Virginia State

Sens. Warner, Kaine urge VA lawmakers to repeal state’s same-sex marriage ban

By Faith Little
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDrKC_0kej2W5f00

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine on Monday sent a letter to the Virginia General Assembly, urging lawmakers to repeal a ban on same-sex marriage in the Commonwealth.

A release by Warner and Kaine says the letter encourages the General Assembly to protect marriage equality and repeal a constitutional amendment passed in 2006, banning same-sex marriage in Virginia.

This amendment was overridden in 2015 with the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges to require all U.S. states to recognize same-sex marriages.

“It is long past time that Virginia’s governing document conveys to same-sex marriages the same freedoms, rights, and responsibilities that are afforded to all other constitutional marriages,” the letter states. “We urge you to work with your colleagues to advance legislation for a referendum that would fully protect Virginia’s LGBTQ couples.”

‘Apples to apples’: Lawmaker wants to clarify alcohol language in Tennessee Code

The constitutional amendment was on track to being repealed last year, the release said. In the 2022 General Assembly session, the Virginia Senate passed a bill to repeal the ban, however, it failed to get the votes once it went to the House of Delegates, restarting the process.

“If Obergefell is overturned, then LGBTQ Virginians will likely lose the right to marry the person they love unless the General Assembly repeals the ban in Virginia’s constitution,” the letter states.

The full release and letter can be viewed on Warner and Kaine’s official websites.

Comments / 50

George Brown
3d ago

God's holy word says, "Repent and born again." Anyone who goes against God will not win and will cause irreparable harm to families, the state, the nation and to countless souls who don't know the truth.

Reply(1)
16
Jimbo826
3d ago

This is why these two senator need to be replaced! They only have their own agendas in mind when legislative matters come about!!

Reply(1)
19
Caleb Carano
3d ago

I don't care if the next person wants to marry a lamp...even tho I'm not a supporter of this...I am a supporter of freedom. Live and let live. Not my business and doesn't hurt me or mine. Peace.

Reply(1)
11
