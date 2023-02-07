Read full article on original website
Deputies searching for person who shot dogs in Wagoner County
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Deputies are searching for the person who shot two dogs in a woman’s yard in Wagoner County. Deputies said the shooting happened on Jan. 29 sometime between 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at a home near 343rd Street South and East 181st Street. The...
Tulsa couple arrested for abusing, neglecting 2 children, one remains missing after 2 years
TULSA, Okla. — A couple has been arrested by Tulsa Police for repeated child abuse. Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of an investigation into child abuse. Police said John Miles and Camille Lewis are accused of abusing a 13-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother. The boy...
Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for shooting and killing a man who attempted to drive away after a brief verbal altercation, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Dillon Charles Wilson, 26, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Court...
Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
Tulsa police say woman shot, officers in standoff with suspected shooter
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (02/09; 4:51 p.m.) — Tulsa Police said they are still looking for a man who shot a woman in north Tulsa on Thursday morning. At this time, police are unaware to what caused the incident. “We don’t know if it was self-defense, if it...
Authorities find 20 grams of meth in diaper bag, woman arrested
SAPULPA, Okla. — A woman was arrested after authorities found 20 grams of methamphetamine in a diaper bag, according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO said they served a search warrant at a Sapulpa home around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Inside the home, they found Autumn...
Tulsa Police search for owners of stolen objects connected to burglary arrest
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for the owners of several items connected to a burglary arrest they made in December last year. TPD said they’ve recovered items like golf clubs, construction tools, harnesses, baseball card collections, flashlights, tools, recessed lights, tripods, toolboxes and more.
TPD: Man arrested after police find multiple types of drugs in his car
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed a man was caught with multiple types of drugs and open alcohol containers on Sunday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., patrolling officers noticed a car near 18th and South Sheridan driving only 5 mph without hazards on. Police said the vehicle was smoking...
TFD recognizes Tulsa police officer for performing life-saving CPR on a woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) recognized Tulsa Police Officer Cody Riley for his efforts during a 911 call. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Riley was performing CPR on a woman who had overdosed on fentanyl. “It was my first call out of the gate,” Riley told...
Vinita woman claims son was hospitalized due to apartment conditions, no response from landlord
VINITA, Okla. — A Vinita woman said she has tried for weeks the landlord of her apartment complex to clean up what the previous tenants left behind. She said it isn’t trash or old furniture. It’s bed bugs. Bed bugs and a whole lot of other problems.
Embezzlement case against Pawnee County Undersheriff taken over by Attorney General’s Office
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office will now be prosecuting the case against the Pawnee County Undersheriff. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is charged with felony embezzlement and false claims against the state after prosecutors say he used his county issued car to drive to and from his off-duty security job in Tulsa.
Woman dies in crash near Skiatook
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Vickie R. Morrison, 66, of Tulsa, died at the scene after being pinned for about two...
Riverside near 21st Street back open after crews repair large hole
TULSA, Okla. — The road is back open after a large hole opened up on Riverside near the 21st Street intersection. The hole caused partial lane closures on Monday so crews could repair the hole. The city has not said what caused the damage. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Fake Sapulpa mortuary pulled from Google maps
SAPULPA, Okla. — A fake Sapulpa mortuary was getting rave reviews before it was pulled from Google maps this week. It all started the week before when a Google car drove through Sapulpa and identified Diggum-Deep Mortuary as a real mortuary. Within 24 hours the mortuary was listed as the number two result for Sapulpa mortuary.
The 10 District: Jenks community looking to rebrand downtown
JENKS, Okla. — A citizen-led effort is looking to rebrand the Jenks Main Street area as The 10 District. FOX23 talked with Bryan Wilks, who is spearheading this movement with his business partner Shae Roach. “We had the talents and abilities to pull something like this off on a...
Pass go and collect $200 with MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition coming soon
TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Thursday the city is getting its very own MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition. The game will feature Tulsa staple landmarks and locations like the Philbrook Museum, the BOK Center and The Gathering Place. “We are so excited to announce that Tulsa is officially...
City of Tulsa, non-profit launch new campaign to help vulnerable population
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa and A Way Home for Tulsa launched their “Change the Way you Give” signage campaign to give Tulsans an alternative way to support people who are panhandling, the city announced. The signs posted will offer the following information:. Text “Tulsa”...
Tulsa and Creek County students showcase talent at regional science fair
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 75 students from Tulsa and Creek Counties took center stage at the Tulsa Regional Science Fair Thursday. The fair was hosted by the Tulsa Regional Stem Alliance and the University of Tulsa (TU). The science fair featured students from 7th grade through 12th grade from public, private and home schools.
Early voting for Feb. 14 election begins Thursday
TULSA, Okla. — Early voting begins on Thursday. In Tulsa County, voters will decide on several school board seats in Owasso, Jenks and Skiatook and several school bond issues. Voters in the City of Broken Arrow will decide on a Special PSO Utility Franchise. Voters, who will not be...
