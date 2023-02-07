Judge Convicts Man of Sex Crimes Involving 3 Victims

The crimes occurred in both San Luis Obispo and Contra Costa Counties

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — On Friday, Feb. 3, a San Luis Obispo County Judge convicted Daniel Ramirezgutierrez (36) of 19 counts of sexual abuse of two children and one adult. The crimes occurred in both San Luis Obispo and Contra Costa Counties.

After a five-day court trial, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig B. van Rooyen found Ramirezgutierrez guilty on 19 counts. The crimes included one count of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, fourteen counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, two counts of forcible rape, and two counts of forcible oral copulation. In accordance with California sentencing law, the judge also issued a finding that the crimes involved multiple victims, two of which were under the age of 14. As a result, Ramirezgutierrez possible sentence is enhanced to a maximum sentence of 435 years to life in prison. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 1.

“Crimes of sexual abuse always leave a long-lasting psychological scar on the survivors and therefore they deserve our full prosecution and appropriately strong sentences,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We grieve for the victims and we are inspired by their courage to report the abuse and testify in court. At the time of sentencing, there will finally be justice for these brave survivors.”

Ramirezgutierrez’ crimes committed in San Luis Obispo County spanned seven years, between 2015 and 2022, and involved acts against his then partner and her juvenile family member, while the crimes committed in Contra Costa County occurred between 2012 and 2016, involving acts against a close juvenile family member.

The crimes that occurred in Contra Costa County were discovered and able to be prosecuted here because of additional evidence gathered after the dedicated prosecutor saw something that caused her to request additional investigation. As a result, evidence that otherwise might have been missed was gathered that led to discovery of the crimes that were committed in Contra Costa County. California law allows a District Attorney, under certain limited circumstances, to prosecute crimes that occurred in another California county with the authorization of that county’s District Attorney. In this case, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney received authorization to prosecute the crimes that were committed in Contra Costa County.