Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. — The Kalispell Police Department arrested Garrett Drew Murray, 22, on charges of attempted deliberate homicide. Police are continuing to investigate an incident at a hotel where a person claimed to have been shot. Upon arriving on scene officers located the victim and suspect. The victim was...
Man jailed following reported shooting at Kalispell hotel
Garrett Drew Murray is being held without bond on an Attempted Deliberate Homicide charge in the Flathead County Detention Center.
Man charged with murder for deaths of two Bigfork residents
A man has been charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of two Bigfork residents back in October of 2022.
Whitefish hockey coach charged with raping a minor in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a hockey coach who is accused of raping a minor boy in 2019. Court documents state Jami Leslie James is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after he knowingly slept with an underage boy at a hotel in Butte back in September of 2019.
Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 15-year-old last seen Friday
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is looking for a 15-year-old last seen Friday. Shayleh Madplume is described as being five feet, six inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Friday wearing dark clothing. If you know the whereabouts...
Kalispell moves to limit park use amid complaints about homeless people
The city of Kalispell is looking to put limits on the use of its parks amid concerns within the community about homeless people staying on public lands and in public structures. The move comes as the Flathead Valley grapples with a growing number of people living on the streets. On...
