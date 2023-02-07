Read full article on original website
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Trafficking Charge
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty a federal fentanyl trafficking charge. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Robert Colon sold drugs to an undercover officer on several occasions. A raid on his home last March turned up fentanyl, cocaine, and $1,700 in cash. Colon will be sentenced in June.
Convicted in Texas murder, Erie man awaits return to face charges in girlfriend's killing
An Erie man fled the city sometime after police said he shot his girlfriend in her Hess Avenue apartment on the early morning of Nov. 18, 2018, resulting in her death two days later. Selena Wall's accused killer, Marcus A. Gibbs, resurfaced in Texas the following summer, when authorities there...
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
VIDEO: 20 Juveniles Attack Dave & Buster’s Employee in Rochester
A scary video has surfaced of 20 under-aged kids attacking a Dave & Buster's employee in Rochester, New York. They were all in middle school or high school. The employee is now in the hospital. He was struck by someone with a closed fist, which soon led to him falling...
Greece PD: 2 kids charged for allegedly shoplifting store with BB gun
Two of the three detainees — a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old male — were charged with second-degree robbery.
Canandaigua National Bank CEO Frank Hamlin Among Top Financial Leaders
For the second year in a row, Frank H. Hamlin III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. (CNB), is listed among the top 30 financial leaders in an annual ranking by the Rochester Business Journal. “It’s not just about the numbers” reflected Hamlin, “As...
City of Rochester adds new code enforcement inspectors, dedicated housing attorney
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans provided an update on the Quality Housing Task Force in the city. The city has added new code enforcement inspectors and a dedicated housing attorney. This is in addition to the "Buy the Block Program," which subsidizes the cost of new, high-quality...
Liquor store the latest victim in smash-and-grabs throughout Rochester
Police then found a damaged vehicle in the area of Prince Street and East Main Street. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but it led to a short pursuit.
Parolee convicted for fatal shooting during Rochester robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested in Alabama for a fatal shooting in Rochester was convicted of murder, robbery, and more Monday. Prosecutors say Jarrelle Williams, 39, shot Sharell Brown and another person during a robbery on Phelps Avenue in April, 2022. Brown did not survive. The second victim, severely injured, was able to […]
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
Rochester Woman Indicted in Death of 1-Year-Old Baby
A Rochester woman has been indicted in the beating death of her 1-year-old son. Twenty-six-year-old Bryasia Love is now charged with 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter, and 1st-degree assault. Prosecutors say she assaulted A'Mias Love and his sister at her home on Joseph Avenue last month. A'Mias died at the hospital...
Two postal carriers robbed within hours of each other in Rochester
In both incidents, the suspects stole equipment from the carriers. The carriers were not assaulted or injured.
Rochester Man Arrested in Domestic Assault
U.S. Marshals in Rochester have arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a domestic assault last week. Police say Ziamyre Crosby was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Holland Street, with an untraceable handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The assault happened Thursday. The victim reported being punched in the...
“New Hope” for pet-owners looking for veterinary appointments
New Hope Veterinary Wellness Center aims to bring a "new hope" to pet-owners having trouble booking veterinary appointments.
‘It complements people who look like me’: First black woman to own building in Rochester renovates pre-Civil War landmark
While the building holds tremendous historical value it is also a reminder of a painful time in history.
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
City of Rochester holds job fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is working to connect residents with opportunities for care and employment. The Department of Recreation and Human Services held a fair at the Edgerton R-Center Wednesday. Numerous organizations were in attendance, representing job opportunities in child care, manufacturing, and more. Organizers say they aim to offer a […]
Police search for suspects in University Ave. smash-and-grab burglary
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly drove a car into the front of Universal Liquor on University Avenue around 1:15 a.m. before stealing from the store. Police said they later found and pursued the vehicle suspected in the crime, but they ended the chase...
Community Rallies Around Officer Troy Blackchief by Donating $17 for 17 Years of Service in Memory of Daughter he Lost
Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief was seriously injured when he was hit by car during a chase. Chief Brian Gould said Blackchief, a 17-year veteran of the force, serves on the SWAT team and patrol division. He is 45-years-old. As of Tuesday afternoon, police said Blackchief remains in critical but...
RPD: Man arrested for robbing 2 Rochester stores, fleeing in stolen car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a car and robbing two stores, according to the Rochester Police Department. According to RPD, employees of the Kwik Fill on Stonewood Avenue said a man — later identified as 20-year-old Jyon Myricks — entered the store and signaled that he had […]
