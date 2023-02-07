Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
Detectives investigated a pair of deadly shootings in Spokane and Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Wednesday night. You can find more on the shooting in Spokane Valley here, and more on the Spokane shooting here.
Police Searching for Vehicle After 1 Killed, 2 Others Shot in Spokane on Wednesday Night
SPOKANE - Police in Spokane are searching for a suspect vehicle that may be related to Wednesday night shootings that left one dead and two others injured. At around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Spokane Police received multiple calls from the 1700 block of E. 7th Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and located one victim who was deceased, and two victims who were wounded.
FOX 28 Spokane
1 found dead on 2nd and Havana, investigation underway
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One person was found dead Wednesday night on 2nd and Havana, and detectives are investigating the cause. On Wednesday night, a body was found deceased near the city line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded, blocking off the area to begin investigating. The scene remained closed Thursday morning.
Police: Car involved in East Central fatal shooting recovered
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police recovered a car involved in a Wednesday night drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and two others injured. The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Liberty Park in Spokane. Thanks to a tip from a resident, detectives have located the car believed to be connected to the shooting.
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child
COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man found dead inside house after shooting on 2nd and Havana
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man found dead on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street Wednesday night was found shot inside a home, according to new information shared by Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). On Feb. 8 at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the scene after a caller...
KXLY
One dead in shooting near East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a home near 2nd and Havana Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 around 8:40 p.m. to report that a person was shot two hours prior, and a man was dead inside their home.
Man fatally shot during Missoula home invasion identified
Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a Sunday afternoon home invasion in Missoula.
FOX 28 Spokane
Eastern State Hospital patient found, charged with 3rd-degree escape
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – The civil commitment patient who walked away from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening was located by Airway Heights Police Department on Thursday. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, police made contact with the man and took him into custody. He was booked into Spokane County jail for a Washington State Department of Corrections hold. He faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree escape.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness
ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
KXLY
Police say convicted killer committed more assault crimes
SPOKANE, Wash. -- He killed someone and went to jail for nearly a decade. Now, he's back in jail, accused of two new attacks. In the three months Avondre Graham has been free to the streets of Spokane, police say he beat up his girlfriend and is now being accused of attacking a stranger in downtown Spokane on January 27. He was under Department of Corrections supervision at the time.
YAHOO!
North Idaho man gets at least 12 years in prison for 'stupid,' drunken shooting of friend
Feb. 7—A 64-year-old Spirit Lake man will spend at least 12 years behind bars for an "incredibly unnecessary and absurd" shooting that left the man's 66-year-old friend dead last summer in North Idaho. First District Judge Lamont Berecz on Tuesday sided with the prosecutor's recommendation and sentenced Michael L....
Lansing Daily
Washington Woman Arrested for Killing Son and Decapitating His Body
A woman in Spokane, Washington, has been arrested after admitting to police that she had killed and decapitated her adult son before dumping his body in June 2022. Christine Castelli, 58, told major crimes detectives at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office that she had shot her son several times at a residence in the 1400 block of West Jennings … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FOX 28 Spokane
Convicted murderer finishes 10-year-sentence, lands back in jail for alleged downtown attack
SPOKANE, Wash. – After one woman was attacked in an alleyway downtown last month, security camera footage has pointed police toward naming the suspect as previously convicted murderer 28-year-old Avondre Graham. One year after Graham was released from prison after serving ten years for stabbing Charlotte McGill to death...
Escaped civil commitment patient found
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies have located a civil commitment patient who escaped from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening. The search began around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday after hospital staff reported a patient walked away from the facility. Deputies conducted a search, but were unable to locate him until Tuesday night.
YAHOO!
Homeless man pleads guilty to possession of stolen property
Feb. 7—A homeless man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from local Walmarts has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of stolen property. Timothy Redmond, 59, pleaded guilty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday, according to Prosecutor Denis Tracy. He has been transferred to the Asotin County Jail as he faces additional property crimes and an extradition warrant out of Idaho.
FOX 28 Spokane
1 man hospitalized after stabbing on the South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has confirmed that one man is in the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed on the South Hill. According to SPD, they responded to reports of a man suffering stab wounds near 44th Avenue and Regal Street. Right...
KXLY
Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes
SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
KXLY
Law enforcement locate man who walked away from Eastern State Hospital
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -- Police have found and arrested the man who walked away from a Washington psychiatric hospital. Law enforcement was looking for 21-year-old Silas W. Finley, who walked away from Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake Tuesday night.
KXLY
Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
Comments / 2