility in Ashland said the new company running the housing is going to evict her based on an old complaint. Dottie Apperson and DeAnna Quesada said their sister, Becky...
goldrushcam.com
Siskiyou County, California Man Sentenced for Mailing Pounds of Marijuana to Western Pennsylvania
February 6, 2023 - PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Seiad Valley, California, has been sentenced in federal court to 24 months of imprisonment followed by one year of supervised release on his conviction for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 2/6 – Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies “Suspicious Death” as 29-Year-Old Medford Woman
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty. Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday. Her attorney entered a ‘not...
kpic
Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
Comments / 0