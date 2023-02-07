ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for shooting and killing a man who attempted to drive away after a brief verbal altercation, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Dillon Charles Wilson, 26, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Court...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Authorities find 20 grams of meth in diaper bag, woman arrested

SAPULPA, Okla. — A woman was arrested after authorities found 20 grams of methamphetamine in a diaper bag, according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO said they served a search warrant at a Sapulpa home around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Inside the home, they found Autumn...
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police search for owners of stolen objects connected to burglary arrest

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for the owners of several items connected to a burglary arrest they made in December last year. TPD said they’ve recovered items like golf clubs, construction tools, harnesses, baseball card collections, flashlights, tools, recessed lights, tripods, toolboxes and more.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Man arrested after police find multiple types of drugs in his car

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed a man was caught with multiple types of drugs and open alcohol containers on Sunday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., patrolling officers noticed a car near 18th and South Sheridan driving only 5 mph without hazards on. Police said the vehicle was smoking...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman dies in crash near Skiatook

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Vickie R. Morrison, 66, of Tulsa, died at the scene after being pinned for about two...
SKIATOOK, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Riverside near 21st Street back open after crews repair large hole

TULSA, Okla. — The road is back open after a large hole opened up on Riverside near the 21st Street intersection. The hole caused partial lane closures on Monday so crews could repair the hole. The city has not said what caused the damage. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Fake Sapulpa mortuary pulled from Google maps

SAPULPA, Okla. — A fake Sapulpa mortuary was getting rave reviews before it was pulled from Google maps this week. It all started the week before when a Google car drove through Sapulpa and identified Diggum-Deep Mortuary as a real mortuary. Within 24 hours the mortuary was listed as the number two result for Sapulpa mortuary.
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

The 10 District: Jenks community looking to rebrand downtown

JENKS, Okla. — A citizen-led effort is looking to rebrand the Jenks Main Street area as The 10 District. FOX23 talked with Bryan Wilks, who is spearheading this movement with his business partner Shae Roach. “We had the talents and abilities to pull something like this off on a...
JENKS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Pass go and collect $200 with MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition coming soon

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Thursday the city is getting its very own MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition. The game will feature Tulsa staple landmarks and locations like the Philbrook Museum, the BOK Center and The Gathering Place. “We are so excited to announce that Tulsa is officially...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa and Creek County students showcase talent at regional science fair

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 75 students from Tulsa and Creek Counties took center stage at the Tulsa Regional Science Fair Thursday. The fair was hosted by the Tulsa Regional Stem Alliance and the University of Tulsa (TU). The science fair featured students from 7th grade through 12th grade from public, private and home schools.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Early voting for Feb. 14 election begins Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Early voting begins on Thursday. In Tulsa County, voters will decide on several school board seats in Owasso, Jenks and Skiatook and several school bond issues. Voters in the City of Broken Arrow will decide on a Special PSO Utility Franchise. Voters, who will not be...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

