Spokane, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Big Country News

Police Searching for Vehicle After 1 Killed, 2 Others Shot in Spokane on Wednesday Night

SPOKANE - Police in Spokane are searching for a suspect vehicle that may be related to Wednesday night shootings that left one dead and two others injured. At around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Spokane Police received multiple calls from the 1700 block of E. 7th Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and located one victim who was deceased, and two victims who were wounded.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

1 found dead on 2nd and Havana, investigation underway

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One person was found dead Wednesday night on 2nd and Havana, and detectives are investigating the cause. On Wednesday night, a body was found deceased near the city line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded, blocking off the area to begin investigating. The scene remained closed Thursday morning.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Police: Car involved in East Central fatal shooting recovered

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police recovered a car involved in a Wednesday night drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and two others injured. The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Liberty Park in Spokane. Thanks to a tip from a resident, detectives have located the car believed to be connected to the shooting.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Coeur d’Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Man found dead inside house after shooting on 2nd and Havana

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man found dead on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street Wednesday night was found shot inside a home, according to new information shared by Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). On Feb. 8 at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the scene after a caller...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

One dead in shooting near East Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a home near 2nd and Havana Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 around 8:40 p.m. to report that a person was shot two hours prior, and a man was dead inside their home.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Eastern State Hospital patient found, charged with 3rd-degree escape

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – The civil commitment patient who walked away from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening was located by Airway Heights Police Department on Thursday. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, police made contact with the man and took him into custody. He was booked into Spokane County jail for a Washington State Department of Corrections hold. He faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree escape.
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness

ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
ATHOL, ID
KXLY

Police say convicted killer committed more assault crimes

SPOKANE, Wash. -- He killed someone and went to jail for nearly a decade. Now, he's back in jail, accused of two new attacks. In the three months Avondre Graham has been free to the streets of Spokane, police say he beat up his girlfriend and is now being accused of attacking a stranger in downtown Spokane on January 27. He was under Department of Corrections supervision at the time.
SPOKANE, WA
Lansing Daily

Washington Woman Arrested for Killing Son and Decapitating His Body

A woman in Spokane, Washington, has been arrested after admitting to police that she had killed and decapitated her adult son before dumping his body in June 2022. Christine Castelli, 58, told major crimes detectives at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office that she had shot her son several times at a residence in the 1400 block of West Jennings … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Escaped civil commitment patient found

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies have located a civil commitment patient who escaped from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening. The search began around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday after hospital staff reported a patient walked away from the facility. Deputies conducted a search, but were unable to locate him until Tuesday night.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YAHOO!

Homeless man pleads guilty to possession of stolen property

Feb. 7—A homeless man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from local Walmarts has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of stolen property. Timothy Redmond, 59, pleaded guilty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday, according to Prosecutor Denis Tracy. He has been transferred to the Asotin County Jail as he faces additional property crimes and an extradition warrant out of Idaho.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

1 man hospitalized after stabbing on the South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has confirmed that one man is in the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed on the South Hill. According to SPD, they responded to reports of a man suffering stab wounds near 44th Avenue and Regal Street. Right...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes

SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
SPOKANE, WA

