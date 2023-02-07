Read full article on original website
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Michael Bolton & Kelly Clarkson Do 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You'!
Kelly Clarkson made duet history again on her talk show. The “Since U Been Gone” singer asked her guest Michael Bolton if there was anyone he still wanted to collaborate with, and the crooner pointed right at her. Clarkson got super shy and giggly, accusing her staff of...
Justin Timberlake Distracts Jessica Biel From Her Workout With A Dance
Jessica Biel is serious about her workouts but she almost cracked when her husband Justin Timberlake attempted to distract her. In the actress' latest workout video, she's in the zone during an intense leg workout when Timberlake stands across the room from her and starts busting some moves. "Justin, stop," Jessica says as she laughs in the video shot by her trainer Ben Bruno. The former *NSYNC member says, "What? What? It's not distracting." Jessica shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "In the gym with @benbrunotraining… and some other guy who won't stop distracting me!!"
Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hairstyle While Singing Ariana Grande Songs
Kim Kardashian is showing off her new hairstyle. On Wednesday night (February 8th) the SKIMS founder shared a series of videos to her Instagram Stories that revealed she had bangs cut into her flowing hair and has returned to being a brunette. Kardashian showed it off to fans as she filmed herself in front of a mirror while modeling different pieces from her SKIMS collection.
Eagle-Eyed Fans Decode Chat Between Harry Styles & Taylor Swift At Grammys
"There's really nothing that they can't accomplish." Taylor Swift said it herself about her fans at the Grammys — and she's right. Fans might have just uncovered what she and Harry Styles were talking about during the award show on Sunday (February 5). As we all know already, unless...
