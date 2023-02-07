Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Small drug debt leads to stabbing investigation in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man accused of stabbing another man earlier this week in West Valley over a small amount of money owed in a drug deal has been arrested. Curtis Samuel Sims, 41, was arrested during a traffic stop by Salt Lake City police late Wednesday night and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated robbery with serious injury, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated burglary.
KSLTV
Layton man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting teen girl
A Layton man was charged Wednesday with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenage girl last October.
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Salt Lake City
A man reportedly robbed a bank in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and was arrested by police shortly after that.
ksl.com
kjzz.com
Multiple police officers called to Kearns neighborhood on reports of shots fired
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple police officers were called to a Kearns neighborhood after reports of shots fired. Officers were called near the area of 4000 Coriander Drive in Kearns around 8:45 p.m., just south of the Utah Olympic Oval. Several agencies, K-9 units and a helicopter were called...
Gephardt Daily
1 in custody after shots reportedly fired inside West Valley home
West Valley City police responded to two unrelated incidents overnight. The suspect of a non-fatal stabbing that happened on Tuesday night is still at large while an arrest has been in connection with shots fired in a home.
ksl.com
2 men who fired at man who saw them slashing tires sent to prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for firing a gun multiple times at a witness. On March 3, police were called to the LeBanke Apartments, 3185 S. 200 East in South Salt Lake, about 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. A man told police he saw two men and a woman slashing three of his four tires, then went inside to call police and the people drove off. But they soon came back and two men began to shoot toward him, hitting multiple cars, according to charging documents.
kjzz.com
Investigation underway for mysterious death at Park City apartment complex
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities are investigating a body that was found at a Park City apartment complex Tuesday morning. Captain Kacey Bates of the Summit County Sheriff's Office told 2News that a man in his 40s was found dead at the Slopeside Village apartments located at 1823 Ozzy Way Feb. 7.
KSLTV
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man sent to prison for murdering ex-girlfriend, dumping her body in remote area
TOOELE — Brandon Zipperle was ordered Thursday to spend at least the next 15 years in prison and possibly the rest of his life, for shooting and killing his former girlfriend, the mother of his young son. Zipperle, 29, of Pleasant Grove, as part of a plea deal pleaded...
Lehi Police still searching for two alleged burglars
Lehi City Police Department asked for help in identifying two individuals involved in an alleged vehicle burglary. They have been searching for the alleged burglars since January, and are asking the public for help.
KUTV
Utah parole fugitive wanted with lengthy criminal record dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of running from police especially West Valley City Police is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Rico Dan Torrez, 34, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has racked up arrests and convictions for weapons offenses, assaults, drugs, and aggravated burglary.
Lehi residents find suspicious substance in a box
This Lehi family was cleaning out their deceased father's home when they found a padded box with a vial in it. Because their father was a miner and a blaster, they said they believed it could be suspicious and called the Lehi City Police.
ABC 4
KSLTV
