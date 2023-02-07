ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Clippers surge late, overcome Thomas’ 47 to top Nets 124-116

By PAT PICKENS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33da73_0kej4w3h00
1 of 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul George scored 29 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a career-high 47 points from Cam Thomas in his first start to beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 124-116 on Monday night.

Ivica Zubac added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who won for the eighth time in 10 games and finished 4-2 on their six-game Eastern Conference road trip.

“I’m happy with the road trip we had,” Leonard said. “We came out 4-2, and that’s a pretty good road trip for us.”

Thomas, who scored 44 to rally the Nets past Washington on Saturday, was even better on the day the Nets completed the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Dallas. But Los Angeles outscored Brooklyn 25-9 over the final 6:20.

“Their objective (was) to come in and play hard and go hard, and they did that,” George said. “I thought it was a good experience for us to get good possessions down the stretch.”

Nic Claxton had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Nets, while Edmond Sumner chipped in 23 points for Brooklyn. Before the game, the deal that sent Irving and forward Markieff Morris to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and multiple draft picks was announced.

Neither Dinwiddie nor Finney-Smith were available, nor were stars Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons and guard Seth Curry due to injury, leaving coach Jacque Vaughn forced to rotate 11 of his 12 dressed players

“You just got to give credit to our group for being ready to play,” Vaughn said. “The optimism and belief that we can win a basketball game with the group we had was (good) to see, and our overall effort and energy and communication was good throughout the night.”

Still, Los Angeles’ bench still outscored Brooklyn’s 38-10.

“That’s huge,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “We have a really good bench that we really trust, and you saw that tonight, increasing the lead when (George) and Kawhi went to the bench in the first half. ... We really lean on those guys to be good for us.”

But Thomas almost single-handedly kept Brooklyn within striking distance. Thomas had 22 in the first half, then electrified the crowd with a combination of 3-pointers and mid-range jumpers, helping Brooklyn lead by 107-99 midway through the fourth.

“I came out hot early,” Thomas said. “I didn’t know it’d be another 40, but I knew I’d probably have a great game again. Kudos to the guys for believing in me and letting me make decisions down the stretch.”

Los Angeles rallied with a 9-0 run and outscored Brooklyn 33-28 in the fourth, keyed by Leonard’s nine points in the frame.

“Defensively we were able to get some stops and get out in transition a little bit,” Lue said. “Being down eight, we just came out settled down and came out and went on the 9-0 run and took control of the game.”

The Nets made 8 of 12 first-quarter 3-pointers and built an eight-point advantage. But the Clippers closed the first with a 10-0 run then George then scored nine in the second, helping the Clippers build an 11-point advantage.

But the Nets closed the half with a 13-4 run, cutting Los Angeles’ lead to 55-53 at halftime.

TIP INS

Clippers: Forward Marcus Morris Sr. was ejected with 1:57 left in the second quarter. … The Clippers improved to 14-11 against the Eastern Conference and 8-7 on the road.

Nets: Durant (sprained right MCL) missed his 13th straight game. The Nets are expected to give an update on his progress Tuesday. ... Simmons (left knee soreness) was unavailable for the fifth straight game but could play Tuesday against Phoenix on the second night of a back-to-back.

Clippers: Host Dallas on Wednesday.

Nets: Host Phoenix on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Scoring King: James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark

LeBron James got the first official statistic of his NBA career on a rebound. His next entry on the stat sheet was an assist. Even then, points weren’t the priority. They never were. Somehow, he became the most prolific scorer in NBA history anyway. It finally happened Tuesday night, the kid from Akron, Ohio, connecting on a step-back jumper to push his career total to 38,388 points and break the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly 39 years. James outstretched his arms after his 36th point of the night for the Los Angeles Lakers, threw both hands in the air, then smiled. Abdul-Jabbar rose from his seat and clapped. The game was stopped as members of James’ family, including his mother, his wife and their three children, took the floor for a ceremony recognizing the moment.
OHIO STATE
CBS Sports

Jalen Brunson has awesome reaction to learning Knicks traded for his former Villanova teammate Josh Hart

In the two seasons they played together in college at Villanova, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart went 77-9, won two Big East regular season championships, a Big East Tournament championship and the 2016 NCAA national championship. It's fitting, then, that Brunson was at his Villanova jersey retirement ceremony when he learned he would get to reuinte with Hart on the New York Knicks after a Wednesday night trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Karnišovas, Donovan address Bulls' 3-point problem

The Bulls' inability to shoot the 3-pointer at a frequent rate is proving detrimental to their offense, especially when those shots don't fall, as they didn't on Thursday during their loss to the Nets, 116-105. Before the start of the Bulls' season, finding quality shooters to help their 3-point woes...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

20 questions with Hawks defenseman Connor Murphy

In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy:. Columbus, because I lived there. Probably Nicklas Lidstrom. He was just a stud. He was like the best defenseman every year. They would come and beat up on Columbus a lot and he was so good. The guy would be so steady, but yet be able to produce offensively and defensively shut down. He seemed like he could do it all.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Karnišovas points to future change after inactive deadline

NEW YORK --- In explaining why he didn’t make a move before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline passed, Artūras Karnišovas emphasized that he represented the Chicago Bulls as buyers in his leaguewide discussions. That would certainly indicate the executive vice president recognizes that, especially without Lonzo Ball,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Benn breaks scoreless tie early in 2nd, Stars top Wild 4-1

DALLAS - Captain Jamie Benn broke a scoreless tie 23 seconds into the second period of his 1,001st career game, and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night.Benn's 20th goal on a perfect feed from 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston started a three-goal second for the Western Conference-leading Stars.Radek Faksa's one-timer on a precision 2-on-1 pass from Tyler Seguin came five minutes later, and Jani Hakanpaa tipped in a shot from Roope Hintz midway through the period.Joel Eriksson Ek scored on a power play to get Minnesota within 3-1 late in the second period, and the Wild had...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
637K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy