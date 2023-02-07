Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Albany Herald
NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
The NBA trade deadline has officially passed after a dizzying flurry of moves starting with the late-night shocker that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. From there we had complicated three-teamers, a gaggle of second-round picks, reunions, cost-cutting moves, and some teams surprisingly standing pat. Let’s run through some winners and losers.
Albany Herald
Reports: Lakers deal Russell Westbrook, land D'Angelo Russell
The Lakers, Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a deal that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, ESPN and The Athletic reported Wednesday night. Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt also will be headed to the Lakers, while the Jazz also will receive a top-four-protected...
Albany Herald
Clippers, Bucks face off in wake of roster moves
A pair of teams with aspirations for deep playoff runs will meet Friday night when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Milwaukee Bucks. On Thursday, both teams made additions for the second half of the season before the NBA's trade deadline. The Bucks acquired Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets, via the Phoenix Suns, while the Clippers made sweeping changes.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Albany Herald
Deion Sanders Had a Perfect Line About Primetime vs. Today's Star WR's
Deion Sanders is a Hall of Fame cornerback who will always be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time. What he did in the NFL and in MLB, all at the same, was incredible.
Albany Herald
Report: Texans to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator
The Houston Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Friday. Burke, who interviewed with the Texans this week, most recently worked as the defensive line coach of the Arizona Cardinals.
