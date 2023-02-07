The Super Bowl is advertising's grandest stage, with nearly 200 million adults in the U.S. planning to tune in to this year's contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, according to one estimate. For major brands, it's also one of the priciest — companies are paying about $7 million this year for a 30-second ad during Super Bowl LVII.Cryptocurrency companies will be conspicuous by their absence in 2023 after making a splash during last year's game, sacked for a loss by the FTX Trading scandal, a string of industry bankruptcies and a slump in crypto prices. Instead, most of the...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO