Moody, AL

wbrc.com

Tenants frustrated with management after Moody apartment fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of renters in Moody are scrambling to find a new home after an apartment fire Monday night. Some of them say they’re being forced to move all their belongings by this weekend because the building is being condemned. Whether their apartment had extensive fire...
MOODY, AL
wvtm13.com

1 killed in house fire in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. — A fire claimed the life of one person Tuesday morning at a home in Oxford. The Oxford Fire Department was called at 6:19 a.m. to the home in the 800 block of Boozer Drive on a report of a fire. When crews arrived they saw heavy...
OXFORD, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
FORESTDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Two Chilton County High School students rescue man from house fire

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two high school students in Chilton County, who are also stepbrothers, saved a man from a house fire. On their way to school James Phillips and Colton Sanders noticed smoke coming from a home and instead of just calling 911 and driving off they went to go see if anyone needed help.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

1 person killed in Oxford house fire, 5 others escape

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died in a house fire in Oxford Tuesday morning, according to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown. Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said the department received a call at 6:19 a.m. for a house fire in the 800 block of Boozer Drive. The first firefighters...
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Hazmat crews on scene of chemical spill at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Hazmat crews are on the scene of a hydrochloric acid spill that happened at UAB Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for UAB said the 8th floor of the Bevill Biomedical Research Building was evacuated. One person has minor burns to their foot and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department has confirmed there was a fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody today, Feb. 6. The fire has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported. More information will be added to this story as it is made available. Get news alerts in...
MOODY, AL
wvtm13.com

Emergency crews battle blaze at Southside Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene for hours Saturday working to put out a house fire in the Southside area. The call came in around 9 a.m. about the fire in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South. Firefighters found the fire was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Woman, child injured by afternoon gunfire in Fairfield

Gunfire erupted in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon leaving a woman and a toddler injured. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:49 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of 59th Street and Avenue D. When they arrived, said Lt. Joni Money, they found one of the vehicles had been...
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

2 dead following single-vehicle crash in Ensley

An early-morning crash in western Birmingham left two people dead. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Avenue I in Ensley. BFRS Capt. Orland Reynolds said the wreck happened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley, 25, of Fairfield,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Toddler, woman shot while in car, leading to crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A woman and toddler were sent to a hospital after being shot and then crashing a vehicle in Fairfield. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said just before 4:00 p.m., the victim were shot inside a car at a location, then drove away to escape the shooter.
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Man dies after Sylacauga weekend shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — Sylacauga police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday in a public housing neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at the Drew Court Housing Complex. Authorities arriving on the scene say they found a man who had been shot several times lying in...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Update on Highway 119 widening project in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Highway 119 widening project in Alabaster is making headway. It’s been on the city’s to-do list for many years. The project aims to get rid of traffic congestion and create new growth in the area. So when can you expect to see...
ALABASTER, AL

