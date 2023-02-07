Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Tenants frustrated with management after Moody apartment fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of renters in Moody are scrambling to find a new home after an apartment fire Monday night. Some of them say they’re being forced to move all their belongings by this weekend because the building is being condemned. Whether their apartment had extensive fire...
wvtm13.com
1 killed in house fire in Oxford
OXFORD, Ala. — A fire claimed the life of one person Tuesday morning at a home in Oxford. The Oxford Fire Department was called at 6:19 a.m. to the home in the 800 block of Boozer Drive on a report of a fire. When crews arrived they saw heavy...
wvtm13.com
Man shot in Forestdale
FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
Crews respond to chemical spill in downtown Birmingham
Crews are working the scene of a chemical spill in downtown Birmingham.
wbrc.com
Two Chilton County High School students rescue man from house fire
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two high school students in Chilton County, who are also stepbrothers, saved a man from a house fire. On their way to school James Phillips and Colton Sanders noticed smoke coming from a home and instead of just calling 911 and driving off they went to go see if anyone needed help.
ABC 33/40 News
Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
wbrc.com
1 person killed in Oxford house fire, 5 others escape
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died in a house fire in Oxford Tuesday morning, according to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown. Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said the department received a call at 6:19 a.m. for a house fire in the 800 block of Boozer Drive. The first firefighters...
wbrc.com
Hazmat crews on scene of chemical spill at UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Hazmat crews are on the scene of a hydrochloric acid spill that happened at UAB Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for UAB said the 8th floor of the Bevill Biomedical Research Building was evacuated. One person has minor burns to their foot and...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
wbrc.com
Fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department has confirmed there was a fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody today, Feb. 6. The fire has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported. More information will be added to this story as it is made available. Get news alerts in...
wvtm13.com
Emergency crews battle blaze at Southside Birmingham home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene for hours Saturday working to put out a house fire in the Southside area. The call came in around 9 a.m. about the fire in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South. Firefighters found the fire was...
wbrc.com
Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
Woman, child injured by afternoon gunfire in Fairfield
Gunfire erupted in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon leaving a woman and a toddler injured. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:49 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of 59th Street and Avenue D. When they arrived, said Lt. Joni Money, they found one of the vehicles had been...
2 dead following single-vehicle crash in Ensley
An early-morning crash in western Birmingham left two people dead. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Avenue I in Ensley. BFRS Capt. Orland Reynolds said the wreck happened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley, 25, of Fairfield,...
Birmingham mother killed in crossfire as dozens of shots led to fiery crash, records state
A Birmingham woman killed in a hail of bullets last month was caught in deadly crossfire, according to court records made public Wednesday. Jasmine Price, the 33-year-old mother of a 4-year-old girl, was killed Jan. 13 in the 800 block of First Street West in Birmingham’s College Hills neighborhood.
Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
wvtm13.com
Toddler, woman shot while in car, leading to crash in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A woman and toddler were sent to a hospital after being shot and then crashing a vehicle in Fairfield. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said just before 4:00 p.m., the victim were shot inside a car at a location, then drove away to escape the shooter.
wvtm13.com
Man dies after Sylacauga weekend shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — Sylacauga police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday in a public housing neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at the Drew Court Housing Complex. Authorities arriving on the scene say they found a man who had been shot several times lying in...
wbrc.com
Update on Highway 119 widening project in Shelby Co.
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Highway 119 widening project in Alabaster is making headway. It’s been on the city’s to-do list for many years. The project aims to get rid of traffic congestion and create new growth in the area. So when can you expect to see...
