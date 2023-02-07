PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office will now be prosecuting the case against the Pawnee County Undersheriff. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is charged with felony embezzlement and false claims against the state after prosecutors say he used his county issued car to drive to and from his off-duty security job in Tulsa.

PAWNEE COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO