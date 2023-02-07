ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. — The Kalispell Police Department arrested Garrett Drew Murray, 22, on charges of attempted deliberate homicide. Police are continuing to investigate an incident at a hotel where a person claimed to have been shot. Upon arriving on scene officers located the victim and suspect. The victim was...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Whitefish hockey coach charged with raping a minor in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a hockey coach who is accused of raping a minor boy in 2019. Court documents state Jami Leslie James is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after he knowingly slept with an underage boy at a hotel in Butte back in September of 2019.
BUTTE, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste

We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 15-year-old last seen Friday

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is looking for a 15-year-old last seen Friday. Shayleh Madplume is described as being five feet, six inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Friday wearing dark clothing. If you know the whereabouts...
BROWNING, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy