FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1310kfka.com
Man charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting in Weld County
A man faces manslaughter charges after Weld County deputies say he whipped out a gun in what witnesses called a “joking manner” and it went off, killing another man Saturday. It happened on the 12000 block of Weld County Road 94. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a Greeley hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Benjamin Mitich, 19, remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
KDVR.com
Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect
Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect. Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. How weather impacts...
New video shows different account of deadly Littleton police shooting
Surveillance video shows a new account of what happened before an officer shot and killed a man in Littleton.
Killing of 12-year-old could be complicated legal case
A man allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in the Sun Valley neighborhood. Police say the boy was driving a stolen car from Northfield.Denver police have not said how many people were in the car, how many or who fired guns, or who fired first, among other details.The owner of the vehicle tracked down that car and exchanged gunfire with those in the car, including the driver, once he located it. On Sunday, the man reported his vehicle missing from the Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd.Police say when he used his iPhone to track the car, it took...
Man pleads guilty to murdering wife in Littleton
LITTLETON, Colo. — The husband of a woman killed in a November 2020 shooting in Littleton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. Court records show Scott Lee Smith, 47, was also given a sentence enhancement for a violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury for killing 47-year-old Kanokwan "Nok" Smith.
Photos released after shots fired outside Colorado Mills
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is asking for help finding the people involved in a shootout outside the Colorado Mills mall. LPD said witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area outside Dick's Sporting Goods at around 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police said there appear to...
PRONE: 16 minutes facedown, strapped down, and handcuffed
A video showing the last minutes of an Adams County inmate's life raises questions over how the mentally ill inmate was restrained. The final 16 minutes of a mentally ill inmate’s life were spent facedown, handcuffed and strapped into a gurney on Christmas Eve inside the Adams County jail, according to a body camera video obtained by the 9NEWS ORIGINALS team.
1310kfka.com
Greeley man faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in Windsor crash
A Greeley man faces vehicular assault and DUI charges following a head-on collision in Windsor. It happened in late January at Weld County roads 13 and 60. The Greeley Tribune reports police said 25-year-old Devaun Mireles was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Weld County Road 13 in a pick-up truck when he collided with another pick-up. A passenger in the other pick-up truck, a 22-year-old man, was seriously hurt. Mireles was also hospitalized. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
Denver residents near where 12-year-old alleged car thief shot to death rattled, but gunshots common
Denver Police Department crime scene tape still dangles from a tree where a 12-year-old Denver boy died bleeding from a gunshot wound in an allegedly stolen car. More questions than answers exist about the case that's gotten national attention. The boy, Elias Armstrong, allegedly stole an Audi from the Harkins...
KDVR.com
Police: Shoplifter shot after lunging at officer
A shoplifting suspect was confronted by Lakeside police at a gas station near 44th and Sheridan. He was then shot after allegedly lunging at an officer with a knife. A shoplifting suspect was confronted by Lakeside police at a gas station near 44th and Sheridan. He was then shot after allegedly lunging at an officer with a knife.
Westminster man courted ex-girlfriend by firing bullets into her car
Sixty-two-year-old Michael Thomas Delguidice was sentenced this week to more than ten years in prison. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office (District of Colorado), Westminster police arrested Delguidice on Dec. 5, 2020, after woman found bullet holes in her car. The woman later received a text from Delguidice, her ex-boyfriend, asking her to take a trip with him to a Colorado gambling town. When the woman refused, Delguidice replied via text to her: "Ready for round two then?"When police arrived, the woman told them Delguidice was circling her her neighborhood on his motorcycle. Officers found Delguidice sitting on...
Boulder man sentenced to 16 years for punching woman in the face after stealing her bike
A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison for a 2022 incident where he punched a woman in the face after she confronted him for stealing her bicycle.
Police claimed man 'crashed' on motorcycle before fatal shooting. New video shows officer rammed him with vehicle
LITTLETON, Colo. — Video obtained by 9NEWS reveals there is more behind the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle. On Feb 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen Poolson, 41, “was driving a motorcycle and crashed” during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police said an officer eventually fatally shot Poolson because he “produced a gun.”
12-year-old's death highlights auto theft crisis in Colorado
The Denver Police Department reports auto theft is up 78% from the three-year average. It’s also becoming a deadly issue.
12-year-old car theft suspect shot dead in Denver
A 12-year-old car theft suspect died of a gunshot wound after being confronted by the car's owner, according to the Denver Police Department. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner reported Tuesday that Elias Armstrong, 12, died of a gunshot wound Sunday. Police received a report of an auto theft in the 8300 block of E. Northfield Boulevard, according to police. ...
YAHOO!
Person's body found after fire at house in southwest Fort Collins on Tuesday
Investigators found a body after a fire at a home in southwest Fort Collins early Tuesday morning, and the the fire's cause is still under investigation. Fort Collins police and Poudre Fire Authority responded to multiple reports of a house fire in the 2000 block of Churchill Court in southwest Fort Collins just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to find a home fully engulfed in flames, police said in a news release Thursday.
Larimer County deputies searching for suspect who stole two pickup trucks, bike
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who stole two pickup trucks before taking off on a stolen bicycle Wednesday.
Man arrested for ‘terrorizing’ Wheat Ridge hospital worker, police say
A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly “terrorizing” a hospital employee in Wheat Ridge, according to police.
Lafayette Police looking for shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Lafayette Police (LPD) are looking for a suspect after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. at the Lafayette Gardens mobile home park at the intersection of Avalon Avenue and South Boulder Road, which is about 1 1/2 miles east of Highway 287. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Two additional suspects arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Loveland man
Two additional juvenile suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Loveland, police said Monday.
