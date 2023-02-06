Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This Cavs-Mavs Trade Sends Tim Hardaway Jr. To Cleveland
NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is no stranger to shocking the world. In fact, he seems to relish the opportunities. You’re entitled to feel however you like about Irving’s bold stances on various subjects, but this much can’t be denied: he gets people talking. His recent trade to...
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland out vs. Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland will miss Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Cavaliers vs. Pistons, Feb. 8, 2023
Photos from Cavaliers vs. Pistons, Feb. 8, 2023, by Tim Phillis.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Multiple Of Cavs Trade Targets Already Off The Table Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been linked to a long list of small forwards and guards ahead of the NBA Trade deadline. There's no secret that the team is looking for an upgrade at the wing in order to make a strong playoff push this season. However, their options are beginning...
